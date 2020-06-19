Seasons2019-20Everton News
Schneiderlin close to securing Nice switch
According to RMC Sport, the 30-year-old was scheduled to undergo a medical in the south of France ahead of concluding a €2m transfer from Everton and it appears as though he has successfully come through that exam.
Julien Fournier was been quoted by France Bleu on Sunday as saying: “[Schneiderlin] should sign on Monday. He has passed his medical. We are waiting for Everton's signature.”
Schneiderlin was set to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park this summer but Everton appear ready to accept a cash offer for the player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2017.
His imminent departure would remove a reported £100,000 a week from the wage bill.
Quotes sourced from MailSport
Reader Comments (11)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 20/06/2020 at 00:30:45
3 Posted 20/06/2020 at 10:31:06
4 Posted 20/06/2020 at 10:46:00
How about putting in a few bonus clauses, such as if he passes it forward more than once in a match, they pay us £250,000? Or if he plays five games on the trot, they pay us another £250,000. Now that's money we'll never see.
5 Posted 20/06/2020 at 11:39:46
Never a decent player in my eyes, never understood all the hype about him, even when he was at Southampton, then couldn't get many games at Man Utd.
Anyway, the freeing up of wages far outweighs the lack of a fee for him (or a minimal one). Pity it didn't happen a couple of years ago. Let's hope there are a few more to follow and we can seriously start building for the future.
6 Posted 20/06/2020 at 12:22:18
7 Posted 20/06/2020 at 13:40:11
To think his signing was supposed to be the smooth transition from the aging Barry as we entered the Koeman era. What a mess it turned out to be.
8 Posted 20/06/2020 at 13:47:18
9 Posted 20/06/2020 at 13:56:15
Heck, when I saw the £2M figure, I thought it was us paying them. Seemed like a pretty good deal even then.
10 Posted 20/06/2020 at 14:48:10
Works out around £165k a week in wages, after Barcelona has paid a third of his wages, but if we are saving £100k a week on Schneiderlin's final year, than £65k a week for an upgrade might not turn out to be a smart bit of business.
11 Posted 20/06/2020 at 14:51:26
