Niasse officially leaves while Baines agrees short-term extension
A line is finally drawn under one of the least successful transfers in recent Everton history, with £13.5m Oumar Niasse finally leaving the club when his 4½-year contract ends this summer
The Senegalese striker will call time on his frustrating 4½-year spell at Goodison Park and search for a new club in time for next season.
Niasse arrived as a high-profile acquisition under Roberto Martinez in January 2016 but he never proved capable of holding down a starting role with the Toffees.
A productive loan spell at Hull City under Marco Silva appeared to offer a potential route out for Niasse but the Tigers didn't take up the option of signing him permanently when they were unable to avoid relegation in 2017-18.
He also had a brief loan term at Cardiff City but failed to score during his time in South Wales.
Garbutt's and Martina's departures were also expected this month. Garbutt has been sent out on loan himself over the past few seasons to either gain experience or find a new home. He is waiting to see if Ipswich Town will sign him on a permanent basis after he impressed at Portman Road this season.
Meanwhile, like Djibril Sidibé, Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term deal to remain with Everton until the end of the extended 2019-20 season but the club are awaiting his decision on the offer of another one-year contract extension to take him through the end of next season.
Carlo Ancelotti expressed his hope yesterday that the veteran full-back would stay but the player himself has yet to commit.
Kieran Phillips will join fellow Academy players Morgan Feeney, Alex Denny, Matty Foulds, Manasse Mampala and Korede Adedoyin in being released this summer. Nathangelo Markelo and Con Ouzounidis have been offered new deals to remain with the club.
2 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:16:06
Get a grip, stop buying the next best thing and buy some proven quality. That is the only way we can develop to challenge for the top four.
3 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:19:12
4 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:20:11
Keep chopping off the deadwood. When are they going to show Davies the door?
5 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:27:42
Mike @ #1, Liverpool may have their transfer program working now but let's not forget they spent almost £100M on Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing and Christian Benteke!
6 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:28:44
7 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:33:10
So we will have room for 2 signings then. If we sign 3 we'll need to invest in a new locker.
8 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:36:35
In the Sunday League on Sefton Park.
9 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:37:55
I loved it when for a whole season in the list of goals/£Transfer fee our goalkeeper had a better return than Liverpool's Geordie powerhouse. (I think I meant Powerhouse).
10 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:07:50
As for Davies, he’s on buttons. He’s going nowhere. If you’re balancing the books, why get rid of someone like him? If you’re the coach then you also welcome someone like him who seems committed to the cause, and if not good enough for the first team, is another body who can cover for injuries.
It’s a shame for Feeney and Foulds. I liked both of them and particularly thought Morgan would make it. Interesting to see the two who did get an extension as I don’t think either would have topped my list. The biggest shame is Keorde Adenoyin. This time last season, he tore it up in the u18s with Ellis Simms. Adenoyin had a bizarre failed loan move to Hamilton at just 18 and never played a game and is now released. Seems like something happened to me as the lad looked capable of stepping up to the 23s at the very least.
I hope to see Simms, Dobbin, and Onyango get more involved with first team training now and Simms should get on the bench.
11 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:20:53
Yeah Adenoyin is a weird one. Totally bypassed the under 23s with that loan and now he’s cut loose. That Alex Denny was highly rated a few years back but never quite made it after some injuries. The positive in this to me, is that in the past these kind of OKish players would get extensions until finally being cut lose in their mid twenties eg Charsley, McAleny etc. better for us to be more decisive and identify top talent rather than hoping against hope for years
12 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:22:07
13 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:22:35
I still feel we undersold Rooney, Lescott and Lukaku. Did ok on John Stones though.
14 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:24:03
15 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:25:06
16 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:32:04
Pennington, Connolly, Broadhead and Dowell who are clearly not up to Premier League standards as they have never set the place alight a division of two below.
And Sandro, Bolasie and Besic will also be gone.
Probably also Hornby and Bowler.
Surprised Tarashaj has not been announced as released as his contract is also at the end of contract and never even playing in Netherlands.
Should make Marcel Brands' job a bit easier not having so many experienced professionals to try and loan out. Pity Tosun was injured as Palace may have taken him. And to the delight on many on here - we can spend the next 6 months wondering is Walcott will be given a new contract.
17 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:35:04
18 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:36:39
19 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:39:25
Pennington, how on Earth is he still under contract. The worst thing was that someone persuaded someone else to offer him a long term contract whilst we were manager-less. Probably Unsworth and Kenwright, but I don’t know for sure. How on earth can you authorise a 3 year deal for a youngster when the new manager might not rate him? Especially when he was already 23 and far from established in the first team and there wasn’t a queue of clubs waiting to snatch him up. It’s probably worse than the Garbutt contract for me, at least that decision was taken at the highest point of his career when he was deceiving people that he might have quality and was actually playing for the first team. Pennington, seriously, how?
20 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:46:28
21 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:17:07
22 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:33:14
End of next season's about 17 million of wages. For me, the first 7 below need to find a new home. The rest on the list, I guess we'll see soon enough.
Walcott - 100K
Bolasie - 75K
Sandro - 65K
Besic - 30K
Dowell - 15K
Pennington - 15K
Bowler - 3.3K
Broadhead - 2.3K
Connolly - 7.7K
Hornby - 9.4K
Hansen - 1.2K
John - £702
Astley - 1.2K
Adeniran - 2.3K
23 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:42:16
Mike Price
What you are on about. when they sold lady boy to Chelsea they then went and spent shed loads on Andy Carroll, Downing & Henderson. Please don't try and convince me about Henderson as England managers have used him to no avail. And the boy they bought from Leizpig for 60m, where does he fit in..
Don't fret yourself, that lot across the park can spunk money just as well as us.
24 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:45:14
I am hoping we have a new scouting regime now and have turned the corner. As James above wage stats show , this transition may well take another season before we can get to full strength.
25 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:24:10
26 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:31:30
27 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:45:35
28 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:46:52
29 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:47:34
Also, remember Silva's arrival was long-expected, so I'd be VERY surprised if he had no say -- unofficially, at least -- in Pennington's contract extension.
30 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:50:46
31 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:29:42
32 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:43:02
33 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:44:23
Not talking negatively about the guy, but he was a mistake of a signing? In the first instance, he was bought by Roberto Martinez, who mistook him him for another player.
I may be wrong, but he was given a contract, a very lucrative one at that ! Not his fault, I must hasten to add !
One thing he could never be faulted for was attitude, he did try when called upon in spades but clearly something was missing !
34 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:46:46
A top six finish is now, where to be seen??!! I am sorry but Everton have gone backwards. It’s going to be a long road for Carlo and Co...
1 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:07:30
We get absolutely murdered in the transfer market, it's total incompetence and sets our development back years and years.
Unfortunately for us, Liverpool are absolute masters, buy low and sell high then reinvest. Coutinho bought for £8M sold for £140M and they get Mane, Salah and Van Dijk with the profits, not to mention how much they would now get for each one of them.