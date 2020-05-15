Kenny set to get back underway first

Jonjoe Kenny could become the first Everton player to resume action following the coronavirus shutdown when the German Bundesliga restarts this weekend.

The fulback is on loan with Schalke 04 for the season where he has enjoyed a good campaign and, assuming he is selected, he will get back on the pitch before his Toffees team-mates when "Die Königsblauen" (the Royal Blues) take on Borussia Dortmund tomorrow morning.

As would be the case with the English Premier League, the game will take place behind closed doors, with supporters forced to watch from home because of safety protocols barring large gatherings.

While the United Kingdom now has the highest number of officially recorded deaths from COVID-19 (the illness caused by the SARS variant virus that has spread across the globe this year) in Europe at almost 34,000, Germany has been able to keep their toll under 8,000 and with the number of active cases on the significant decline, Chancellor Angela Merkel has begun easing restrictions in her country.

That is unlikely to extend to allowing fans back into stadiums for many months, however, and the Continent will be watching the Bundesliga with interest this weekend as play resumes in unfamiliar circumstances and the players understandably short on full match fitness.

Many Evertonians have adopted Schalke as their German team for the restart because of their similar colours and the Kenny connection and they had moved themselves into contention for Europa League qualification before the league was suspended in March.

Managed by former Huddersfield Town boss, David Wagner, they begin play this weekend sitting in sixth place, a point ahead of Wolfsburg but 10 adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in fifth.

Dortmund vs Schalke kicks off at 2.30pm UK time with live coverage on BT Sport (check here for global broadcasts). ToffeeWeb's Live Forum will be open.

