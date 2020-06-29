Seasons2019-20Everton News

Everton vs Leicester City

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 61comments  |  Jump to last
Match Preview

Yerry Mina is available again after recovering from a thigh problem

Everton's third fixture since the resumption of the Premier League sees them take on Leicester city at Goodison Park in another Wednesday evening kick off.

The Foxes have been cleared to travel despite the government-imposed lockdown of the city of Leicester in the face of surging positive tests for coronavirus￼ but doubts remain over their ability to host their remaining home games at the King Power Stadium.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has declared that all non-essential shops in the city must close from today, as well as most schools. He has warned local residents to stay at home and avoid all but non-essential travel in a bid to prevent a further spike of infections.

Brendan Rodgers's men come into the game still sitting in third, albeit with their sizeable points cushion down to just one point and they are just three points above Wolves in sixth. That threat to their Champions League hopes should

provide Leicester plenty of incentive as they look to beat Everton for the third time this season.

They came from behind at the King Power at the start of December in a match that looked at one stage as though it might have saved Marco Silva's job until Kelechi Iheanacho popped up with an injury-time winner. Five days later, following an awful 5-2 defeat at Anfield, the Portuguese was gone.

His interim successor, Duncan Ferguson, almost oversaw a rousing comeback from 2-0 down in the League Cup when a missile from Leighton Baines forced a penalty shootout but Leicester prevailed in that quarter-final tie.

With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm now and having picked up their first win in five games with a 1-0 triumph at Carrow Road last week, Everton are looking to try and keep in touch with a top six that is feeling more and more un-catchable as the likes of Wolves and Manchester United continue to pick up points.

A win for Ancelotti's men could put them back into the top half again should Arsenal lose at home to Norwich but eight points adrift of Wolves with six games to play. Increasingly, it's a case of fine-tuning for next season which is likely to come hot on the heels of this protracted 2019-20 campaign, although the outcome of Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition could mean the Europa League remains in reach for the Blues if they can put together a run of results.

Having had just two fit senior centre-halves for the past two matches, Ancelotti has been boosted by the return to full fitness of Yerry Mina. The Italian announced during his pre-match press conference that the Colombian is the only one of his injured players available again after overcoming a thigh strain that proved to be less serious than first reported.

"Fabian Delph is still injured,” Ancelotti explained. “He is doing individual treatment and training. I don't know exactly when he will recover fully.

"Djibril Sidibé will be back in training on Friday and Theo [Walcott] on Monday.”

Ancelotti has shown a willingness to rotate players, particularly during heavy periods of fixtures like this one that will see Everton play three games in eight days, but whether Mina starts remains to be seen. Certainly, he is a shoo-in to feature at some point with the expanded allowance of substitutes but his manager might not want to rush him straight back into the starting XI.

In terms of changes to last week's team, Gylfi Sigurdsson could come into midfield to replace the struggling Tom Davies but few alterations are expected. There may be more opportunities for young players from the Under-23s setup to make the matchday squad as well.

Kick-off: 6pm, Wednesday 1 July 2020
Referee: David Coote
VAR: Craig Pawson
Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Leicester City

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

 

Reader Comments (61)

Danny Baily
1 Posted 29/06/2020 at 21:20:35
I mentioned a while back on the Liverpool thread that Wednesday's match might be at risk of postponement due to the situation in Leicester. Anyone have any updates?
Chris Leyland
2 Posted 29/06/2020 at 21:22:54
Danny - that’s said all but essential travel is a banned from Leicester. Hard to see how they can class a football game as essential travel?
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 29/06/2020 at 21:24:23
Danny, the first thing Matt Hancock said when he rose to address the Commons a short while ago was that “Everton’s game with Leicester would proceed” - and “Liverpool are shite”.

Honest. It’ll be in Hansard tomorrow.

Neil Copeland
4 Posted 29/06/2020 at 22:13:14
Are Leicester City running a high risk by coming to the city? I know there is talk of the risks that they bring with them but seems it may work both ways to me.
Jerome Shields
5 Posted 30/06/2020 at 08:14:14
Just had an internet faux pas. . . Arsenal vs Everton came up as the top article. I could not Iunderstand how I had missed the game? Familiar questions abounded. Then discovered that it was the February game.

