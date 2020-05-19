Seasons2019-20Everton News
Rolling Updates on 'Project Restart': Week 9
Here are links to the most recent stories in Week 9 of the lockdown:
Premier League reveals six positive coronavirus tests across three clubs
The league carried out 748 tests and has said that the positive tests were spread across three clubs. No further details were given.
The tests are being done as part of a process designed to allow matches to restart in June. Squads were allowed to return to training, carried out according to physical distancing, on Tuesday.
The Guardian — 19 May
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
2 Posted 19/05/2020 at 17:29:56