Cahill and Martinez see bright future under Ancelotti

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020





Tim Cahill pictured at Goodison Park ahead of the Merseyside derby last month, Everton's first game back since the Covid-19 shutdown

Two former Everton figures are predicting good things for the club under manager Carlo Ancelotti but they stress that it's going to take time.

Goodison favourite Tim Cahill and former boss Roberto Martinez have both been asked for their thoughts on the Blues' future in the wake of yesterday's disappointing performance and result against Tottenham as the Italian continues his introduction to life at Goodison Park.

Cahill specifically addressed the more immediate concerns of playing systems and transfer policy, citing the recruitment failures under Ancelotti's predecessors which have saddled Everton with a number of expensive but unproductive players.

He was optimistic, however, based on what he has seen from Ancelotti over the past six months.

"It's going to take time because of the players and the restructure of the club,” the Australian was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. “He's inherited players that have been signed for £30 to £50m — a hell of a lot of money and it's not good enough for the club.

"He's basically trying to recalibrate the team. First, defensively, not conceding goals; second the tactics. Sometimes you see when they go up, they play three centre-backs in a 3-4-3.

"There's so many different things you can see, there's a style to Everton's play, which is what I like. I can see patterns, I can see things.

"It wasn't good enough [against Spurs] but we'll see what happens in the next few games. [Ancelotti] needed more accountability from them to get on the ball, play forward, quicker, sharper and it was just flat.”

Martinez, meanwhile, was speaking to Mirror Football and he believes that in the longer term, success will return to Goodison under Ancelotti.

"You don't have to be realistic,” he said, “there's no such word in football. It's realistic with what you compare it [to]. Carlo Ancelotti is one of the best coaches in the world; the experience and know-how that he has.

“[At] Everton, the history of winning nine league titles is always there in the minds of football fans. It's just a matter of time before Everton win silverware and will have fantastic years to celebrate them. I am absolutely convinced the club is destined to do that.

"[Ancelotti]'s a manager that can cope with the expectations; now it's just [about] making sure that he's got the time to build a side which could bring silverware to Goodison Park and try to get closer to those top four positions.

"He knows exactly what to do to adapt to what's needed.

"So far it's been an introduction to steady the football club and try to give players an opportunity to express themselves and gather a lot of information to build his team.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing his first full season and the shape of a team playing his football."

