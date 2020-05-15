Richarlison: 'Playing without fans doesn't work'

Richarlison has expressed his reservations about Project Restart and the prospect of playing football in empty stadiums as the top-flight's club captains shared their thoughts with the Premier League on a conference call today.

The League is actively drawing up proposals by which matches can resume next month, with the initial emphasis on ensuring that players can safely return to training in the next couple of weeks while minimising contact and the potential spread of novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of professional sport in the United Kingdom two months ago but there are hopes that the 2019-20 Premier League season might be able to get underway in June, possibly a week later now than the date of the 12th that was pencilled in last week.

That additional delay has reportedly been prompted by the players who feel that more time will be needed to sort out the specifics of safe training environments and to get back to a sufficient fitness level.

There have been reports of reluctance among some of the players to the League returning while the levels of coronavirus infection in the country remain high, with many voicing concerns over the potential risk to their young families.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray, who was on the call with the League, is skeptical that “rushing” to get matches played again is necessary.

“Football isn't necessarily a necessity – it's a game, it's a sport,” he told Sky Sports. “I mean, what if we go through all this rigmarole of trying to get back started and we have a second peak and we're stopped anyways?

“I just can't understand after just sort of loosening the lockdown why we're in such a rush to get it back. Why can't we just wait sort of a month or so to see if things go to plan?

“I don't want that to be perceived as sort of this snowflake mentality and ‘we're worried about ourselves' because I don't think that's the case,” he said.

“It's more about the people we're going home to that we're worried about and everyone's in different situations and have different people at home with possible illnesses or pregnancies or children, young newborns. We just need to take everyone's situations into consideration.”

Richarlison, meanwhile, says he doesn't see much sense in taking the risk to play games without the lifeblood of the game — the supporters — and that he would rather wait until it's safe for stadiums to open up again, which might not be until late next year.

“Everyone in their home, playing with closed gates. I don't think we can," Richarlison said on Brazilian TV show Donos da Bola.

"The joy of a football game [is] the fans too. We count on them a lot. Playing without them doesn't work. So I'd rather to stay at home, and protect ourselves.

"There's also that part there that you cannot celebrate with the fans there, when you score a goal, hug them, you get booked. So it's a little difficult. Let's see what happens next.

"It seems that this rule in the Premier League, they want them to train in masks too. But let's see what will happen. I hope they make a decision soon so that we don't get so concerned."

A vote is planned on Monday to see whether the 20 top-flight clubs are in agreement over Project Restart but questions remain over what happens if one or players test positive for coronavirus and whether that would force another shutdown.

