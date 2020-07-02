Seasons2019-20Everton News

Everton pick up French U19 international fullback

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 5comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have announced the acquisition of Niels Nkounkou, a 19-year-old left back who arrives on a free transfer from Marseille.

Nkounkou reportedly turned down a professional contract with the Ligue 1 club and was tipped to join Juventus.

Everton have stepped in, however, and added him to their Under-23 squad. He joins compatriots Lucas Digne and Djibril Sidibé at Finch Farm after signing a three-year deal.

"Niels is a young, talented player with good technical and physical skills," said Director of Football, Marcel Brands, of the teenager who can also operate in midfield. "We have been following him for months.

"Hopefully he can learn a lot from Lucas Digne and Leighton Baines, as well as Carlo Ancelotti and David Unsworth, and follow the same pathway into the first team the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate have taken in recent years."  

Mark Andersson
1 Posted 02/07/2020 at 20:31:25
Lets hope he turns out to be a gem.. good luck lad.. work hard give your all for the shirt and the fans will love ya...
Jack Convery
2 Posted 02/07/2020 at 21:00:11
Kept that quiet - that's the way to do it.
Joe McMahon
3 Posted 02/07/2020 at 21:02:50
Fingers crossed, now for a cheeky bid for Phil Foden from Man City.
Dave Abrahams
4 Posted 02/07/2020 at 21:10:32
Joe (3), Phil Foden’s agent is a Scouser and a Liverpool fan, I know you were only joking!!
Paul Hewitt
5 Posted 02/07/2020 at 21:26:08
We have Tom Davies. We don't need Foden.

