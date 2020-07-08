Seasons2019-20Everton News
Everton vs Southampton
Mason Holgate is ruled out with a shin injury and is expected to be replaced by Yerry Mina
Under fire following a dismal showing at Spurs on Monday, Everton are back at Goodison Park tomorrow evening to take on improved Southampton.
In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti insisted that while European qualification was still a possibility, his players would need to fight for every victory, but he will know that the Blues simply have to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in a Europa League spot.
The defeat the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium left Everton in 11th place in the table, seven points off seventh place with only five games left. More than that, however, the insipid manner of the defeat means supporters watching on from home will be demanding a response from the team.
They will also be eyeing Ancelotti's team selection with interest. Given the proximity of games in the calendar, the manager was always likely to make changes to his line-up, although at least one will be enforced due to injury while others might hand opportunities to some players to make statement.
Mason Holgate will miss the game after picking up an injury at Tottenham. The defender took a heavy knock to his shin in a challenge with Giovani lo Celso in the 1-0 defeat and will sit out against Saints.
That will almost certainly see Yerry Mina start for the first time since the resumption of the season alongside Michael Keane.
Ancelotti announced presser that Theo Walcott is available following an abdominal operation and that Djibril Sidibé is fit enough to start which could mean an entirely different right flank for this one if both players are named in the line-up.
Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi will be assessed for a minor hamstring problem and Fabian Delph continues to work on an individualised programme to get him closer to being ready to play.
In contrast to Everton's showing last time out, Southampton have looked purposeful in three of their last four matches. Though they succumbed 2-0 at home to Arsenal on 25th June, they beat Norwich City handily 3-0 a few days before Everton themselves won at Carrow Road and also won comfortably at Watford.
In their last game they successfully held off deposed champions Manchester City and record a 1-0 win that lifted them to within a point of the Blues coming into this fixture.
In Danny Ings they have one of the division's most in-form strikers with 18 goals and he has led their revival in fortunes under Ralph Hassenhüttl since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester in October that had many wondering if the Austrian's days at St Mary's were numbered.
Aside from the European picture, simple league placing could be hugely important to Everton given that each position is worth around £2m in merit payments. So, while they won't be able to bridge the gap to either Spurs or Burnley above them with a win in this game, they can at least keep in touch with the clubs above them in the hope of leap-frogging some of them before the end of the season.
Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 9 July 2020
Referee: Lee Mason
VAR: Andy Madley
Last Time:Everton 2-1 Southampton
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Sidibé, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Reader Comments (44)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:41:49
Carlo is diplomatic in his pressers, but reading between the lines it sounds like he read the riot act to some of our midfielders after Tottenham. I am expecting a reaction.
3 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:45:02
We lose a lot in building attacks through losing Holgate. Keane can pass, but only if he has time and space and when under pressure he makes mistakes. Mina is better than Keane, but I'd rather have Holgate.
4 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:57:45
5 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:01:59
Unless SF knows better.
6 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:02:01
Edit: the Wolves game is definitely on Sky Sports Pick. It's a 12 noon kick-off, this Sunday.
7 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:13:53
8 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:14:21
Never get an injury and never look tired.
9 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:17:09
10 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:21:08
11 Posted 08/07/2020 at 19:47:37
12 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:34:21
13 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:37:51
Yes it is extremely embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as it may have been if Duncan hadn't have stopped the rot at Christmas time.
14 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:38:03
15 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:41:08
16 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:44:10
17 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:46:54
18 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:48:56
19 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:50:28
20 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:51:11
21 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:51:36
22 Posted 08/07/2020 at 20:52:44
23 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:02:44
24 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:04:21
A lot to be said about instilling fear into the players, but they would be on the phone to their agents as quick as you could say "CRAP!"
25 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:09:32
26 Posted 08/07/2020 at 21:51:36
Unfortunately for our young potentials, they walk into a room of senior players who accepted and preached that "good enough" was taking a knife to a gunfight or being plucky. It didn't matter if we lost to the top 6 because it wasn't expected to win, so if we did it was a bonus. Listen to some of Jagielka's interviews and the arm wrapping around Barkley.
I agree with you Steve, but it is the mentality throughout the club that has to change otherwise hopeful and talented youngsters with a desire to win will have their wings clipped when then step up into a culture of negativity and losing mentality.
27 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:12:49
28 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:23:47
29 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:24:45
30 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:41:45
Amazon are a streaming only service and if you’re already a Prime member, you have access to all of their live games through their app and online.
If not, their Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app.
You don’t have to pay for a subscription or do a trial to watch the games.
31 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:47:26
32 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:48:54
Everton FC are in a malaise that cannot be solved by new mangers and players. Their mind-set is firmly embedded in their psyche. A psyche of inevitable defeat against teams from the top six away from home.
Our club needs an Exorcism. And that can only be achieved by relegation and clearing out everything and everyone from the board to ball-boys.
We are going nowhere, and we have to accept a radical change and overhaul to our club to survive. Otherwise... RIP Everton.
33 Posted 08/07/2020 at 22:58:45
Carlo as our coach.
David Moyes as DoF.
After all, the one thing you could be fairly certain of with a player DM picked, was that they would be:-
Dillignet
Hard Working
Willing to track back.
