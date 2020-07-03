Markelo signs on until 2022

Friday, 3 July, 2020



Nathangelo Markelo has become the latest Academy player to sign a new contract, agreeing a two-year deal with Everton.

According to reports, the club will look to farm the 21-year-old out on loan starting next season to give him valuable first-team development time.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads