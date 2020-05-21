Coleman: 'Training feels as safe as it possibly can'

Everton's players returned to limited training at Finch Farm for the first time in over two months today as the Premier League inches towards a resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The campaign and all top-level football in the UK was suspended in March as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country but the top-flight clubs have remained committed to completing the 92 outstanding fixtures as soon as it is safe to do so.

That began with the clubs agreeing on Monday to resume training at their respective facilities, but with strict protocols in place to mitigate against the spread of novel coronavirus between players and staff, including restrictions on the number of personnel in training groups.

The hope is that the players can get fit enough and for testing for the virus to reveal sufficiently few cases for the season to recommence around a month from now. Tests from this week threw up six positive infections among players or staff, three at Watford, one at Burnley and two at one more as-yet un-named team.

Everton club captain, Seamus Coleman, revealed his excitement at getting back to Finch Farm as he explained the new circumstances under which he and his team-mates will be training for the foreseeable future.

“It's probably the longest I've been away from Finch Farm,” he said on evertonfc.com. “Driving through [the gates] was a great feeling but it's definitely a little bit different.

"The club has taken all the precautions needed. We were in in small groups and it felt very safe. They told us that would be the case but when you got there, you could see the work that has been put in to make it as safe as possible.

"The ideal scenario is we get back playing Premier League football and to do that, as players, we need to make sure we are doing everything right.

"The club made sure of that by telling us the rules and regulations. We couldn't wait to get on the training pitch and it was nice to see some of the lads again and get back out there training. It is up to us as players now to stick to the rules at the club and do what is asked of us.

"There are measurements to tell us how far to stay apart and a one-way system around the building, so you are not crossing paths with people. It feels as safe as it possibly can and, hopefully, we can move to phase two as quickly and safely as possible."

