Niasse officially leaves while Baines agrees short-term extension

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 25 June, 2020 34comments  |  Jump to last

A line is finally drawn under one of the least successful transfers in recent Everton history, with £13.5m Oumar Niasse finally leaving the club when his 4½-year contract ends this summer
Oumar Niasse will join Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt in leaving the club at the end of the month when their contracts expire.

The Senegalese striker will call time on his frustrating 4½-year spell at Goodison Park and search for a new club in time for next season.

Niasse arrived as a high-profile acquisition under Roberto Martinez in January 2016 but he never proved capable of holding down a starting role with the Toffees.

A productive loan spell at Hull City under Marco Silva appeared to offer a potential route out for Niasse but the Tigers didn't take up the option of signing him permanently when they were unable to avoid relegation in 2017-18.

He also had a brief loan term at Cardiff City but failed to score during his time in South Wales.

Garbutt's and Martina's departures were also expected this month. Garbutt has been sent out on loan himself over the past few seasons to either gain experience or find a new home. He is waiting to see if Ipswich Town will sign him on a permanent basis after he impressed at Portman Road this season.

Meanwhile, like Djibril Sidibé, Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term deal to remain with Everton until the end of the extended 2019-20 season but the club are awaiting his decision on the offer of another one-year contract extension to take him through the end of next season.

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his hope yesterday that the veteran full-back would stay but the player himself has yet to commit.

Kieran Phillips will join fellow Academy players Morgan Feeney, Alex Denny, Matty Foulds, Manasse Mampala and Korede Adedoyin in being released this summer. Nathangelo Markelo and Con Ouzounidis have been offered new deals to remain with the club.  

Reader Comments (34)

Mike Price
1 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:07:30
Niasse was an unmitigated disaster both in a football and financial sense.

We get absolutely murdered in the transfer market, it's total incompetence and sets our development back years and years.

Unfortunately for us, Liverpool are absolute masters, buy low and sell high then reinvest. Coutinho bought for £8M sold for £140M and they get Mane, Salah and Van Dijk with the profits, not to mention how much they would now get for each one of them.

Mal van Schaick
2 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:16:06
Agree with Mike. Past transfer decisions have cost us dearly in finance and quality. If those responsible were running any other business they would be sacked.
Get a grip, stop buying the next best thing and buy some proven quality. That is the only way we can develop to challenge for the top four.
Annika Herbert
3 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:19:12
Well that’s a few more off the wage bill. We need to bring some quality in to replace them now.
Frank Crewe
4 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:20:11
With Shneiderlin gone as well that's £200,000 quid a week off the wage bill. Lets hope it gets used to pay far better players in the next window.
Keep chopping off the deadwood. When are they going to show Davies the door?
Adam Carey
5 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:27:42
With Morgan gone as well I estimate that is around £200K p/w off the wage bill. Martina was a free albeit poor choice from Koeman, Garbutt has stolen a living from us for 5 years and Niasse was just never up to the Premier League's level. Marcel Brands had implied 2-3 signings so let's hope for some quality. We have enough promising youngsters that need to kick on. We could do with some experienced heads to lead them.
Mike @ #1, Liverpool may have their transfer program working now but let's not forget they spent almost £100M on Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing and Christian Benteke!
Mick Conalty
6 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:28:44
Good job we now have Marcel looking after our future signings.!!!
🤪😀🤨


Martin Reppion
7 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:33:10
Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt will leave the Club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month.
So we will have room for 2 signings then. If we sign 3 we'll need to invest in a new locker.
Mick Conalty
8 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:36:35
Hope to see Oumar and Cuco playing again soon.
In the Sunday League on Sefton Park.
Martin Reppion
9 Posted 25/06/2020 at 16:37:55
Adam #5. Well said. There are those who only remember OUR disasters and everyone else's successes.
I loved it when for a whole season in the list of goals/£Transfer fee our goalkeeper had a better return than Liverpool's Geordie powerhouse. (I think I meant Powerhouse).
Steve Ferns
10 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:07:50
With oumar, schneiderlin and cuco gone, it’s over £250,000 a week off the wage bill.

As for Davies, he’s on buttons. He’s going nowhere. If you’re balancing the books, why get rid of someone like him? If you’re the coach then you also welcome someone like him who seems committed to the cause, and if not good enough for the first team, is another body who can cover for injuries.

