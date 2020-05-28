Seasons2019-20Everton News

Premier League to restart on 17 June

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 28 May, 2020 9comments  |  Jump to last
Top-flight action in England is scheduled to resume in three weeks' time after Premier League clubs voted to move 'Project Restart' to its final stages.

The two postponed matches from before the suspension of play in March, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, will be the first games to be held on 17 June. That would bring all 20 teams level on games played, with the rest, all played behind closed doors, with the next full round of fixtures apparently to follow on 20th June when Everton will play Liverpool.

The resumption of the League is dependent on there being no surge in cases of coronavirus among players in the interim. At present, 12 cases have been revealed from two rounds of tests administered to players and staff.

The announcement follows another vote earlier this week in which Premier League clubs voted to reinstate contact training.  

Reader Comments (9)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 28/05/2020 at 16:35:08
And here we go.
Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 28/05/2020 at 16:39:17
Everton v Liverpool 17th. June a Wednesday.
Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 28/05/2020 at 16:40:11
We going together, Dave?
Charles Brewer
4 Posted 28/05/2020 at 16:42:11
File under "Who cares?"
Fran Mitchell
5 Posted 28/05/2020 at 16:44:05
Let's hope City don't lose to Arsenal on the first game. If not, Liverpool could clinch the title in the Derby.

As if Lockdown isn't bad enough, the last thing we need is this.

Fran Mitchell
6 Posted 28/05/2020 at 16:47:47
Apart from the fact that Liverpool will win the league, I am happy that football is back (while also not agreeing politically whether it should).

All games available to watch, will be good for us to finally see the if Ancelotti can improve us.

With the expectation of 5 possible substitutions, then should provide chances also for the likes of Gordon, Gibson and maybe some others from the u-23s. And more game time for Kean too.

Alan McGuffog
7 Posted 28/05/2020 at 17:07:25
If the rs are set up to clinch the league at Goodison I wonder if one or two will congregate outside. I wonder 🤔🤔🤔
Paul Jones
8 Posted 28/05/2020 at 17:23:49
BBC sports says a few 'high profile' games could be played at a neutral venue in line with Police requests.

I think the derby looks nailed on to be moved given the mindless tendency of many RS supporters to turn up where they're not wanted. Fingers crossed they don't move it to Norway - although I wouldn't be surprised if they did!

Martin Reppion
9 Posted 28/05/2020 at 17:27:19
Paul#8, Short of moving it to the moon I can't see it being played under 'safe' conditions.
But given what I've seen of the German games on TV, being on the moon won't result in there being any more of a lack of atmosphere.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads