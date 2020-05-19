Seasons2019-20Everton News

Rolling Updates on 'Project Restart': Week 9

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
The Premier League met yesterday to vote on resuming training but have since revealed that six players or staff from three different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus.

Here are links to the most recent stories in Week 9 of the lockdown:

Premier League reveals six positive coronavirus tests across three clubs

The league carried out 748 tests and has said that the positive tests were spread across three clubs. No further details were given.

The tests are being done as part of a process designed to allow matches to restart in June. Squads were allowed to return to training, carried out according to physical distancing, on Tuesday.
The Guardian — 19 May

 

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Pat Kelly
2 Posted 19/05/2020 at 17:29:56
That's potentially 3 clubs that can't resume training for now as resumption was dependent on no positive cases. Can see this being a stop start resumption with no certainty games will be completed. Let's hope Moise Kean remembers not to invite his friends of friends around.