It’s a shame for Feeney and Foulds. I liked both of them and particularly thought Morgan would make it. Interesting to see the two who did get an extension as I don’t think either would have topped my list. The biggest shame is Keorde Adenoyin. This time last season, he tore it up in the u18s with Ellis Simms. Adenoyin had a bizarre failed loan move to Hamilton at just 18 and never played a game and is now released. Seems like something happened to me as the lad looked capable of stepping up to the 23s at the very least.

I hope to see Simms, Dobbin, and Onyango get more involved with first team training now and Simms should get on the bench.

Kieran Kinsella
11 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:20:53
Steve

Yeah Adenoyin is a weird one. Totally bypassed the under 23s with that loan and now he’s cut loose. That Alex Denny was highly rated a few years back but never quite made it after some injuries. The positive in this to me, is that in the past these kind of OKish players would get extensions until finally being cut lose in their mid twenties eg Charsley, McAleny etc. better for us to be more decisive and identify top talent rather than hoping against hope for years

Dennis Stevens
12 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:22:07
I think setting them on a raft is a bit harsh! Well, for some of them perhaps.
Joe McMahon
13 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:22:35
Mike, they made a good profit on Suarez aswell. They make money by the second that lot so they can take big losses on 35 million for Caroll, signed of course by the lovely (great sense of humour and fab golf mate of Hansen) Sir Kenny.

I still feel we undersold Rooney, Lescott and Lukaku. Did ok on John Stones though.

Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:24:03
Talking of Kenny Dalglish, how come he was one fan allowed at the derby?
Bill Gall
15 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:25:06
Mick the Sunday league have a higher standard than that.
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
16 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:32:04
And for next summer we also will lose

Pennington, Connolly, Broadhead and Dowell who are clearly not up to Premier League standards as they have never set the place alight a division of two below.

And Sandro, Bolasie and Besic will also be gone.

Probably also Hornby and Bowler.

Surprised Tarashaj has not been announced as released as his contract is also at the end of contract and never even playing in Netherlands.

Should make Marcel Brands' job a bit easier not having so many experienced professionals to try and loan out. Pity Tosun was injured as Palace may have taken him. And to the delight on many on here - we can spend the next 6 months wondering is Walcott will be given a new contract.

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
17 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:35:04
Steve #10 - sounds better to say £13m a year. Now that may be enough (£52m over 4 years) to buy someone decent! £250k per week sounds a measly amount.
Phill Thompson
18 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:36:39
Steve, yeah shame about Adedoyin not really getting a chance this season. A few years ago we had Joe Royle keeping an eye on our loan players and presumably giving advice on where they should go. The SPL is laughed at by some but there’s no way an 18 year old could step up from youth football to SPL 1st team unless he was showing exceptional ability. Th It took Simms a wee while to settle into U23s even, but the coaches worked hard on his weakness and he’s progressed well, Kyle John too. There’s virtually no decent U23s tier in Scottish football, he would have been better staying with our coaches for another 6 months and having a January loan if necessary. All I can think of is that they didn’t think he’d make our U23s this season.
Steve Ferns
19 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:39:25
Phill, I think that’s a bit harsh on Callum Connolly and Nathan Broadhead. Callum is doing well in the third tier for Barton and should thrive in the second tier and I think he could make it at a team in the bottom half of the Prem in the same way gosling has. Broadhead had a good spell before injury struck, so I wouldn’t write him off yet.

Pennington, how on Earth is he still under contract. The worst thing was that someone persuaded someone else to offer him a long term contract whilst we were manager-less. Probably Unsworth and Kenwright, but I don’t know for sure. How on earth can you authorise a 3 year deal for a youngster when the new manager might not rate him? Especially when he was already 23 and far from established in the first team and there wasn’t a queue of clubs waiting to snatch him up. It’s probably worse than the Garbutt contract for me, at least that decision was taken at the highest point of his career when he was deceiving people that he might have quality and was actually playing for the first team. Pennington, seriously, how?

Steve Ferns
20 Posted 25/06/2020 at 17:46:28
Phil T, dunno why they didn’t think Adenoyin would make it for the u23s. Everyone knew that the team who won the league would be all but gone and those stepping up were not good enough. In particular, we were weak on the wings. Evans covered that up, but he was meant to be out on loan from the summer and didn’t secure the loan expected and so stayed and played. This was not know when Adenoyin left early in the window. At this time, I thought he’d be likely to claim the right wing slot for himself. The guys in the slot last season were Bowler, Evans and Gordon. Bowler was always going on loan, I covered Evans and Gordon isn’t a winger and was always expected to claim the number 10 spot.
Robert Tressell
21 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:17:07
On the subject of Evans, saw a little bit of him playing for Paderborn. They're a poor side and will be relegated but he was a good source of balls into the box. Might make a good career for himself. Hope so.
James Flynn
22 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:33:14
Did some numbers and that's about 13.5 million of wages departing.

End of next season's about 17 million of wages. For me, the first 7 below need to find a new home. The rest on the list, I guess we'll see soon enough.

Walcott - 100K
Bolasie - 75K
Sandro - 65K
Besic - 30K
Dowell - 15K
Pennington - 15K
Bowler - 3.3K
Broadhead - 2.3K
Connolly - 7.7K
Hornby - 9.4K
Hansen - 1.2K
John - £702
Astley - 1.2K
Adeniran - 2.3K

Mike Gwyer
23 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:42:16

Mike Price

What you are on about. when they sold lady boy to Chelsea they then went and spent shed loads on Andy Carroll, Downing & Henderson. Please don't try and convince me about Henderson as England managers have used him to no avail. And the boy they bought from Leizpig for 60m, where does he fit in..

Don't fret yourself, that lot across the park can spunk money just as well as us.

Tony Everan
24 Posted 25/06/2020 at 18:45:14
Everton's scouting system in the past has been really poor, shambolic . It is one of the main reasons we always under perform and never challenge for anything. Too many signings who are just not anywhere near PL standard, never mind top 6 class. It leaves us with a wages ball and chain and financial deficit for years on end.

I am hoping we have a new scouting regime now and have turned the corner. As James above wage stats show , this transition may well take another season before we can get to full strength.

George Carroll
25 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:24:10
Lets hope Uncle Bill has no more to do with contracts or transfers
Colin Glassar
26 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:31:30
Did he take his bin bag with him?
Christy Ring
27 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:45:35
Sadly Niasse, Garbutt and Martina, we're never going to leave until the end of their contract, because no one else was silly enough to offer anything like the wages we gave them. It'll be the same with Sigurdsson and Delph. Remember Winston Bogarde of Chelsea, played 9 times in 4 years, wouldn't go on loan, because he was on a massive contract.
Richard Mason
28 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:46:52
I thought there was talk of Hornby moving to France for 2 mil in the summer??
Mike Gaynes
29 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:47:34
Steve #19, you're being a bit hard on Pennington. Yes, the length and timing of the new contract were awful. That said, he ain't Garbutt. He's a decent footballer who will be making a solid living in the Championship long after Garbutt is kicking it around at Warrington Town or Stalybridge Celtic.

Also, remember Silva's arrival was long-expected, so I'd be VERY surprised if he had no say -- unofficially, at least -- in Pennington's contract extension.

John Kavanagh
30 Posted 25/06/2020 at 19:50:46
Surprised that Feeney has been released as he looked to be a promising player. Likewise Adedoyin. Hope they both get clubs and prove us wrong. Good luck to all the youngsters who've been released.
Steve Shave
31 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:29:42
I'm with Mike on Pennington Steve, he will have a decent championship career. I would be disappointed not to be getting a few million for each of those boys. we could do with Dowell having a great end to the season with Wigan. what on earth happened with him? I thought he was going to make it for us.
Hugh Jenkins
32 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:43:02
We have to trust in the professionals at the club to make these choices - and hope that amongst the released ones there isn't another Lundstram.
Derek Knox
33 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:44:23
We won't half miss him, off the wage bill !

Not talking negatively about the guy, but he was a mistake of a signing? In the first instance, he was bought by Roberto Martinez, who mistook him him for another player.

I may be wrong, but he was given a contract, a very lucrative one at that ! Not his fault, I must hasten to add !

One thing he could never be faulted for was attitude, he did try when called upon in spades but clearly something was missing !

Harry Williams
34 Posted 25/06/2020 at 20:46:46
Luke Garbutt has just been realised, unbelievable. Matty Pennington and Dowell etc will be the new Garbutt. On top of that our signings have been poor. Who’s taking Delph, Iwobi, sigurdson and Moise Kean etc etc off our hands...??
A top six finish is now, where to be seen??!! I am sorry but Everton have gone backwards. It’s going to be a long road for Carlo and Co...

