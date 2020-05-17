Report: Markelo to be offered new deal

Nathangelo Markelo will reportedly be offered new terms by Everton when his contract expires this summer but Morgan Feeney, Matty Foulds, Manassé Mampala and Alex Denny are set to be released.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Markelo will get the chance to accept an extended contract by the club with a view to being sent out on loan to get valuable experience next season.

The report says that Everton hope to arrange a season-long loan in the Netherlands for the Dutch youth international if an extension to his existing three-year deal is agreed.

Four of his Under-23s team-mates' time with the Toffees will come to an end at the end of the season according to the same report, however. Feeney, who has already made his senior debut and captained the U23s to the Premier League 2 title, is unlikely to be offered a new contract.

The same goes for Foulds who was signed from Bury in 2015 and Denny who, like Feeney, is a Finch Farm academy graduate who made one first-team appearance in the Europa League in 2017-18.

Mampala, the Congolese striker who has also been an important member of David Unsworth's development side, is also unlikely to be retained but there is an option to extend Con Ouzounidis's contract that could be exercised.

