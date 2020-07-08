Seasons2019-20Everton News

Everton vs Southampton

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 44comments  |  Jump to last

Mason Holgate is ruled out with a shin injury and is expected to be replaced by Yerry Mina

Under fire following a dismal showing at Spurs on Monday, Everton are back at Goodison Park tomorrow evening to take on improved Southampton.

In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti insisted that while European qualification was still a possibility, his players would need to fight for every victory, but he will know that the Blues simply have to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in a Europa League spot.

The defeat the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium left Everton in 11th place in the table, seven points off seventh place with only five games left. More than that, however, the insipid manner of the defeat means supporters watching on from home will be demanding a response from the team.

They will also be eyeing Ancelotti's team selection with interest. Given the proximity of games in the calendar, the manager was always likely to make changes to his line-up, although at least one will be enforced due to injury while others might hand opportunities to some players to make statement.

Mason Holgate will miss the game after picking up an injury at Tottenham. The defender took a heavy knock to his shin in a challenge with Giovani lo Celso in the 1-0 defeat and will sit out against Saints.

That will almost certainly see Yerry Mina start for the first time since the resumption of the season alongside Michael Keane.

Ancelotti announced presser that Theo Walcott is available following an abdominal operation and that Djibril Sidibé is fit enough to start which could mean an entirely different right flank for this one if both players are named in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi will be assessed for a minor hamstring problem and Fabian Delph continues to work on an individualised programme to get him closer to being ready to play.

In contrast to Everton's showing last time out, Southampton have looked purposeful in three of their last four matches. Though they succumbed 2-0 at home to Arsenal on 25th June, they beat Norwich City handily 3-0 a few days before Everton themselves won at Carrow Road and also won comfortably at Watford.

In their last game they successfully held off deposed champions Manchester City and record a 1-0 win that lifted them to within a point of the Blues coming into this fixture.

In Danny Ings they have one of the division's most in-form strikers with 18 goals and he has led their revival in fortunes under Ralph Hassenhüttl since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester in October that had many wondering if the Austrian's days at St Mary's were numbered.

Aside from the European picture, simple league placing could be hugely important to Everton given that each position is worth around £2m in merit payments. So, while they won't be able to bridge the gap to either Spurs or Burnley above them with a win in this game, they can at least keep in touch with the clubs above them in the hope of leap-frogging some of them before the end of the season.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 9 July 2020
Referee: Lee Mason
VAR: Andy Madley
Last Time:Everton 2-1 Southampton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Sidibé, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

 

Reader Comments (44)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Colin Glassar
1 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:15:09
Can’t we just cancel the rest of the season?
Tony Everan
2 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:41:49
Yerry is back just at the right time. I will have a cheeky fiver on him nodding in the first goal at big odds.

Carlo is diplomatic in his pressers, but reading between the lines it sounds like he read the riot act to some of our midfielders after Tottenham. I am expecting a reaction.

Steve Ferns
3 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:45:02
Big blow for me. It's the likes of the saints game where we will need him most. A team we can and should beat, but are capable of beating us. They will press is high up the pitch and the ability of Holgate to be calm on the ball and pick his pass is key to beating the press and cutting through Saints.

We lose a lot in building attacks through losing Holgate. Keane can pass, but only if he has time and space and when under pressure he makes mistakes. Mina is better than Keane, but I'd rather have Holgate.

Ray Smith
4 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:57:45
Does anybody know if the match is being televised?
Brian Williams
5 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:01:59
Ray, I believe they've decided not to televise it in order for Evertonians to have a rest from punishment.

Unless SF knows better.

Steve Ferns
6 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:02:01
Ray, It's on Amazon Prime. You need a subscription. So is the Sheffield Utd game. Wolves and Villa are on Sky Sports. Unsure if either will be available on Pick, the free to air channel. The Bournemouth game is yet to be announced, but expect it to be on Sky as Part of the normal Last day programme.

Edit: the Wolves game is definitely on Sky Sports Pick. It's a 12 noon kick-off, this Sunday.

Ray Smith
7 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:13:53
Thanks Steve, means a trip to the son-in-law’s.
Jim Bennings
8 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:14:21
It's a shame we can't get some of that Jesus juice that Jürgen's boys across the park sup.

Never get an injury and never look tired.

