Everton vs Leicester City

Yerry Mina is available again after recovering from a thigh problem
Everton's third fixture since the resumption of the Premier League sees them take on Leicester city at Goodison Park in another Wednesday evening kick off.
The Foxes have been cleared to travel despite the government-imposed lockdown of the city of Leicester in the face of surging positive tests for coronavirus￼ but doubts remain over their ability to host their remaining home games at the King Power Stadium.
Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has declared that all non-essential shops in the city must close from today, as well as most schools. He has warned local residents to stay at home and avoid all but non-essential travel in a bid to prevent a further spike of infections.
Brendan Rodgers's men come into the game still sitting in third, albeit with their sizeable points cushion down to just one point and they are just three points above Wolves in sixth. That threat to their Champions League hopes should
provide Leicester plenty of incentive as they look to beat Everton for the third time this season.
They came from behind at the King Power at the start of December in a match that looked at one stage as though it might have saved Marco Silva's job until Kelechi Iheanacho popped up with an injury-time winner. Five days later, following an awful 5-2 defeat at Anfield, the Portuguese was gone.
His interim successor, Duncan Ferguson, almost oversaw a rousing comeback from 2-0 down in the League Cup when a missile from Leighton Baines forced a penalty shootout but Leicester prevailed in that quarter-final tie.
With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm now and having picked up their first win in five games with a 1-0 triumph at Carrow Road last week, Everton are looking to try and keep in touch with a top six that is feeling more and more un-catchable as the likes of Wolves and Manchester United continue to pick up points.
A win for Ancelotti's men could put them back into the top half again should Arsenal lose at home to Norwich but eight points adrift of Wolves with six games to play. Increasingly, it's a case of fine-tuning for next season which is likely to come hot on the heels of this protracted 2019-20 campaign, although the outcome of Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition could mean the Europa League remains in reach for the Blues if they can put together a run of results.
Having had just two fit senior centre-halves for the past two matches, Ancelotti has been boosted by the return to full fitness of Yerry Mina. The Italian announced during his pre-match press conference that the Colombian is the only one of his injured players available again after overcoming a thigh strain that proved to be less serious than first reported.
"Fabian Delph is still injured,” Ancelotti explained. “He is doing individual treatment and training. I don't know exactly when he will recover fully.
"Djibril Sidibé will be back in training on Friday and Theo [Walcott] on Monday.”
Ancelotti has shown a willingness to rotate players, particularly during heavy periods of fixtures like this one that will see Everton play three games in eight days, but whether Mina starts remains to be seen. Certainly, he is a shoo-in to feature at some point with the expanded allowance of substitutes but his manager might not want to rush him straight back into the starting XI.
In terms of changes to last week's team, Gylfi Sigurdsson could come into midfield to replace the struggling Tom Davies but few alterations are expected. There may be more opportunities for young players from the Under-23s setup to make the matchday squad as well.
Kick-off: 6pm, Wednesday 1 July 2020
Referee: David Coote
VAR: Craig Pawson
Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Leicester City
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Reader Comments (61)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 29/06/2020 at 21:22:54
3 Posted 29/06/2020 at 21:24:23
Honest. It’ll be in Hansard tomorrow.
4 Posted 29/06/2020 at 22:13:14
5 Posted 30/06/2020 at 08:14:14
It was a good reminder of the Everton's problems throughout the team. I hope Keane keeps partnering Holgate; Mina out of position on the turn is something I don't want to see. Glad Schneiderlin is gone. We have improved in defence and midfield, on the last second-half performance, but I still have doubts about are forwards ability to finish, particularly Calvert-Lewin.
The truth is, we are players short of a team that can challenge at the highest levels, even with Ancelotti.
Just realised our next game is Leicester tomorrow. , Another drama. I do feel sorry for the people of Leicester, the psychological impact of realising that you are back to square one must be very depressing. The East Midlands has been hit hard over this last 15 years as it is. My thoughts are with them.
6 Posted 30/06/2020 at 08:54:18
7 Posted 30/06/2020 at 09:05:42
8 Posted 30/06/2020 at 11:42:49
9 Posted 30/06/2020 at 11:46:18
10 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:19:08
The rest of the population don't have that luxury.
11 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:28:16
12 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:39:20
13 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:54:16
VAR, Covid-19, Hawkeye..... It's time to end this sham of a season once and for all.
14 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:03:18
On the bigger issue, I’m one who firmly believes that a season has to be finished. To not do so is to destroy the integrity of the competition, the sporting equivalent of the ‘it was all a dream’ storyline.
As for ‘caring’ about the pandemic, football is providing some welcome relief, albeit in a limited form. We’ve already missed out on so much, why can’t we have a month of free-to-air football to keep us going for a bit?
15 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:18:57
He's the Health Minister? God Help Us all! Judging by what I've seen and heard on the news today, I would imagine that all those in the squad (Leicester) have presumably been regularly tested and recently, so would be surprised if they did cancel the game.
