Walcott ruled out for a month

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020







Theo Walcott is set to miss a large part of the restarted 2019-20 season as he recovers from an abdominal operation.

The winger joins an expanding list of players who will not be available for the upcoming derby in 10 days' time and he is likely to be out until mid-July following surgery to correct a problem that developed during training.

“Theo Walcott is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery," a statement from Everton read.

“The 31-year-old Everton forward had abdominal surgery on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following the first team's return to training.

“He has now started his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks.”