Mike Gaynes
9 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:17:09
Rock on, Yerry. Make Tony's bet a good one.
Robert Tressell
10 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:21:08
The Mina + Keane partnership never looks quite right. But we are really short of players now. I guess we resume conceding possession, keeping it tight and hopefully pinching a goal. Is kean worth a shot ahead of DCL? Probably not. But would love him to get a decent amount of minutes.
Danny ONeill
11 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:47:37
I know what you mean Jim. Genuinely no "bitter blue" in me here, but they are either incredibly lucky or their training and preparation is absolutely teed to perfection. There's probably a bit of both in that but their ability to avoid serious or lengthy injury to their core 14 players over the past 2 years is incredible.
Kunal Desai
12 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:34:21
Sheffield Utd and Burnley winning today inevitably means we will finish the season in the bottom half. Embarrassing.
Patrick McFarlane
13 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:37:51
Kunai #12
Yes it is extremely embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as it may have been if Duncan hadn't have stopped the rot at Christmas time.
Steve Ferns
14 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:38:03
There’s no way we can get 7th now mate. The players will probably be wearing their flip flops on the pitch tomorrow night.
Colin Glassar
15 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:41:08
Look at how the RS kids play with swagger and no fear. Ours play like they've got lead in their boots and look like rabbits caught in the headlights! It's all about mentality and ours is shite from top to bottom.
Paul Tran
16 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:44:10
Colin, one of the things they talk about with everyone they buy and nurture is character. And when we get the cheque book out, it's one of our blind spots.
Danny ONeill
17 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:46:54
Exactly Colin, mentality, aggression and desire. Ability alone doesn't cut it. Just as only having aggression and desire alone wouldn't. But to be a winner, you need all the ingredients. Most of our players have talent, but don't have winner mentality.
Patrick McFarlane
18 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:48:56
Aw no not another thread euligusing the other lot and how they do stuff I'm avoiding them on an Everton themed website whilst they are playing but I might as well turn on five live and listen to the beeb sycophants. Everton have done majorly bad business in the last few years, nothing whatsoever to do with the other lot.
Danny ONeill
19 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:50:28
I think we've just pulled this one back onto how we should be doing it and what we're doing wrong Patrick!!!
Kunal Desai
20 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:51:11
True Patrick I agree. The blame firmly at the board for not sacking Silva much sooner, combined with poor recruitment of players last summer and prior windows.
Steve Ferns
21 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:51:36
Danny, but our kids won the PL2 twice in the last three seasons and five of them won the U20 World Cup, and if I remember correctly, we did the double one of the seasons. They had a winning mentality until they get to the first team.
Colin Glassar
22 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:52:44
It’s painful I know, Patrick, but until we we start to learn our lesson we will be stuck in mediocrity forever.
Bill Griffiths
23 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:02:44
Ray, Steve, though you normally need a subscription I'm sure I read somewhere that they had to make it available for people to watch free. Not sure how you would do that.
Derek Knox
24 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:04:21
Colin, hate to say this, but when they are getting paid immoral amounts, and are on long-term contracts, they know they can have a few off-days, or just put in a lacklustre display and get away with it!

A lot to be said about instilling fear into the players, but they would be on the phone to their agents as quick as you could say "CRAP!"

Brent Stephens
25 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:09:32
Bill. Sign up to Amazon Prime to watch the game free BUT cancel subscription within 30 days (else it's £7 odd / month you're signing up to). When you sign up, it tells you exactly where to go to cancel the subscription.
Danny ONeill
26 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:51:36
Fair point Steve. And one I agree with in terms of our senior players. For too long we have had serial losers and accepters of mediocracy such as Jagielka and Baines dominating the senior changing room. Now, I know that last one may not be popular, but Baines was too nice and happy to go with the flow. As in any walk of life, when a young graduate makes the step up, most will be under the spell and show respect to the senior staff until they find their feet.

Unfortunately for our young potentials, they walk into a room of senior players who accepted and preached that "good enough" was taking a knife to a gunfight or being plucky. It didn't matter if we lost to the top 6 because it wasn't expected to win, so if we did it was a bonus. Listen to some of Jagielka's interviews and the arm wrapping around Barkley.

I agree with you Steve, but it is the mentality throughout the club that has to change otherwise hopeful and talented youngsters with a desire to win will have their wings clipped when then step up into a culture of negativity and losing mentality.

