Seasons2019-20Everton News
Premier League to restart on 17 June
The two postponed matches from before the suspension of play in March, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, will be the first games to be held on 17 June. That would bring all 20 teams level on games played, with the rest, all played behind closed doors, with the next full round of fixtures apparently to follow on 20th June when Everton will play Liverpool.
The resumption of the League is dependent on there being no surge in cases of coronavirus among players in the interim. At present, 12 cases have been revealed from two rounds of tests administered to players and staff.
The announcement follows another vote earlier this week in which Premier League clubs voted to reinstate contact training.
Reader Comments (9)
As if Lockdown isn't bad enough, the last thing we need is this.
All games available to watch, will be good for us to finally see the if Ancelotti can improve us.
With the expectation of 5 possible substitutions, then should provide chances also for the likes of Gordon, Gibson and maybe some others from the u-23s. And more game time for Kean too.
I think the derby looks nailed on to be moved given the mindless tendency of many RS supporters to turn up where they're not wanted. Fingers crossed they don't move it to Norway - although I wouldn't be surprised if they did!
But given what I've seen of the German games on TV, being on the moon won't result in there being any more of a lack of atmosphere.
