Everton vs Southampton

Under fire following a dismal showing at Spurs on Monday, Everton are back at Goodison Park tomorrow evening to take on improved Southampton.

In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti insisted that while European qualification was still a possibility, his players would need to fight for every victory, but he will know that the Blues simply have to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in a Europa League spot.

The defeat the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium left Everton in 11th place in the table, seven points off seventh place with only five games left. More than that, however, the insipid manner of the defeat means supporters watching on from home will be demanding a response from the team.

They will also be eyeing Ancelotti's team selection with interest. Given the proximity of games in the calendar, the manager was always likely to make changes to his line-up, although at least one will be enforced due to injury while others might hand opportunities to some players to make statement.

Mason Holgate will miss the game after picking up an injury at Tottenham. The defender took a heavy knock to his shin in a challenge with Giovani lo Celso in the 1-0 defeat and will sit out against Saints.

That will almost certainly see Yerry Mina start for the first time since the resumption of the season alongside Michael Keane.

Ancelotti announced presser that Theo Walcott is available following an abdominal operation and that Djibril Sidibé is fit enough to start which could mean an entirely different right flank for this one if both players are named in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi will be assessed for a minor hamstring problem and Fabian Delph continues to work on an individualised programme to get him closer to being ready to play.

In contrast to Everton's showing last time out, Southampton have looked purposeful in three of their last four matches. Though they succumbed 2-0 at home to Arsenal on 25th June, they beat Norwich City handily 3-0 a few days before Everton themselves won at Carrow Road and also won comfortably at Watford.

In their last game they successfully held off deposed champions Manchester City and record a 1-0 win that lifted them to within a point of the Blues coming into this fixture.

In Danny Ings they have one of the division's most in-form strikers with 18 goals and he has led their revival in fortunes under Ralph Hassenhüttl since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester in October that had many wondering if the Austrian's days at St Mary's were numbered.

Aside from the European picture, simple league placing could be hugely important to Everton given that each position is worth around £2m in merit payments. So, while they won't be able to bridge the gap to either Spurs or Burnley above them with a win in this game, they can at least keep in touch with the clubs above them in the hope of leap-frogging some of them before the end of the season.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 9 July 2020

Referee: Lee Mason

VAR: Andy Madley

Last Time:Everton 2-1 Southampton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Sidibé, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

