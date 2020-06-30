Seasons2019-20Everton News

Bolasie hasn't given up on reclaiming Everton spot

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 20comments  |  Jump to last
Yannick Bolasie has been writing on social media about his experiences through the Covid-19 lockdown, how it has affected his loan spell with Sporting CP, and his frustration over not being able to train properly back at Finch Farm.

The Congolese winger has been on the fringes of the first-team picture at Everton after recovering from potentially career-ending injuries to his knee sustained in 2017.

A ruptured cruciate knee ligament and torn meniscus entailed over a year of rehabilitation, after which he struggled to rediscover the form that had persuaded then manager, Ronald Koeman, and director of football, Steve Walsh, to shell out £28m to Crystal Palace for his signature the year before.

Loan spells at Aston Villa and Anderlecht were lined up and he spent much of this season at Sporting but his spell in Portugal was terminated early when the pandemic took hold in Europe.

"Football-wise it's been a roller coaster as we had four managers in seven months which for any team can't be helpful as that's different philosophies/different lineups," Bolasie said of the situation at Everton, "but I still feel me and the boys rose to the challenge and kept fighting on all fronts.

"All I want everyone in Sporting CP to know is I gave you 100% in every game I played in. I wore that iconic green-and-white shirt with pride and made great friends/brothers that will be with me for life.

"People have been asking me why I haven't been training etc... I don't like ignoring those questions, especially from fans who support me and the team.

"I use my socials as a way to interact with the fans and love doing it but I wanted to wait until the 30th when my contract was finished with Sporting CP to then speak about Everton.

"I am currently ineligible to play this current season and right now, with the regulations the way they are, only a certain allocated number of staff/players are permitted onto the training ground who are involved on match days.

"It's been very hard not being able to train the way I want but in these times we are all having to adjust to things we don't find normal.

"All I can say is I'm working extremely hard behind the scenes to maintain my levels so, when I do get allowed back to train with the boys, I'm super ready to show the management and support staff that I'm back to being the player I was pre-injury. God willing, I've had two seasons of solid football where now I'm feeling how I should be.

"I can't wait to put on that Blues shirt again."  

Reader Comments (20)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Paul Swan
1 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:31:48
Trouble is the player he was ‘pre-injury’ was crap as well
James Flynn
2 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:51:41
He was never crap. Never.

Like Walcott, he's an athletic pro who gives his all, but just isn't that great a footballer.

But never crap.


Brian Williams
3 Posted 30/06/2020 at 17:57:27
He was pretty crap for us overall.
Tony Everan
4 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:34:27
Someone will take a chance on him, but with the wages he is on and like Schneiderlin, I doubt we’ll see much of a fee.
Better that he moves on though, for him and us.
Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:41:49
No, Brian, he wasn't crap. As James says, not a top-quality footballer, but most definitely not crap.
Minik Hansen
6 Posted 30/06/2020 at 18:51:08
Unlike other fringe players, Bolasie got a bit more games under his belt, in a ok league (atleast the upper half). It could've been worse.
Justin Doone
7 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:01:04
Like Walcott his big strength is pace, only he has extra height and strength but more erratic play.

He'd do well for a team setup to play counter attacking football when he doesn't have to think or make deft passes and link play.

I don't know if he's still as explosive post injury but he's not going to be any better a player.

I cant see him or us with him being successful so it's a thanks and all the best. The injury did sadly ruin his Everton career but I'm sure he'll pick up another club.

James Flynn
8 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:04:15
Mirallas had one year left at 75K per (THAT contract was a head-scratcher). Left on a "Free". Maybe tell Bolasie to find a club and do the same thing.

Wonder what the Club will do about Walcott regarding next season?

Tony Hill
9 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:28:25
Two happy memories of him: sailing past Glen Johnson in that inspirational 3-3 draw, Palace v RS; his opening role in the lovely Sigurdsson equaliser v RS.

Less happy memory: causing utter havoc against us for Palace in that murderous 2-3.

