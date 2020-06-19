Seasons2019-20Everton News
Besic returns to Everton
Unable to hold down a regular first-team berth at Goodison Park, Besic has had loan spells at Middlesbrough and with the Blades over the past couple of seasons.
Neither club has taken up options to sign the midfielder thus far so he returns to Everton where he will enter the final year of his contract.
