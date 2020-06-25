Niasse officially leaves while Baines agrees short-term extension

A line is finally drawn under one of the least successful transfers in recent Everton history, with £13.5m Oumar Niasse finally leaving the club when his 4½-year contract ends this summer

The Senegalese striker will call time on his frustrating 4½-year spell at Goodison Park and search for a new club in time for next season.

Niasse arrived as a high-profile acquisition under Roberto Martinez in January 2016 but he never proved capable of holding down a starting role with the Toffees.

A productive loan spell at Hull City under Marco Silva appeared to offer a potential route out for Niasse but the Tigers didn't take up the option of signing him permanently when they were unable to avoid relegation in 2017-18.

He also had a brief loan term at Cardiff City but failed to score during his time in South Wales.

Garbutt's and Martina's departures were also expected this month. Garbutt has been sent out on loan himself over the past few seasons to either gain experience or find a new home. He is waiting to see if Ipswich Town will sign him on a permanent basis after he impressed at Portman Road this season.

Meanwhile, like Djibril Sidibé, Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term deal to remain with Everton until the end of the extended 2019-20 season but the club are awaiting his decision on the offer of another one-year contract extension to take him through the end of next season.

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his hope yesterday that the veteran full-back would stay but the player himself has yet to commit.

Kieran Phillips will join fellow Academy players Morgan Feeney, Alex Denny, Matty Foulds, Manasse Mampala and Korede Adedoyin in being released this summer. Nathangelo Markelo and Con Ouzounidis have been offered new deals to remain with the club.