It was a good reminder of the Everton's problems throughout the team. I hope Keane keeps partnering Holgate; Mina out of position on the turn is something I don't want to see. Glad Schneiderlin is gone. We have improved in defence and midfield, on the last second-half performance, but I still have doubts about are forwards ability to finish, particularly Calvert-Lewin.

The truth is, we are players short of a team that can challenge at the highest levels, even with Ancelotti.

Just realised our next game is Leicester tomorrow. , Another drama. I do feel sorry for the people of Leicester, the psychological impact of realising that you are back to square one must be very depressing. The East Midlands has been hit hard over this last 15 years as it is. My thoughts are with them.

Derek Taylor
6 Posted 30/06/2020 at 08:54:18
With Leicester locked down and their County Cricket club having to wait until 1st August to play even a friendly, how come Leicester City FC are free to travel and play all over the country?
Bobby Mallon
7 Posted 30/06/2020 at 09:05:42
Let’s just get on with the Leicester game, shall we?
Mick Conalty
8 Posted 30/06/2020 at 11:42:49
If there is a spike with coronavirus on Merseyside, then the R/S gatherers can blame it on Leicester.
Derek Taylor
9 Posted 30/06/2020 at 11:46:18
Rather blase, that, Bobby. Guess you are one of those who couldn't give a toss about the pandemic (as long as you don't get it!). A few fellow thinkers were out in force on Friday evening, I hear!
Kevin Prytherch
10 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:19:08
All footballers are getting tested every week, so I guess that, if none of them have it, it will be safe.

The rest of the population don't have that luxury.

James Story
11 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:28:16
I'd be surprised if any of the Leicester players actually live in the city so the lockdown possibly isn't relevant to them.
Bobby Mallon
12 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:39:20
Derek Taylor @9. That post was posted on the Paul Halligan thread not for this one, so get off your soap box, you don’t know me and what myself and family and friends have put up with through the pandemic and don’t try and make me out to be a gobshite Liverpool fan. Cheek of it.
Tamhas Woods
13 Posted 30/06/2020 at 12:54:16
LFC and the red media have finally got what they wanted. Now can we "null and void" until late August/early Sept?

VAR, Covid-19, Hawkeye..... It's time to end this sham of a season once and for all.

Mike Allison
14 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:03:18
Footballers are being kept ‘bubbled’ and regularly tested aren’t they? If both are true then this game has little to no additional risk surely?

On the bigger issue, I’m one who firmly believes that a season has to be finished. To not do so is to destroy the integrity of the competition, the sporting equivalent of the ‘it was all a dream’ storyline.

As for ‘caring’ about the pandemic, football is providing some welcome relief, albeit in a limited form. We’ve already missed out on so much, why can’t we have a month of free-to-air football to keep us going for a bit?

Derek Knox
15 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:18:57
I wouldn't put any credence in that dithering prick Matt Hancock, (the latter portion of his name is so appropriate) or anything he says. He has hesitated so many times and changed his tack midstream, when asked by journalists to explain.

He's the Health Minister? God Help Us all! Judging by what I've seen and heard on the news today, I would imagine that all those in the squad (Leicester) have presumably been regularly tested and recently, so would be surprised if they did cancel the game.

Hoping for a win as usual, we need all the possible points from now on in, if we have any chance at all of squeezing a Euro spot, but on reflection too many wasted points early season have come back to haunt us.

Tony Abrahams
16 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:37:57
I think this could become the new normality for quite a long time, with different places constantly getting locked down, and only then if we are lucky, unfortunately.

I never thought I’d say I can’t wait to get back to the football, but I suppose the sooner the season finishes the better, even if it doesn’t look like we will be able to move forward for quite a while, with this dreaded virus in the air.

Minik Hansen
17 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:42:13
Derek, hence do I dare to say his name, Silva was sacked. I don't know how unlucky he was, but it's not down to all luck and un-luck.

Here's for Ancelotti. Looking forward to how he can bounce back (though it was a win) from the Norwich game.

Steve Ferns
18 Posted 30/06/2020 at 13:45:23
I think Europe is a bit fanciful. Sure it's where we should aim, but take it a game at a time. Right now we are embarrassingly in 12th. Our first aim must be to get back into the top 10, and then we must ensure we are above Sheff Utd, Burnley and Palace. As again, it's embarrassing. We should be able to do that with the fixtures remaining.

As for Europe, Wolves are going well and it seems like we'd need to get ahead of Arsenal and Spurs to even get 7th. I ain't getting my hopes up too much on that.

Craig Walker
19 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:06:41
My prediction is that Rodgers will be telling his Leicester players to show great character.
Alan J Thompson
20 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:13:53
Now come on, lads, hasn't Boris said that it's just the fat players we have to stop from boarding the bus? I won't be expecting any show of concern until all the TV money has been worked off.
Bill Watson
21 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:31:10
Mike # 14

I think the Premier League lost the little integrity it had when it put money before health. Playing behind closed doors is a complete farce.

Danny Baily
22 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:31:24
An article in the Guardian appears to have cleared things up. Looks like tomorrow's match will go ahead as planned.

Leicester's home games will either be postponed or moved to a neutral venue.

This was anticipated as part of the PL's contingency planning but won't work if multiple areas are affected.

Tony Everan
23 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:48:30
About a month ago a friend's husband was in Leicester and said he couldn't believe what he was seeing. He was saying that in the area he was in that social distancing was virtually non-existent, he said back then he wouldn't be returning for a while. Some people are just refusing to take it seriously and now a whole city is going to suffer big health and economic damage because of it.
Kevin Molloy
24 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:54:05
Steve yes I agree it is embarrassing. Our form with Carlo puts us in fifth place, unfortunately he's stuck with the other guy's start.
Michael Kenrick
25 Posted 30/06/2020 at 14:58:49
Bill @21, I disagree with this view, and I think I've said it before already but they are doing what they need to do as football clubs and as football players – quite simply playing the game. After all, that is why they are are in existence for at all; and it's an important development moving us forward out of the dire days of lockdown and back to something closer to normality.

These are exceptional circumstances and the game is not the same when played behind closed doors. We all know that... but 'needs must', as they say. It's not the same but it is hardly a total farce, as you call it. Most of the rules and the basic objective of the game remain the same.

I just find it odd that football fans, of all people, are voicing the desire not to have their game back. Where's the logic in that?

And even more odd that, when all the games are provided for us free on TV or online, some avert your eyes and refuse to watch!!! That has to be the oddest of odd post-Covid behaviour... nut perhaps the virus has hidden side-effects yet to be revealed by modern science!!!

Jay Harris
26 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:04:03
Steve I did a couple of predictions as you did earlier in the season.

One was hugely optimistic which saw us finish 7th, one was IMO realistic which saw us finish 10th.

It would take poor form by Palace, Burnley, Spurs and Arsenal to get us up there but I think Man U, Sheff Utd and Wolves are too far ahead of the pack for us to catch.

All we can do is take it game by game starting with a win against Leicester.

Carl Manning
27 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:24:02
Bill, Spain,portugal, Germany and Italy are also playing behind doors. The premier league isn’t the only one!
John Raftery
28 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:25:59
Football players and coaching/medical staff have been operating in a bubble and subject to regular testing. A race meeting at Leicester has gone ahead today behind closed doors. People are being allowed to travel in and out of the city. This local lockdown is not a complete shutdown by any stretch of the imagination.

The only issue for Leicester City FC and the authorities is whether or not their remaining home games are switched to a neutral venue. If they continue playing matches at the King Power there is an obvious risk that the requirement for local support staff such as security personnel will lead to an increased spread of the virus.

As for the game itself our players have had a full week since their last game. Leicester have had only three days to recover from their defeat against Chelsea. They have not been in great form since the restart so our team should see this as an opportunity beat a top four team.

Tony Everan
29 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:29:23
Michael 25, It is called 12th place syndrome. If we were in Wolves' position, hot on the heels of Chelsea and Leicester and charging for a Champions League spot, I'm sure all would be champing at the bit for us play and qualify.
Jack Convery
30 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:42:39
Were is the integrity when MU used 6 subs - yes 6 subs in the cup game at Norwich. Its not the same competition when rules are changed. Farce.

