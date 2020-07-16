Reports: Everton make first move for Højbjerg

Everton have firmed up their interest in Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg by lodging a bid for the midfielder according to multiple reports.

The Blues have been linked with the 24-year-old ever since he indicated that he would be seeking a move away from St Mary's this summer but were said to be facing significant competition, most notably from Tottenham Hotspur.

Højbjerg began his career with Bayern Munich and joined Saints four years ago for around £12m and has made more than 100 Premier League appearances.

According to The Telegraph, Everton have opened the bidding for the Danish international with a cash offer of £18m while Spurs are willing to offer defender Kyle Walker-Peters in part-exchange. Paul Joyce in The Times claims that the bid is £14m, while Dominic King of the Daily Mail pegs the offer at £25m but Southampton are reportedly hoping to get as much as £35m for the player.

