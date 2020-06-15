Everton plot international growth through new affiliate scheme

Everton have launched an international coaching Affiliate Programme, with two clubs in the United States and one in Australia already on board.

The Athletic report that Schluz Academy in Boca Raton, Florida, and Columbus United in Ohio have signed up to the fledgeling programme as well as Joondalup City FC in Perth, Western Australia.

According to Patrick Boyland, affiliate clubs “will benefit from the guidance of Everton coaches — many of whom have experience working in the US and beyond — recruitment support and the opportunity for training trips to the club's Finch Farm complex. It is available to grassroots teams, professional sides, youth academies, girls' and women's teams, as well as colleges and universities.”

Everton are hoping to leverage the club's ties in both countries that were formed with the likes of Tim Howard, Brian McBride, Landon Donovan and Tim Cahill and use this new initiative to expand their footprint, particularly in America.

The aim, however, is to grow the programme into other countries should this prove to be successful with these early affiliates.

“Focusing on the US was natural for us,” Richard Kenyon told The Athletic. “The Premier League is growing significantly there, we have a growing network of passionate supporters' clubs and also have many former players from the US.

“We have started investing in building greater engagement with US audiences over the last few years and have seen a strong level of affinity already there — we now want to build on this and ultimately make Everton the first choice for Americans with an interest in the Premier League. That's the long game — and there are many elements to that plan.”