Fit in personality wise into the squad
etc. etc.
Or were they?
Answers on a postcard to :-
Failed Attempts
Everton FC Ltd
Goodison Park
Liverpool
L4
34 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:06:51
35 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:11:31
We need to find out what he was doing in training to build the players up to that fitness.
36 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:18:08
But, glutton for punishment that I am, I just went down the fixture list and standings rabbit hole.
If we win our remaining games and finish on 59 points, I'd bet we'll qualify for Europe.
Will that happen? Probably not. Everton just let you down. Honestly, what's going to happen is we'll win tomorrow, start to get our hopes up again, and then lay a fart against Wolves.
Or if the Everton gods are cruel, we'll actually beat Wolves, hope will really return, and we'll lose to Shefield.
But, at this moment I believe 7th is still on.
I honestly think Europe would kill us next season. We're not deep enough, and we're not ready. It'll piss Carlo off as we'll miss a goal he set - European qualification. But we need a midfielder, and we need more time under Carlo. If we extend ourselves too far, too quickly, I think it'll bite us in the ass in the long run.
37 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:21:23
They’ve talked a lot about the “right personalities” since RM arrived and Brands is always saying. We seem to have a squad of similar personality types but the problem is the shared trait is anxiety/depression. Gomez, Keane and Bernard have all come out publicly and discussed their battles with periods of anxiety and depression. I realize mental health is a serious issue and laud them for their honesty. But in competitive sport, is that a trait you want in their squad? Case in point. Years ago an NFL psychologist did a study with England players after Euro 96. He said Southgate would not have been drafted in the NFL due to his anxious/negative outlook and he specifically said it was no surprise Southgate missed the penalty at Euro 96.
38 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:23:48
Seamus Keane Mina Digne
Rich Davies Beni Gordon
Kean DCL
Pick the keeper. I want Virginia, it'll never happen, Pickford's pissed me off so much lately I can't write his name in the lineup.
39 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:25:13
I realize mental health is a serious issue and laud them for their honesty. But in competitive sport, is that a trait you want in their squad?
No. In fact, you want the polar opposite.
40 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:30:06
I know I’m just being diplomatic because though I have the same issues myself I’m anxious someone will call me heartless and totally twist my comments to portray me as a mental health cynic
41 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:33:19
I consider myself a fanatical Evertonian who has supported for eons. I really just don't care what happens for the next five games. They are friendlies that may give some insight into who may be playing for Everton next season. I just don't care who is good bad or indifferent. Next season is a new Dawn and I can only hope for the best. Just like the sincere supporters of of every team in the country.
I am a chess player who hates watching games of chess. This idiotic finale to a season is a meaningless chess game. As much as I appreciate the appalling disaster of Covid 19 it seems that attempts to finish a fiasco of a season are unwarranted. For an endless number of reasons I consider the football season as over in March. Liverpool should have been given their title in March so that their over the top gloating, rioting and general lack of class would have been over by March. I still long for a new season, with new players and a whole new perspective. I JUST DON'T CARE ABOUT LAST SEASON. It finished in March.
42 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:40:48
Nowadays people really, really walk on eggshells. You say 'diplomatic', I say overly careful choosing their words for fear the "PC Language Police" will rear their ugly heads and crucify anyone who doesn't agree with their definition of what should and shouldn't be said.
For me, if I'm running any sports team / franchise, I want, top to bottom, team players who are mentally rock solid.
That's not saying anything disparaging about anyone with mental health shortcomings or issues. And those pros who have overcome any mental health issues need to be held up as examples of what can be achieved.
But, for me, I'd want every player to be mentally rock solid. I think that's a human condition that, in professional sport, provides a better likelihood of success.
That's my opinion. If anyone disagrees with that, fine. If they find anything I've said offensive or not compassionate, I'd reject that notion, recognizing their right to have their own opinion.
Cheers.
43 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:54:21
One of the best sports documentaries I ever saw was on British cycling and featured Vicky Pendleton. Remember this is a double Olympic champion sprinter and nine time world champion. One of our best ever athletes. She’s a pure winner.
However, Vicky was clearly an emotional mess. On the documentary it was clear to see she only got into cycling as she had a pushy father who lived vicariously through her. She seemed to be almost bullied by him and almost bullied by the likes of Shane Sutton. But in terms of sport, it worked. They broke her down and built her back up again many times.
You can’t break down a guy like Keane. Not roy anyway. You can someone like Michael. And clearly in the case of Pendleton, you can turn a girl who is overly sensitive and often in tears into a fierce winner.
I do think we need one Roy Keane though. Preferably with pace.
44 Posted 08/07/2020 at 23:54:48
More often than not a turgid first half was followed by an improved showing in the second or a late charge to sneak the points. Sometimes, the Blues took a healthy half time lead and on the occasions that they held that lead to take the points they didn't often break their necks to put their opponents to the sword.
The constant references to David Moyes and his methods I have read today, bring me close to tears as he's been gone for seven years and it is chastening that despite the passing of time and the huge outlay on players - we have to use the ginger one as our touchstone.
Whomever broke the mirror or ran over the black cat please apologise to the football Gods and help us to move forward, please!
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 08/07/2020 at 18:15:09