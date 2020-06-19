Seasons2019-20Everton News

Schneiderlin close to securing Nice switch

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 21 June, 2020 11comments  |  Jump to last

Updated Morgan Schneiderlin is very close to completing his rumoured move to Nice based on comments attributed to the French club's director of football.

According to RMC Sport, the 30-year-old was scheduled to undergo a medical in the south of France ahead of concluding a €2m transfer from Everton and it appears as though he has successfully come through that exam.

Julien Fournier was been quoted by France Bleu on Sunday as saying: “[Schneiderlin] should sign on Monday. He has passed his medical. We are waiting for Everton's signature.”

Schneiderlin was set to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park this summer but Everton appear ready to accept a cash offer for the player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2017.

His imminent departure would remove a reported £100,000 a week from the wage bill.

Quotes sourced from MailSport

Justin Doone
1 Posted 19/06/2020 at 23:13:02
Bye...
Steve Shave
2 Posted 20/06/2020 at 00:30:45
Now I recognise that Morgan is on huge wages, nobody was going to pay him that so if we wanted to sell for a fee we'd have to take a big hit and pay off some of his huge wage deficit. However, if the fee of £2M is accurate then we've just had our pants pulled down yet again.
Phil Martin
3 Posted 20/06/2020 at 10:31:06
Clearly there are very few takers. Hence the terrible price. We had our pants pulled down when we offered him £80-100k a week in the first place.
Jack Convery
4 Posted 20/06/2020 at 10:46:00
Awful professional – and I use the term 'professional' loosely. This will be the first of losses financially just to get the wage bill down.

How about putting in a few bonus clauses, such as if he passes it forward more than once in a match, they pay us £250,000? Or if he plays five games on the trot, they pay us another £250,000. Now that's money we'll never see.

Derek Knox
5 Posted 20/06/2020 at 11:39:46
I wouldn't mind wagering that there were no shortage of offers to take him to the Airport!

Never a decent player in my eyes, never understood all the hype about him, even when he was at Southampton, then couldn't get many games at Man Utd.

Anyway, the freeing up of wages far outweighs the lack of a fee for him (or a minimal one). Pity it didn't happen a couple of years ago. Let's hope there are a few more to follow and we can seriously start building for the future.

Alan J Thompson
6 Posted 20/06/2020 at 12:22:18
Getting £100k pw off the wage bill and being paid £2M so to do is having your pants pulled down? What is it called when it is a player worth keeping who isn't in the last year of contract?
James Flynn
7 Posted 20/06/2020 at 13:40:11
I'd guess that the fee is so low because Nice is paying off his last year's wage. The fee mentioned a few weeks ago was €7 million; now €2 million. The difference is just about his 1-year salary.

To think his signing was supposed to be the smooth transition from the aging Barry as we entered the Koeman era. What a mess it turned out to be.

Jerome Shields
8 Posted 20/06/2020 at 13:47:18
Good that he is gone. Sigurdsson next please, who was worse than him.
Mike Gaynes
9 Posted 20/06/2020 at 13:56:15
Wait, you mean Nice is actually paying us for Schneiderlin?

Heck, when I saw the £2M figure, I thought it was us paying them. Seemed like a pretty good deal even then.

Brian Wilkinson
10 Posted 20/06/2020 at 14:48:10
Well, if the targets we are after will not come, like I said in another post, we could do a lot worse than taking the option of Coutinho on loan.

Works out around £165k a week in wages, after Barcelona has paid a third of his wages, but if we are saving £100k a week on Schneiderlin's final year, than £65k a week for an upgrade might not turn out to be a smart bit of business.

Brian Wilkinson
11 Posted 20/06/2020 at 14:51:26
Even funnier as Schneiderlin is due his medical. The song on the radio is Black Lace Hokey Cokey, something I might be doing if the deal goes through.

