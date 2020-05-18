Kean expressed remorse for breaching ‘lockdown’ rules

Monday, 18 May, 2020







Moise Kean has reportedly apologised to Everton officials for the infamous party he hosted at his Cheshire apartment last month, with the club considering the matter closed.

The young striker found his name splashed across newspaper back pages when footage of his and a group of friends' hijinks were picked up by tabloids, with his apparently flagrant disregard for Government directives for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic embarrassing the club.

Kean was officially rebuked and fined two weeks' wages by Everton but according to a recent report by Greg O'Keeffe in The Athletic, the Italian U21 international is genuinely remorseful over what he stresses was a misunderstanding.

Kean says he wasn't fully clear on the lockdown orders, saying that he believed people were only meant to stay at home. And O'Keeffe reports that far from being strippers or “call girls”, everyone in his apartment that night were from his immediate circle of friends or “friends of friends”.

The 20-year-old, who remained in England rather than return to his home country like some of the other players, apparently apologised “profusely” to Director of Football, Marcel Brands, accepted his punishment and offered to personally call manager, Carlo Ancelotti, to explain the situation.

As O'Keeffe explains, Kean's transgression ran contrary to the forward strides he has taken in recent months as he seeks to secure a long-term place in Ancelotti's first team. Understandably given his tender age and inexperience and the turmoil that engulfed Everton's season prior to Ancelotti's arrival, the former Juventus forward has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

He scored his first goal in Royal Blue earlier this year, however, and his coaches have been impressed with his application but a source close to him told The Athletic that he has struggled at times with the isolation:

“This is the first time in his life that he has lived on his own. He's in a foreign country, and he has had so much attention. Yes, he had previously played a handful of games at Juventus, where he was surrounded by big-name stars, but when he came to Everton, because of the money involved, he was viewed as a big signing himself. It's not easy for young players to cope with that extra attention and expectation.”

In that sense, the anticipated return to training this week as “Project Restart” takes its first tentative start back to a resumption of the 2019-20 season can only be of benefit to a player for whom the club continue to have high hopes despite the consistent media speculation in recent weeks that he is set to return to Serie A, perhaps with AS Roma.

