Schneiderlin close to securing Nice switch

Sunday, 21 June, 2020







Updated

According to RMC Sport, the 30-year-old was scheduled to undergo a medical in the south of France ahead of concluding a €2m transfer from Everton and it appears as though he has successfully come through that exam.

Julien Fournier was been quoted by France Bleu on Sunday as saying: “[Schneiderlin] should sign on Monday. He has passed his medical. We are waiting for Everton's signature.”

Schneiderlin was set to enter the final year of his contract at Goodison Park this summer but Everton appear ready to accept a cash offer for the player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman in 2017.

His imminent departure would remove a reported £100,000 a week from the wage bill.

Quotes sourced from MailSport

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads