Everton pick up French U19 international fullback

Thursday, 2 July, 2020







Nkounkou reportedly turned down a professional contract with the Ligue 1 club and was tipped to join Juventus.

Everton have stepped in, however, and added him to their Under-23 squad. He joins compatriots Lucas Digne and Djibril Sidibé at Finch Farm after signing a three-year deal.

"Niels is a young, talented player with good technical and physical skills," said Director of Football, Marcel Brands, of the teenager who can also operate in midfield. "We have been following him for months.

"Hopefully he can learn a lot from Lucas Digne and Leighton Baines, as well as Carlo Ancelotti and David Unsworth, and follow the same pathway into the first team the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate have taken in recent years."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads