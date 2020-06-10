Seasons2019-20Everton News

Walcott ruled out for a month

Michael Kenrick Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 11comments  |  Jump to last

Theo Walcott is set to miss a large part of the restarted 2019-20 season as he recovers from an abdominal operation.

The winger joins an expanding list of players who will not be available for the upcoming derby in 10 days' time and he is likely to be out until mid-July following surgery to correct a problem that developed during training.

“Theo Walcott is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery," a statement from Everton read.

“The 31-year-old Everton forward had abdominal surgery on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following the first team's return to training.

“He has now started his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks.”

 

Reader Comments (11)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Paul Hewitt
1 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:13:05
Dropping like flies.
Tony Abrahams
2 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:29:42
I’ve heard 8 players are now injured, but once we’ve got enough points on the board then it should be
already all about next season for Ancelotti
Nathan Ford
3 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:31:56
Not ideal but hopefully this pushes management to give Moise Kean and Anthony Gorden a few more chances before the end of the season. Fingers crossed one of them grasps the opportunity with both hands
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:32:06
"Abdominal surgery" doesn't sound like an injury, unless he got hurt doing situps.

Maybe he blew an appendix?

Sam Hoare
5 Posted 10/06/2020 at 18:35:03
I wonder if this will mean moving Richarlison to the right and playing Kean up front. Either that or give Gordon or Iwobi a go on the right; though both are better on the left.
Dave Southword
6 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:07:47
Indeed Mike - I can't think of an injury where it is framed in terms of having symptoms.

Difficult to blame the medical department for this one, although I expect that won't stop some from trying!

Tony Hill
7 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:09:40
And so it continues. Any appearance from Walcott is a rarity.
Jay Harris
8 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:11:27
Who said we werent jinxed with injuries.
Colin Glassar
9 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:28:10
No big deal. He’s rubbish anyway. I’m surprised Iwobi hasn’t fallen over and injured himself yet.
David Thomas
10 Posted 10/06/2020 at 19:58:09
Sums it up well Colin
Dan Nulty
11 Posted 10/06/2020 at 20:11:48
Bit unsure about this, he was starting to play a bit better under ancelotti. Does give someone else a chance though.

I like Iwobi, I think the big issue we have had is in centre mid. Better quality and consistency there and I think Iwobi plays far better.

