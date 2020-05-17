Sansom admitted to hospital

Sunday, 17 May, 2020



Former Everton defender Kenny Sansom is in hospital for an unspecified condition.

The 61-year-old had a short spell with the Blues at the tail end of a successful career which saw him capped 86 times by England and win the League Cup with Arsenal.

According to his Twitter account which was updated on his behalf, Sansom is being cared for in hospital but no further details were provided and his "close family and friends" requested that his privacy be respected.

The London-born ex-player battled a gambling addiction and alcoholism after his career ended and was homeless for a while as a consequence. He received help from the Professional Footballers' Association and recently entered a detox programme.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads