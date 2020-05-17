Everton to refund fans for lost matches

Everton have offered to reimburse supporters for the remaining home games of the 2019-20 season which they will not be able to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League remains committed to completing the season at some stage once it has been deemed safe to do so but, like the German Bundesliga this weekend, it will almost certainly be to empty stadiums.

That means that supporters won't be allowed to attend games and Everton are the latest club to refund fans, offering them the option of being fully reimbursed, taking a credit for future ticket sales or donating the money to Everton In The Community.

A statement from the club said: "Everton has confirmed all fans with tickets for the club's remaining five home Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season will be able to claim a refund due to the increasing expectation that, should the remaining games be played, they will take place behind closed doors.

"Season Ticket Members will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the five games and will also be given the option to forgo part or all of their balance in order for the club to donate that amount in full over to Everton in the Community."

Hospitality Members will be contacted by the club to advise of the process and options available to them.

In addition, the club will be extending the deadline for signing up for season tickets for next season, with the new cut-off to be announced at a later date.