My thoughts are with the NHS staff, who have worked tirelessly for months now and face the prospect of it happening all over again. God protect them.

Jerome Shields
31 Posted 30/06/2020 at 15:59:54
Hopefully Everton can build on the pluses of defence and midfield we have seen in the last two games.

In professional football ;

to just miss is not good enough, because it gives possession to the other team.

to not have shots on targets gives the opposition goal keeper and defence confidence.

to have good positioning and chances and not be able to finish has the same effect.

to not have ingrained accuracy in shooting ability, is below the level of most Premier League Clubs consistent goal scorers.

It's about time Everton forwards starting hitting the mark.

Jim Bennings
32 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:13:38
If every Leicester player and official tests negative then why cancel the match?

If you cancel it and they are all negative then it begs the question what's the point in the tests if when you test negative you still are not allowed to live a normal life?

Patrick McFarlane
33 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:42:50
Just read parts of Carlo's pre-match press conference and two things to take from it, when asked about why he released Luke Garbutt after eleven years at Everton, Carlo replied "Who?".

The other point and I'm not sure what the questioner expected from askng Carlo what did he think of the other lots celebrations he replied "I think honestly this is not my problem. I am a person that tried to respect the rules, I understand that after 30 years the celebrations could be normal."

What exactly have the other lots celebrations got to do with any manager other than their own? never mind the Everton manager.

Brian Harrison
34 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:44:35
I don't know if its already been mentioned, but a couple of hours ago Alan Myers who can be 100% trusted posted this tweet. Richard Masters the Premier League CEO says now Liverpool are Champions even if the season is curtailed we will have to come to some sort of an agreement on what model may be used regarding relegation. He added Liverpool are now OUR Champions, so we don't have to worry about that.

So as long as Liverpool are now crowned Champions nothing else matters.

Rob Halligan
35 Posted 30/06/2020 at 16:52:42
Jack, # 30. New rules states that an extra sub can be used in a cup games but only If the game goes into extra time. Under normal circumstances, that would be the usual three, then an additional fourth in extra time. Currently, we can use five subs in a game, therefore a sixth could be used in the cup, but only in extra time. Hope that makes sense.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
36 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:01:10
Here's Carlo's presser.

Worth watching just for his reaction to the Luke Garbutt question, just past the 6 minute mark.

Priceless.

Carlo pre-Leicester Presser

Ajay Gopal
37 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:24:09
According to Carlo, only Mina is available out of the injured lot, but I don't see him displacing either Keane or Holgate, unless Carlo wants to try out a back 3. Or maybe push Holgate into a central midfield role as he has done in the past.

My predicted XI for tomorrow:

Pickford
Coleman Holgate Keane Digne
Iwobi Siggy Gomes Gordon
Calvert-Lewin Richarlison

SUBS: Virginia, Mina, Baines, Sidibe, Davies, Beni, Bernard, Simms, Adeniran

Tony Everan
38 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:30:00
Jay , thanks for the link

Enjoyed that look......“Who the fuck is that?”

I am deaf so it’s always subtitles for me, they come up with some good ones ; they referred to Luke Garber and Mason Holidays

Minik Hansen
39 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:41:23
What must Carlo have thought, Luke Garbutt, is he any good, could I have used him??? lol.

It's the games like Brighton at home v. MU, that gives good hope for table climbing. Come on, Duffy & co.

Julian Exshaw
40 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:05:03
How embarrassing that whole Luke Garbutt incident!!! I suppose you can't expect Carlo to know the whole squad, can you? Poor Luke. I thought he was ok. Whatever happened to him? Anyway, good luck to the lad.
John Raftery
41 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:07:51
So on the very last day of his ludicrous five year contract 27 year old Luke Garbutt is a name not recognised by the current Everton manager. That is hardly surprising because in the five years of that contract the player has made no Everton first team appearances whatsoever. I doubt Koeman, Allardyce and Silva would have had Luke on their radar at any time as he journeyed his way around several clubs in the lower leagues without ever pressing his case for a return to our first team. In fact he did the opposite.

The banality of some of the media questions beggars belief at times.

Patrick McFarlane
42 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:11:22
Luciano Garbetti is expected to be in the squad for tomorrow, once the staff at Finch Farm can find him.
Kristian Boyce
43 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:38:08
Garbutt’s only been here 9 years not 11 like the interviewer asked, so that might have been the confusion for Carlo 😂

Sky’s now reporting that the game could be postponed. Them and the Beeb have their champions now, so I can see a solid attempt from the media to end the season now for ‘safety’ concerns.

Jerome Shields
44 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:55:06
Luke Garbutt and many other players who are out on loan must be in a proverbial no mans land. It must be the case that most are put out on loan in the hope that some Club may take them on permanently, many must be out of the reckoning as far as their Everton career is concerned. Out of sight out of mind.

Why was Luke given a five year contract ?

Is no one actually appraising players to increase their value to the Club as a player or as a Transfer? It appears the only time they are appraised is on ToffeeWeb. There must be no policy in developing players from within Everton. Most of us would have thought that Luke could have been worked on. Now it looks as if we could brief Ancelotti on his progress and actually tell him who he is,


It just shows what a waste of time and money it would be to buy the glossy Evertion Magazine, if it is anything like the old newprint version. It use to keep fans informed on fringe players and how they where getting on

Thanks Jay for highlighting the Link and Luke reference.

Good Luck Luke.

Patrick McFarlane
45 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:00:25
Jerome #44
The glossy Evertonian Magazine stopped being produced a good while ago.
Brian Wilkinson
46 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:46:29
Mick@8, I would have a good laugh at your comment, sadly you are spot on mate.
Brian Wilkinson
47 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:53:48
Tamhas@13, I have a couple of Reds mates on social media who were screaming for no null and void and we have to finish the season.

The Day after City’s game they are now saying the title is decided may as well end the season now, no regard for any of the other teams, they have got what they wanted.

No regard for the 3000 Spanish fans attending their stadium, no regards of the mass celebrations by the pier head.

Is it any wonder so many opposing fans dislike anything Redshite.

Darren Hind
48 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:19:53
31/20 is the price on offer for us to win this one - 6/4 if you have an account with a gimmick free bookie.

Worth a go ?

The odds seem skinny when you think that their midfield is so vastly superior to ours. They have a goalie who can be world class and they have a striker who is likely to burst into form at the drop of a hat.
Doesnt look a compelling case on paper and I certainly wont be lumping on... but I have this feeling we might just find a way in this one.

Ancelotti has discovered that the likes of Keane is much, much better defending deep. The less grass behind him the better.

I just don't think we will play Leicester's game. Are they as good when you make them play in front of you ? I dont think so... But I still hope Carlo has the courage to engage in a little You play/We play.

I

John Raftery
49 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:43:24
Kristian (43) The only question is about where Leicester will play their home games. Tomorrow’s match is not in any doubt.
Darren Hind
50 Posted 30/06/2020 at 21:09:40
The rest of their fixtures are not our business to be fair John
Tony Abrahams
51 Posted 30/06/2020 at 21:18:49
They really exploited our four man midfield in the cup-tie, until we started playing with more aggression, so it will be interesting to see how we go tomorrow without the crowd.
Tony Everan
52 Posted 30/06/2020 at 21:47:18
I wouldn’t be lumping too much on at 6/4, as the game looks very tight. There’s reasons for optimism though and it will be great game to see how we are progressing on all fronts.

In attack I want to to see Richardson and DCL giving Jonny Evans and Soyuco? a hard time, they are a decent combination it will be a good test for our two strikers to work together and create. Our younger lads have a yard of extra pace on either of them two and can expose them and force mistakes.

Sigurdsson will probably start central midfield, how that partnership with Gomes performs will go a long way to determining the result. Passing must be more accurate any of the recent sloppiness in possession will see lightening counter attacks come from it.

Can Iwobi continue to get involved more like last week and have an influence? I’ve got some faith in him to continue to improve with the bit more confidence he will have after Norwich.