Steve Ferns
27 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:12:49
Danny, not sure I agree with you on Baines. One thing I didn’t like though was how he got bullied out of the 2010 World Cup squad for being homesick and that kopite Stephen Warnock went instead. He shouldn’t have let that happen.
Jerome Shields
28 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:23:47
Wishing Mason a speedy recovery. At least Mina looks the part.
Danny ONeill
29 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:24:45
To be clear Steve (as we're broadly agreeing I think!), I'm talking about the mentality not the ability. Baines is arguably the best English left back of his generation. But his mentality wasn't quite there from the start hence we played Lescott there for the first season after we bought him as he adjusted stepping up from Wigan to Everton. And to your point about the homesick thing; didn't he come into football late because he was a home boy? And didn't he occasionally get bullied out of taking the odd penalty when it was his responsibility? Great player but didn't have the mentality to be a winner and not a leader. We've have too many of those.
Brian Wilkinson
30 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:41:45
Here is the information in regards to Amazon prime I copied across here.

Amazon are a streaming only service and if you’re already a Prime member, you have access to all of their live games through their app and online.

If not, their Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app.

You don’t have to pay for a subscription or do a trial to watch the games.

Brent Stephens
31 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:47:26
Brian thanks for correcting my info - you don’t need to sign up to Prime.
Max Murphy
32 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:48:54
It's the same old story. We see a glimmer of light at the end of this very long tunnel, only to see it overwhelmed and extinguished by yet another dire performance that surpasses previous worst performances, which we never thought was possible.

Everton FC are in a malaise that cannot be solved by new mangers and players. Their mind-set is firmly embedded in their psyche. A psyche of inevitable defeat against teams from the top six away from home.

Our club needs an Exorcism. And that can only be achieved by relegation and clearing out everything and everyone from the board to ball-boys.

We are going nowhere, and we have to accept a radical change and overhaul to our club to survive. Otherwise... RIP Everton.

Hugh Jenkins
33 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:58:45
Reading earlier comments, it is becoming clear what we need.
Carlo as our coach.
David Moyes as DoF.
After all, the one thing you could be fairly certain of with a player DM picked, was that they would be:-
Dillignet
Hard Working
Willing to track back.
Fit in personality wise into the squad
etc. etc.

Or were they?

Answers on a postcard to :-
Failed Attempts
Everton FC Ltd
Goodison Park
Liverpool
L4

Brian Wilkinson
34 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:06:51
I have prime myself Brent but thought it was free to watch as well so thought I would have a look in case it was on pick tv but came across that from prime.
Brian Wilkinson
35 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:11:31
Hugh you have it spot on with Moyes mate in regards to players playing the full 90 mins, not often you saw a Moyes signing blowing from his backside after 60 Mins, some before that even.

We need to find out what he was doing in training to build the players up to that fitness.

Jamie Crowley
36 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:18:08
Honestly based upon the Spurs game, we have zero business being in Europe next season.

But, glutton for punishment that I am, I just went down the fixture list and standings rabbit hole.

If we win our remaining games and finish on 59 points, I'd bet we'll qualify for Europe.

Will that happen? Probably not. Everton just let you down. Honestly, what's going to happen is we'll win tomorrow, start to get our hopes up again, and then lay a fart against Wolves.

Or if the Everton gods are cruel, we'll actually beat Wolves, hope will really return, and we'll lose to Shefield.

But, at this moment I believe 7th is still on.

I honestly think Europe would kill us next season. We're not deep enough, and we're not ready. It'll piss Carlo off as we'll miss a goal he set - European qualification. But we need a midfielder, and we need more time under Carlo. If we extend ourselves too far, too quickly, I think it'll bite us in the ass in the long run.

Kieran Kinsella
37 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:21:23
Paul Tran 16,

They’ve talked a lot about the “right personalities” since RM arrived and Brands is always saying. We seem to have a squad of similar personality types but the problem is the shared trait is anxiety/depression. Gomez, Keane and Bernard have all come out publicly and discussed their battles with periods of anxiety and depression. I realize mental health is a serious issue and laud them for their honesty. But in competitive sport, is that a trait you want in their squad? Case in point. Years ago an NFL psychologist did a study with England players after Euro 96. He said Southgate would not have been drafted in the NFL due to his anxious/negative outlook and he specifically said it was no surprise Southgate missed the penalty at Euro 96.