Hoping for a win as usual, we need all the possible points from now on in, if we have any chance at all of squeezing a Euro spot, but on reflection too many wasted points early season have come back to haunt us.
16 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:37:57
I never thought I’d say I can’t wait to get back to the football, but I suppose the sooner the season finishes the better, even if it doesn’t look like we will be able to move forward for quite a while, with this dreaded virus in the air.
17 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:42:13
Here's for Ancelotti. Looking forward to how he can bounce back (though it was a win) from the Norwich game.
18 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:45:23
As for Europe, Wolves are going well and it seems like we'd need to get ahead of Arsenal and Spurs to even get 7th. I ain't getting my hopes up too much on that.
19 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:06:41
20 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:13:53
21 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:31:10
I think the Premier League lost the little integrity it had when it put money before health. Playing behind closed doors is a complete farce.
22 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:31:24
Leicester's home games will either be postponed or moved to a neutral venue.
This was anticipated as part of the PL's contingency planning but won't work if multiple areas are affected.
23 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:48:30
24 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:54:05
25 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:58:49
These are exceptional circumstances and the game is not the same when played behind closed doors. We all know that... but 'needs must', as they say. It's not the same but it is hardly a total farce, as you call it. Most of the rules and the basic objective of the game remain the same.
I just find it odd that football fans, of all people, are voicing the desire not to have their game back. Where's the logic in that?
And even more odd that, when all the games are provided for us free on TV or online, some avert your eyes and refuse to watch!!! That has to be the oddest of odd post-Covid behaviour... nut perhaps the virus has hidden side-effects yet to be revealed by modern science!!!
26 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:04:03
One was hugely optimistic which saw us finish 7th, one was IMO realistic which saw us finish 10th.
It would take poor form by Palace, Burnley, Spurs and Arsenal to get us up there but I think Man U, Sheff Utd and Wolves are too far ahead of the pack for us to catch.
All we can do is take it game by game starting with a win against Leicester.
27 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:24:02
28 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:25:59
The only issue for Leicester City FC and the authorities is whether or not their remaining home games are switched to a neutral venue. If they continue playing matches at the King Power there is an obvious risk that the requirement for local support staff such as security personnel will lead to an increased spread of the virus.
As for the game itself our players have had a full week since their last game. Leicester have had only three days to recover from their defeat against Chelsea. They have not been in great form since the restart so our team should see this as an opportunity beat a top four team.
29 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:29:23
30 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:42:39
My thoughts are with the NHS staff, who have worked tirelessly for months now and face the prospect of it happening all over again. God protect them.
31 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:59:54
In professional football ;
to just miss is not good enough, because it gives possession to the other team.
to not have shots on targets gives the opposition goal keeper and defence confidence.
to have good positioning and chances and not be able to finish has the same effect.
to not have ingrained accuracy in shooting ability, is below the level of most Premier League Clubs consistent goal scorers.
It's about time Everton forwards starting hitting the mark.
32 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:13:38
If you cancel it and they are all negative then it begs the question what's the point in the tests if when you test negative you still are not allowed to live a normal life?
33 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:42:50
The other point and I'm not sure what the questioner expected from askng Carlo what did he think of the other lots celebrations he replied "I think honestly this is not my problem. I am a person that tried to respect the rules, I understand that after 30 years the celebrations could be normal."
What exactly have the other lots celebrations got to do with any manager other than their own? never mind the Everton manager.
34 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:44:35
So as long as Liverpool are now crowned Champions nothing else matters.
35 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:52:42
[BRZ]
36 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:01:10
Worth watching just for his reaction to the Luke Garbutt question, just past the 6 minute mark.
Priceless.
37 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:24:09
My predicted XI for tomorrow:
Pickford
Coleman Holgate Keane Digne
Iwobi Siggy Gomes Gordon
Calvert-Lewin Richarlison
SUBS: Virginia, Mina, Baines, Sidibe, Davies, Beni, Bernard, Simms, Adeniran
38 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:30:00
Enjoyed that look......“Who the fuck is that?”
I am deaf so it’s always subtitles for me, they come up with some good ones ; they referred to Luke Garber and Mason Holidays
39 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:41:23
It's the games like Brighton at home v. MU, that gives good hope for table climbing. Come on, Duffy & co.
40 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:05:03
41 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:07:51
The banality of some of the media questions beggars belief at times.
42 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:11:22
43 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:38:08
Sky’s now reporting that the game could be postponed. Them and the Beeb have their champions now, so I can see a solid attempt from the media to end the season now for ‘safety’ concerns.
44 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:55:06
Why was Luke given a five year contract ?
