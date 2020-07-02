Seasons2019-20Everton News
Hornby completes move to Ligue 1
The 20-year-old striker was reportedly being lined up by the Ligue 1 club for a £1.8m move last month and his switch has now been completed for an officially undisclosed fee.
Hornby made one senior appearance for the Blues in the same game that Anthony Gordon was handed his first-team debut, the win over Apallon Limassol in 2017.
