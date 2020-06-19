Besic returns to Everton

Friday, 19 June, 2020



Unable to hold down a regular first-team berth at Goodison Park, Besic has had loan spells at Middlesbrough and with the Blades over the past couple of seasons.

Neither club has taken up options to sign the midfielder thus far so he returns to Everton where he will enter the final year of his contract.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads