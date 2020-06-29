Everton vs Leicester City

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020



Match Preview



Yerry Mina is available again after recovering from a thigh problem Yerry Mina is available again after recovering from a thigh problem

Everton's third fixture since the resumption of the Premier League sees them take on Leicester city at Goodison Park in another Wednesday evening kick off.

The Foxes have been cleared to travel despite the government-imposed lockdown of the city of Leicester in the face of surging positive tests for coronavirus￼ but doubts remain over their ability to host their remaining home games at the King Power Stadium.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has declared that all non-essential shops in the city must close from today, as well as most schools. He has warned local residents to stay at home and avoid all but non-essential travel in a bid to prevent a further spike of infections.

Brendan Rodgers's men come into the game still sitting in third, albeit with their sizeable points cushion down to just one point and they are just three points above Wolves in sixth. That threat to their Champions League hopes should

provide Leicester plenty of incentive as they look to beat Everton for the third time this season.

They came from behind at the King Power at the start of December in a match that looked at one stage as though it might have saved Marco Silva's job until Kelechi Iheanacho popped up with an injury-time winner. Five days later, following an awful 5-2 defeat at Anfield, the Portuguese was gone.

His interim successor, Duncan Ferguson, almost oversaw a rousing comeback from 2-0 down in the League Cup when a missile from Leighton Baines forced a penalty shootout but Leicester prevailed in that quarter-final tie.

With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm now and having picked up their first win in five games with a 1-0 triumph at Carrow Road last week, Everton are looking to try and keep in touch with a top six that is feeling more and more un-catchable as the likes of Wolves and Manchester United continue to pick up points.

A win for Ancelotti's men could put them back into the top half again should Arsenal lose at home to Norwich but eight points adrift of Wolves with six games to play. Increasingly, it's a case of fine-tuning for next season which is likely to come hot on the heels of this protracted 2019-20 campaign, although the outcome of Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition could mean the Europa League remains in reach for the Blues if they can put together a run of results.

Having had just two fit senior centre-halves for the past two matches, Ancelotti has been boosted by the return to full fitness of Yerry Mina. The Italian announced during his pre-match press conference that the Colombian is the only one of his injured players available again after overcoming a thigh strain that proved to be less serious than first reported.

"Fabian Delph is still injured,” Ancelotti explained. “He is doing individual treatment and training. I don't know exactly when he will recover fully.

"Djibril Sidibé will be back in training on Friday and Theo [Walcott] on Monday.”

Ancelotti has shown a willingness to rotate players, particularly during heavy periods of fixtures like this one that will see Everton play three games in eight days, but whether Mina starts remains to be seen. Certainly, he is a shoo-in to feature at some point with the expanded allowance of substitutes but his manager might not want to rush him straight back into the starting XI.

In terms of changes to last week's team, Gylfi Sigurdsson could come into midfield to replace the struggling Tom Davies but few alterations are expected. There may be more opportunities for young players from the Under-23s setup to make the matchday squad as well.

Kick-off: 6pm, Wednesday 1 July 2020

Referee: David Coote

VAR: Craig Pawson

Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Leicester City

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

