Bolasie hasn't given up on reclaiming Everton spot
The Congolese winger has been on the fringes of the first-team picture at Everton after recovering from potentially career-ending injuries to his knee sustained in 2017.
A ruptured cruciate knee ligament and torn meniscus entailed over a year of rehabilitation, after which he struggled to rediscover the form that had persuaded then manager, Ronald Koeman, and director of football, Steve Walsh, to shell out £28m to Crystal Palace for his signature the year before.
Loan spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht were lined up and he spent much of this season at Sporting but his spell in Portugal was terminated early when the pandemic took hold in Europe.
"Football-wise it's been a roller coaster as we had four managers in seven months which for any team can't be helpful as that's different philosophies/different lineups," Bolasie said of the situation at Everton, "but I still feel me and the boys rose to the challenge and kept fighting on all fronts.
"All I want everyone in Sporting CP to know is I gave you 100% in every game I played in. I wore that iconic green-and-white shirt with pride and made great friends/brothers that will be with me for life."People have been asking me why I haven't been training etc... I don't like ignoring those questions, especially from fans who support me and the team.
"I use my socials as a way to interact with the fans and love doing it but I wanted to wait until the 30th when my contract was finished with Sporting CP to then speak about Everton.
"I am currently ineligible to play this current season and right now, with the regulations the way they are, only a certain allocated number of staff/players are permitted onto the training ground who are involved on match days.
"It's been very hard not being able to train the way I want but in these times we are all having to adjust to things we don't find normal.
"All I can say is I'm working extremely hard behind the scenes to maintain my levels so, when I do get allowed back to train with the boys, I'm super ready to show the management and support staff that I'm back to being the player I was pre-injury. God willing, I've had two seasons of solid football where now I'm feeling how I should be."I can't wait to put on that Blues shirt again."
Like Walcott, he's an athletic pro who gives his all, but just isn't that great a footballer.
But never crap.
Better that he moves on though, for him and us.
He'd do well for a team setup to play counter attacking football when he doesn't have to think or make deft passes and link play.
I don't know if he's still as explosive post injury but he's not going to be any better a player.
I cant see him or us with him being successful so it's a thanks and all the best. The injury did sadly ruin his Everton career but I'm sure he'll pick up another club.
Wonder what the Club will do about Walcott regarding next season?
Less happy memory: causing utter havoc against us for Palace in that murderous 2-3.
No, not crap at all, when it clicked for him.
As James said, he is an athletic and dynamic player however I don’t consider him to be ‘like Walcott’ in that sense because he is a player with ludicrous flair and Walcott is somewhat one dimensional as a pure pace merchant. He can however be enigmatic, like Walcott.
I’ve been his number one defender on here. He seems like a good lad. He did lots for EitC and he seems to me to be a good professional, which is rare for an enigmatic, flair player.
I’d be happy to see him return, especially if he played his best football (the kind he played for Palace against us!) but equally we are probably looking for a better, younger option in his position now and every indication is he is surplus to requirements so he’ll leave with my thanks and best wishes.
Stupid rule that he can’t play or train despite paying him probably 80k a week!
He has been doing a lot on social media, interacting with the kids. He even posted a bike ride to Goodison Park.
As for his footballing abilities, he’s one of them who seems like he’d be great. He has a great touch and great technique. He loves a trick or two and gets in a good number of crosses. He also works hard and tracks back. He just doesn’t link up with others as well as he might.
I’ve seen a bit of Sporting this season, but not as much as previous seasons. He seems to have shaken the bad injury off. But, the reality is he was probably never good enough for us before the injury.
I hope he can get back to his best, and you never know, Carlo might save us a few bob and find a way to get him to be effective for us.
Yet, the stick he gets is unbelievable. It’s worse than Hibbert and Osman. Again, they always gave 100%. They went above and beyond and never hid either. They weren’t ever the best paid players at the club. The stick they received was unwarranted.
Why are Everton fans always so hard on the local lads?
Do local lads get more stick? Yes, I tend to agree. That does not make Tom Davies a good player however.
I would also argue that he took as much unfair abuse here as anybody in the side at that time, except for the most unfairly abused of all -- Lukaku.
