Premier League to restart on 17 June

Thursday, 28 May, 2020



The two postponed matches from before the suspension of play in March, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, will be the first games to be held on 17 June. That would bring all 20 teams level on games played, with the rest, all played behind closed doors, with the next full round of fixtures apparently to follow on 20th June when Everton will play Liverpool.

The resumption of the League is dependent on there being no surge in cases of coronavirus among players in the interim. At present, 12 cases have been revealed from two rounds of tests administered to players and staff.

The announcement follows another vote earlier this week in which Premier League clubs voted to reinstate contact training.

