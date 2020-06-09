CEO praises staff for voluntary wage reductions and deferrals

Everton's Chief Executive, Denise Barett-Baxendale has revealed the extent to which players and senior staff agreed to support the club through the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

In a latter to supporters, the CEO explained that the Blues' senior players volunteered to defer their salaries by 50% for three months while the club grappled with the loss of matchday income and the possibility of having to refund the television broadcast companies for lost revenue on their part should the 2019-20 season need to be curtailed.

In addition, Barrett-Baxendale said that, “the Board of Directors, together with our manager, his backroom team, the nine members of the Club's Executive Leadership Team and other senior staff,” agreed at the outset to reduce or defer their wages by up to 30%.

“This remarkable show of unity has enabled the club to maintain the salaries of all Everton and Everton in the Community full and part-time employees — all of whom have remained in full employment throughout this period — and enabled the Club to continue to pay its directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual staff since our Club lockdown began on 13 March,” she continued.

Everton are hopeful that the first-team, who have been back in training for three weeks now, will resume their league campaign on 21st June against local rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Discussions with the city council and “other organisations” are ongoing to decide whether it will be safe to play the match in Liverpool amid concerns that supporters will congregate outside the stadium even if they are not permitted inside.

“Whilst it may go against every instinct you have as a football fan I, most respectfully, appeal to you, on behalf of the club and players, to please stay safe and stay at home to watch our games on the television,” the CEO appealed, “and not to consider heading to the stadium or gathering as part of a group in any other public places.”

