Rolling Updates on 'Project Restart': Week 9

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020



The Premier League met yesterday to vote on resuming training but have since revealed that six players or staff from three different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus.

Here are links to the most recent stories in Week 9 of the lockdown:

Premier League reveals six positive coronavirus tests across three clubs

The league carried out 748 tests and has said that the positive tests were spread across three clubs. No further details were given.

The tests are being done as part of a process designed to allow matches to restart in June. Squads were allowed to return to training, carried out according to physical distancing, on Tuesday.

The Guardian — 19 May

