Markelo signs on until 2022

Friday, 3 July, 2020

Nathangelo Markelo has become the latest Academy player to sign a new contract, agreeing a two-year deal with Everton.

According to reports, the club will look to farm the 21-year-old out on loan starting next season to give him valuable first-team development time.  

Geoff Hind
1 Posted 03/07/2020 at 20:04:49
Well done to the lad. Watched him over the last two seasons and he clearly has skill and can carry the ball well when he choses to. One thing I noticed was he often had better second halves. Get the feeling that he found the U23 too a wee bit too easy, if that's the case a well organised loan spell will be good and he should develop rapidly.