Is no one actually appraising players to increase their value to the Club as a player or as a Transfer? It appears the only time they are appraised is on ToffeeWeb. There must be no policy in developing players from within Everton. Most of us would have thought that Luke could have been worked on. Now it looks as if we could brief Ancelotti on his progress and actually tell him who he is,
It just shows what a waste of time and money it would be to buy the glossy Evertion Magazine, if it is anything like the old newprint version. It use to keep fans informed on fringe players and how they where getting on
Thanks Jay for highlighting the Link and Luke reference.
Good Luck Luke.
45 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:00:25
The glossy Evertonian Magazine stopped being produced a good while ago.
46 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:46:29
47 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:53:48
The Day after City’s game they are now saying the title is decided may as well end the season now, no regard for any of the other teams, they have got what they wanted.
No regard for the 3000 Spanish fans attending their stadium, no regards of the mass celebrations by the pier head.
Is it any wonder so many opposing fans dislike anything Redshite.
48 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:19:53
Worth a go ?
The odds seem skinny when you think that their midfield is so vastly superior to ours. They have a goalie who can be world class and they have a striker who is likely to burst into form at the drop of a hat.
Doesnt look a compelling case on paper and I certainly wont be lumping on... but I have this feeling we might just find a way in this one.
Ancelotti has discovered that the likes of Keane is much, much better defending deep. The less grass behind him the better.
I just don't think we will play Leicester's game. Are they as good when you make them play in front of you ? I dont think so... But I still hope Carlo has the courage to engage in a little You play/We play.
I
49 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:43:24
50 Posted 30/06/2020 at 21:09:40
51 Posted 30/06/2020 at 21:18:49
52 Posted 30/06/2020 at 21:47:18
In attack I want to to see Richardson and DCL giving Jonny Evans and Soyuco? a hard time, they are a decent combination it will be a good test for our two strikers to work together and create. Our younger lads have a yard of extra pace on either of them two and can expose them and force mistakes.
Sigurdsson will probably start central midfield, how that partnership with Gomes performs will go a long way to determining the result. Passing must be more accurate any of the recent sloppiness in possession will see lightening counter attacks come from it.
Can Iwobi continue to get involved more like last week and have an influence? I’ve got some faith in him to continue to improve with the bit more confidence he will have after Norwich.
Our defence has been solid, can Holgate and Keane build on their two clean sheets. They seem to be playing for each other and Keane has found a new bromance now Kurt has moved out.
I think we can get a narrow win because of our strengths elsewhere, but in the central midfield areas it will be tough for us.
Everton 2 Leicester 1
53 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:17:41
I mean, what sort of answer could Carlos have given about Garbutt - even had he known who he was?
"I let him go because he was useless and wouldn't get into my team in a month of Sundays".
Or what about the RS "celebrations"?
" I think they are despicable, the scum of the earth for endangering everyone by ignoring the government guidelines."
You can imagine how honest answers to those questions would have played out in the wider world.
Why bother to ask such obviously loaded questions - other than to try to show the recipient in a bad light?
54 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:46:53
Not just Everton either, every single game I’ve seen has been utter shite. It’s worse than watching amateur football. This is a complete farce and I don’t like it. It serves no purpose.
As for helping the community out of lockdown, I think the opposite. Football being back, combined with Dominic Cummings and goings, has helped send a message that the lockdown isn’t something we really need to do anymore. It’s no surprise that large swathes of the population are sticking two fingers up at it and going to the beach, or a protest, or getting pissed and causing mayhem at the pier head in the name of “celebration”. If football wasn’t back, and I include the three or four weeks of pre-resumption training in this, then I doubt there would have as been as many breaking the lockdown.
So no, football is definitely back far too soon for me.
55 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:50:16
As the transfer window opens soon there was one observation I made knowing how we need to strengthen our midfield, it was the improvement in the Man / Utd team with the purchase of a marquee midfielder.
56 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:51:00
57 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:56:14
58 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:00:21
The only thing I would say is that teams aren’t prevent him from shooting just yet. Next season they will be better at blocking the shot off and then we’ll see how he adapts.
[BRZ]
59 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:12:09
Dowell's deep cross that led to the opening goal has been put down as an own goal and bad cock up by the keeper Butland.
Injured on first arriving at Wigan in January followed by the shutdown, he is now getting game time.
Possibly Carlo Ancelotti has come too late to revive Kieran's career at Everton, but who knows?
Like most, the Italian will be impressed by Kieran's innate football skills and possibly wonder if he could coax something out of him to the benefit of the first team.
His ability and skill sets have never been in doubt. It is the application and appetite for the fight that prevents the lad from having a stellar career.
I would be delighted if Carlo could throw the switch on Kieran Dowell to illuminate us all.
60 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:23:40
If not Sigurdsson then who would you pick?
Gomes can't tackle, Davies doesn't tackle, Delph is a knob and injured...
If Mina is fit I'd like to see Holgate in midfield or I'd actually try Baningami but surely neither will happen.
So, that leaves Sigurdsson for me
61 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:26:34
Probably nobody was buying it or more likely no-one had the knowledge to put anything in it.
The old Evertion newsprint was very informative.
