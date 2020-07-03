Seasons2019-20Everton News
Markelo signs on until 2022
Nathangelo Markelo has become the latest Academy player to sign a new contract, agreeing a two-year deal with Everton.
According to reports, the club will look to farm the 21-year-old out on loan starting next season to give him valuable first-team development time.
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 03/07/2020 at 20:04:49