Our defence has been solid, can Holgate and Keane build on their two clean sheets. They seem to be playing for each other and Keane has found a new bromance now Kurt has moved out.

I think we can get a narrow win because of our strengths elsewhere, but in the central midfield areas it will be tough for us.

Everton 2 Leicester 1

Hugh Jenkins
53 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:17:41
Given the questions asked at Carlo's press conference about Luke Garbutt and the RS "celebrations", I sometimes wonder if these so called "journalists" deliberately set their questions to try and embarrass the recipient?

I mean, what sort of answer could Carlos have given about Garbutt - even had he known who he was?

"I let him go because he was useless and wouldn't get into my team in a month of Sundays".

Or what about the RS "celebrations"?

" I think they are despicable, the scum of the earth for endangering everyone by ignoring the government guidelines."

You can imagine how honest answers to those questions would have played out in the wider world.

Why bother to ask such obviously loaded questions - other than to try to show the recipient in a bad light?

Steve Ferns
54 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:46:53
Michael #25, having the game back means me being in the stadium, in my seat watching Everton. Until that can happen, I don’t want to make do watching Everton on TV. Sorry but I hate it.

Not just Everton either, every single game I’ve seen has been utter shite. It’s worse than watching amateur football. This is a complete farce and I don’t like it. It serves no purpose.

As for helping the community out of lockdown, I think the opposite. Football being back, combined with Dominic Cummings and goings, has helped send a message that the lockdown isn’t something we really need to do anymore. It’s no surprise that large swathes of the population are sticking two fingers up at it and going to the beach, or a protest, or getting pissed and causing mayhem at the pier head in the name of “celebration”. If football wasn’t back, and I include the three or four weeks of pre-resumption training in this, then I doubt there would have as been as many breaking the lockdown.

So no, football is definitely back far too soon for me.

Bill Gall
55 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:50:16
Looking forward to this game, and as it has been said these next 2 games is going to determine our chances of playing in Europe, and tomorrows display will show if Everton are up for it.

As the transfer window opens soon there was one observation I made knowing how we need to strengthen our midfield, it was the improvement in the Man / Utd team with the purchase of a marquee midfielder.

Christy Ring
56 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:51:00
Leicester have a physical presence in midfield, alongside Maddison if he's fit, and I hope we don't start Sigurdsson, he isn't strong enough, and definitely cannot tackle.
Sam Hoare
57 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:56:14
In other news Kieran Dowell scores his first goal on loan at Wigan tonight. Think he’s started every game since the restart. I wonder if Carlo will take a look at him in the summer.
Steve Ferns
58 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:00:21
He was a gamble Bill. I’ve seen him play quite often and I’m amazed at the step up that Bruno has made. Sporting was built around him. The midfield constructed to cover his flaws and make use of his strengths. Utd were never going to do that, so I thought he would be exposed.

The only thing I would say is that teams aren’t prevent him from shooting just yet. Next season they will be better at blocking the shot off and then we’ll see how he adapts.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
59 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:12:09
Sam @ 57.

Dowell's deep cross that led to the opening goal has been put down as an own goal and bad cock up by the keeper Butland.

Injured on first arriving at Wigan in January followed by the shutdown, he is now getting game time.

Possibly Carlo Ancelotti has come too late to revive Kieran's career at Everton, but who knows?

Like most, the Italian will be impressed by Kieran's innate football skills and possibly wonder if he could coax something out of him to the benefit of the first team.

His ability and skill sets have never been in doubt. It is the application and appetite for the fight that prevents the lad from having a stellar career.

I would be delighted if Carlo could throw the switch on Kieran Dowell to illuminate us all.

Rob Young
60 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:23:40
Christy 56
If not Sigurdsson then who would you pick?
Gomes can't tackle, Davies doesn't tackle, Delph is a knob and injured...

If Mina is fit I'd like to see Holgate in midfield or I'd actually try Baningami but surely neither will happen.

So, that leaves Sigurdsson for me

Jerome Shields
61 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:26:34
Patrick#45

Probably nobody was buying it or more likely no-one had the knowledge to put anything in it.

The old Evertion newsprint was very informative.

