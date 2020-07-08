Ancelotti backs under-fire Sigurdsson

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to criticise Gylfi Sigurdsson following his performance against Tottenham on Monday, insisting that the Iceland skipper is a “great professional”.

Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville echoed the feelings of many Evertonians when he laid into Sigurdsson during the match commentary of the Toffees' 1-0 defeat for an anaemic display in the centre of midfield during which he failed to put in a single tackle in his time on the pitch.

It's not the first time that Sigurdsson has attracted the ire of supporters — he was roundly criticised for an anonymous display in the FA Cup against a much-weakened Liverpool team where he failed to touch the ball for 19 minutes despite playing in a similarly important role in the middle of the park.

Ancelotti, who dropped Sigurdsson for the Merseyside derby last month but is not one for criticising players in public, backed the 30-year-old, however, in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's visit of Southampton.

“I'm not used to criticising players in a press conference,” the Italian said. “I didn't see that he didn't put a tackle in.

“Gylfi's a professional player, 100 per cent. He can play good, he can play bad. We cannot discuss him as a professional. He's a great professional.

“Maybe he could do better but against Tottenham all the team could do better. Now is not the time to analyse the game against Tottenham.

“I already talked to the players. The game against Tottenham has gone. I also said to the players it is time to move to the next game which is an important game against a strong team.”

Everton's lack of options in central midfield mean that Sigurdsson will almost certainly be involved in some capacity against Southampton. Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are injured, Alex Iwobi is a doubt with a hamstring strain and Mason Holgate, who filled in in midfield admirably in December under interim boss, Duncan Ferguson, is ruled out with a shin injury.

