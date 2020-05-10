Kean-to-Roma links persist

According to Nicolò Schira, "super agent" Mino Raiola is brokering talks between Roma and Everton about a transfer that would see Kean return to Italy where he hopes he will be more visible and can bolster his hopes of being a prominent part of his country's Under-21s European Champiionships campaign next year.

Schira had reported last month that Roma were looking at the possibility of taking Kean on loan for a season but it could be that Raiola is going for a permanent deal.

Kean joined Everton in a £24m deal last summer amid much fanfare given his reputation as one of Europe's most promising young strikers but he found the going tough in the Premier League, particularly during a time of much upheaval at Goodison Park.

With his compatriot, Carlo Ancelotti, now at the helm, the hope is that the 20-year-old has the guidance and mentorship to see him thrive at Everton but he made headlines for the wrong reasons recently when he was fined two weeks' wages by the club for hosting a party in violation of the coronavirus lockdown orders.

