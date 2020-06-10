Silva rues ‘tough moments’ and ‘tough market’ in final months at Everton

Former Everton manager, Marco Silva, says that he is a better manager for his experiences in England and that he is looking for his next post, preferably back in the Premier League.

The Portuguese, the chosen long-term successor to Ronald Koeman, was sacked as the Toffees' boss last December following a dreadful run of form that left the club languishing in the relegation zone, ending an 18-month spell that had briefly been highly promising.

Speaking via video to Sky Sports, Silva says he understands why Everton made the decision he made but he also feels he and his team were hard done-by in terms of the summer 2019 transfer window, bad luck and controversial VAR decisions over the first half of the season.

"I've had a lot of time to reflect on everything," he said. "When I left it was a tough decision for everyone. I had the confidence with my staff and the players that we will get things again for us. But I have to respect it was made. The position in the table was not good.

"The [transfer] market was difficult for us because we had a tough market the season before. We did fantastic, the way we finished [2018-19], and I said it would be key for us to get stronger this season and the season after. It was a key situation but it was a difficult market for us. We signed young players again, and most of them came in the last week of the market. It's always difficult It's not to find excuses but we have to be open.

"We had tough moments in which we were not lucky at all. We scored three own goals in that period. I believe myself and the staff worked really hard and gave our maximum but sometimes things don't go the way we wanted. The Brighton and the Tottenham games especially was very strange what happened on the pitch.

"But after we had moments we didn't play the way we wanted and as manager I have to take responsibility."

Silva, who had spells at Hull City and Watford before Farhad Moshiri selected him as the man to lead Everton to a new era, says he isn't desperate to jump at any opportunity but he is keen to work again in one of Europe's top leagues, with the Premier League at the top of his wishlist.

"I am preparing for the right [role]. That doesn't mean it has to just be in the Premier League. I have targets to manage in different leagues as well. I am not desperate to go for anywhere.

“And when I go again, I have to prove [myself] again because you have to prove yourself every day in football. For sure I have to be a better manager now."