Jamie Crowley
38 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:23:48
I seriously want to see this lineup as well:


Seamus Keane Mina Digne
Rich Davies Beni Gordon
Kean DCL

Pick the keeper. I want Virginia, it'll never happen, Pickford's pissed me off so much lately I can't write his name in the lineup.

Jamie Crowley
39 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:25:13
Kieran -

I realize mental health is a serious issue and laud them for their honesty. But in competitive sport, is that a trait you want in their squad?

No. In fact, you want the polar opposite.

Kieran Kinsella
40 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:30:06
Jamie

I know I’m just being diplomatic because though I have the same issues myself I’m anxious someone will call me heartless and totally twist my comments to portray me as a mental health cynic

John Boon
41 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:33:19
Colin (1) yes, you are so right. I have tried to put forward my point of view regarding Season 2019 - 2020. It ended in March due to an unpredictable virus that attacked the whole world. Just like World Wars 1 and 2.This farcical attempt to finish the season defies common sense. The remaining games should never have been played. Games played behind closed doors to an audience of none and an enthusiasm level of ZERO is purely for finacial reasons.

I consider myself a fanatical Evertonian who has supported for eons. I really just don't care what happens for the next five games. They are friendlies that may give some insight into who may be playing for Everton next season. I just don't care who is good bad or indifferent. Next season is a new Dawn and I can only hope for the best. Just like the sincere supporters of of every team in the country.

I am a chess player who hates watching games of chess. This idiotic finale to a season is a meaningless chess game. As much as I appreciate the appalling disaster of Covid 19 it seems that attempts to finish a fiasco of a season are unwarranted. For an endless number of reasons I consider the football season as over in March. Liverpool should have been given their title in March so that their over the top gloating, rioting and general lack of class would have been over by March. I still long for a new season, with new players and a whole new perspective. I JUST DON'T CARE ABOUT LAST SEASON. It finished in March.

Jamie Crowley
42 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:40:48
Kieran -

Nowadays people really, really walk on eggshells. You say 'diplomatic', I say overly careful choosing their words for fear the "PC Language Police" will rear their ugly heads and crucify anyone who doesn't agree with their definition of what should and shouldn't be said.

For me, if I'm running any sports team / franchise, I want, top to bottom, team players who are mentally rock solid.

That's not saying anything disparaging about anyone with mental health shortcomings or issues. And those pros who have overcome any mental health issues need to be held up as examples of what can be achieved.

But, for me, I'd want every player to be mentally rock solid. I think that's a human condition that, in professional sport, provides a better likelihood of success.

That's my opinion. If anyone disagrees with that, fine. If they find anything I've said offensive or not compassionate, I'd reject that notion, recognizing their right to have their own opinion.

Cheers.

Steve Ferns
43 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:54:21
I don’t think we need a team of Mentally strong in the Roy Keane mould. Too many of them and you don’t have a team. You need Indians to go with your chiefs.

One of the best sports documentaries I ever saw was on British cycling and featured Vicky Pendleton. Remember this is a double Olympic champion sprinter and nine time world champion. One of our best ever athletes. She’s a pure winner.

However, Vicky was clearly an emotional mess. On the documentary it was clear to see she only got into cycling as she had a pushy father who lived vicariously through her. She seemed to be almost bullied by him and almost bullied by the likes of Shane Sutton. But in terms of sport, it worked. They broke her down and built her back up again many times.

You can’t break down a guy like Keane. Not roy anyway. You can someone like Michael. And clearly in the case of Pendleton, you can turn a girl who is overly sensitive and often in tears into a fierce winner.

I do think we need one Roy Keane though. Preferably with pace.

Patrick McFarlane
44 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:54:48
I might be mis-remembering but I don't recall too many 90 minute performances from any Everton team under any manager in the last couple of decades.

More often than not a turgid first half was followed by an improved showing in the second or a late charge to sneak the points. Sometimes, the Blues took a healthy half time lead and on the occasions that they held that lead to take the points they didn't often break their necks to put their opponents to the sword.

The constant references to David Moyes and his methods I have read today, bring me close to tears as he's been gone for seven years and it is chastening that despite the passing of time and the huge outlay on players - we have to use the ginger one as our touchstone.

Whomever broke the mirror or ran over the black cat please apologise to the football Gods and help us to move forward, please!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads