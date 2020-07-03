Details confirmed for two more games

The home fixture against Villa will kick off at 6pm on Thursday, 16 July and be shown live on Sky Sports.

The trip to Bramall Lane, meanwhile, will have the same 6pm kick-off time on Monday, 20 July but will be streamed by Amazon.

Everton's final match of the campaign, a home game against Bournemouth will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 26 July but the broadcaster has yet to be confirmed.