No, not crap at all, when it clicked for him.

Drew O'Neall
10 Posted 30/06/2020 at 19:37:28
Always gave a lot for us I thought and Lukaku seemed to get the most benefit from him being in the side - I remember him flying into a back heeled tackle to hook the ball to the Belgian to lay him on with no regard for injury and that was the way he played the game.

As James said, he is an athletic and dynamic player however I don’t consider him to be ‘like Walcott’ in that sense because he is a player with ludicrous flair and Walcott is somewhat one dimensional as a pure pace merchant. He can however be enigmatic, like Walcott.

I’ve been his number one defender on here. He seems like a good lad. He did lots for EitC and he seems to me to be a good professional, which is rare for an enigmatic, flair player.

I’d be happy to see him return, especially if he played his best football (the kind he played for Palace against us!) but equally we are probably looking for a better, younger option in his position now and every indication is he is surplus to requirements so he’ll leave with my thanks and best wishes.

Stephen Brown
11 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:06:06
Shame he can’t go on the bench this season ?! Better than having 2 keepers on the bench!?

Stupid rule that he can’t play or train despite paying him probably 80k a week!

Steve Ferns
12 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:51:34
I like Bolasie. Anyone who’s met him or at least watched him talking, cannot help but like him. He’s a fun guy and very friendly.

He has been doing a lot on social media, interacting with the kids. He even posted a bike ride to Goodison Park.

As for his footballing abilities, he’s one of them who seems like he’d be great. He has a great touch and great technique. He loves a trick or two and gets in a good number of crosses. He also works hard and tracks back. He just doesn’t link up with others as well as he might.

I’ve seen a bit of Sporting this season, but not as much as previous seasons. He seems to have shaken the bad injury off. But, the reality is he was probably never good enough for us before the injury.

I hope he can get back to his best, and you never know, Carlo might save us a few bob and find a way to get him to be effective for us.

Andrew Hight
13 Posted 30/06/2020 at 20:56:29
Spectacular waste of money. A truly terrible signing. Had my head in my hands when it was originally announced and from there on in when he got a game.
Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:42:55
Funny how a price tag changes perceptions. Every loved loved Straq for his efforts despite limitations. Bolasie is as committed and a better player but slated because we decided to pay over the odds for him.
Andrew Hight
15 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:52:50
A very fair and well made point Kieran. Bolasie represented to me the utter stupidity of our transfer policy. He is not alone nor singled out for criticism. He was for me however still a terrible signing. A wasted opportunity to invest correctly at a juncture where we could of competed.
Steve Ferns
16 Posted 30/06/2020 at 22:54:16
Kieran, what about Tom Davies? Much better than Bolasie and Straq. He also cost nothing and is one of the lowest earners in the first team. He gives 100% every game. He plays out of position (right back anyone?). He does what ever is asked with a smile on his face and is often the only childhood blue on the pitch.

Yet, the stick he gets is unbelievable. It’s worse than Hibbert and Osman. Again, they always gave 100%. They went above and beyond and never hid either. They weren’t ever the best paid players at the club. The stick they received was unwarranted.

Why are Everton fans always so hard on the local lads?

Bill Gienapp
17 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:02:23
Definitely not crap. He may not have lived up to his price tag, but he was a solid contributor before he got hurt.
Dan Sanderson
18 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:09:18
What an idiot
Rob Young
19 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:30:39
Steve, maybe Tom Davies gets a lot of stick because most of the time he doesn't tackle, doesn't pass to a teammate and can't keep possession of the ball?

Do local lads get more stick? Yes, I tend to agree. That does not make Tom Davies a good player however.

Mike Gaynes
20 Posted 30/06/2020 at 23:50:44
Steve #12, agree except that while he puts in a good number of crosses, nobody has any idea where they are going. If there is one part of his game that is crap, it's the technique on his crosses.

I would also argue that he took as much unfair abuse here as anybody in the side at that time, except for the most unfairly abused of all -- Lukaku.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads