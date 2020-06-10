Seasons2019-20Everton News
Walcott ruled out for a month
Theo Walcott is set to miss a large part of the restarted 2019-20 season as he recovers from an abdominal operation.
The winger joins an expanding list of players who will not be available for the upcoming derby in 10 days' time and he is likely to be out until mid-July following surgery to correct a problem that developed during training.
“Theo Walcott is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery," a statement from Everton read.
“The 31-year-old Everton forward had abdominal surgery on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following the first team's return to training.
“He has now started his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks.”
Reader Comments (11)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:29:42
already all about next season for Ancelotti
3 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:31:56
4 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:32:06
Maybe he blew an appendix?
5 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:35:03
6 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:07:47
Difficult to blame the medical department for this one, although I expect that won't stop some from trying!
7 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:09:40
8 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:11:27
9 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:28:10
10 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:58:09
11 Posted 10/06/2020 at 20:11:48
I like Iwobi, I think the big issue we have had is in centre mid. Better quality and consistency there and I think Iwobi plays far better.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:13:05