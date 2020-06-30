Bolasie hasn't given up on reclaiming Everton spot

The Congolese winger has been on the fringes of the first-team picture at Everton after recovering from potentially career-ending injuries to his knee sustained in 2017.

A ruptured cruciate knee ligament and torn meniscus entailed over a year of rehabilitation, after which he struggled to rediscover the form that had persuaded then manager, Ronald Koeman, and director of football, Steve Walsh, to shell out £28m to Crystal Palace for his signature the year before.

Loan spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht were lined up and he spent much of this season at Sporting but his spell in Portugal was terminated early when the pandemic took hold in Europe.

"Football-wise it's been a roller coaster as we had four managers in seven months which for any team can't be helpful as that's different philosophies/different lineups," Bolasie said of the situation at Everton, "but I still feel me and the boys rose to the challenge and kept fighting on all fronts.

"All I want everyone in Sporting CP to know is I gave you 100% in every game I played in. I wore that iconic green-and-white shirt with pride and made great friends/brothers that will be with me for life.

"People have been asking me why I haven't been training etc... I don't like ignoring those questions, especially from fans who support me and the team.

"I use my socials as a way to interact with the fans and love doing it but I wanted to wait until the 30th when my contract was finished with Sporting CP to then speak about Everton.

"I am currently ineligible to play this current season and right now, with the regulations the way they are, only a certain allocated number of staff/players are permitted onto the training ground who are involved on match days.

"It's been very hard not being able to train the way I want but in these times we are all having to adjust to things we don't find normal.

"All I can say is I'm working extremely hard behind the scenes to maintain my levels so, when I do get allowed back to train with the boys, I'm super ready to show the management and support staff that I'm back to being the player I was pre-injury. God willing, I've had two seasons of solid football where now I'm feeling how I should be.

"I can't wait to put on that Blues shirt again."

