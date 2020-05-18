Clubs to vote on 'Project Restart'

Monday, 18 May, 2020



Representatives of the Premier League's 20 clubs will reconvene over video-conference this morning to discuss the next phase of planning to restart the 2019-20 season.

Everton will be represented by Chief Executive, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale and she, along with her counterparts are expected to take a vote on whether to resume matches next month.

If 14 or more of the 20 clubs are in agreement that "Project Restart" should be given the go-ahead, their first-team squads could reconvene for full training by Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

The first matches could then take place behind closed doors starting either the weekend of 19th June or the 26th but a raft of protocols and precautions will need to be in place before the clubs, their players and the Government are all convinced it is safe to do so.

That will include bi-weekly testing of players, social distancing practices where possible with non-playing staff and directives for what should happen if someone tests positive for novel coronavirus at any point.

The Premier League has 92 matches to complete and they will have watched the German Bundesliga with interest this weekend where their season resumed with a full schedule of games, albeit played in empty stadiums.

