Everton vs Bouremouth

Sunday, 26 July, 2020



Match Preview



Will this be Leighton Baines's last match at Everton and, if so, will he see any action? Will this be Leighton Baines's last match at Everton and, if so, will he see any action?

Everton close out the 2019-20 season at Goodison Park against Bournemouth who come to Merseyside fighting for their Premier League lives.￼

The Cherries need to win and hope that Watford lose at Arsenal and West ham beat Aston Villa in order to remain in the top-flight for a seventh successive season.￼ To even stand a chance, Eddie Howe's aide have to become the first team to beat Everton at Goodison Park since Carlo Ancelotti took charge last December.

Home stadium advantage might not be all that it was with fans but the Blues have, nonetheless, remained undefeated since the restart, although it was a close-run thing against Villa last time out.

Everton meanwhile I just looking to end the season on a high, having lifted spirits last Monday with victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Ancelotti will be without the same four injured players as last week￼￼ — Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, and Jean-Philip Gbamin are all ruled out, as is Fabian Delph even though the veteran midfielder returned to training this week.

The manager had hinted that Moise Kean was in the running to start against the blades but his hopes of being included in the starting lineup for the first time since the restart was scuppered by a minor injury he sustained in training.

The Italian should be fit to face Bournemouth, however, and may well get the nod, perhaps over Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has yet to score since the Premier league resumed last month.

The big question for Blues fans, though, is whether this is to be Leighton Baines's last match at Everton before his contract expires. Ancelotti has made no secret of his desire to see the fullback extend his time at the club by another season but he has also indicated that Baines would have a future at Everton regardless, perhaps in a coaching capacity.

Baines has often conveyed an air that football was never his first love and that has plenty of interests to sustain him after he hangs up his boots. That the further one-year contract extension that has been on the table for the past few weeks remains unsigned is, perhaps, an indication that he feels as though this is the end of the road but Evertonians haven't given up hope.

"I think he is going to give us an answer before Sunday," Ancelotti has said. "I think he will make a decision this week or at the end of the game.

“We don't have to wait a lot. Before the game I'd like to talk to him about this, as always Leighton is so professional and every decision I take he understands.

He may be 35 but Baines has shown on the few occasions on which he has been called this season that he can clearly do a job, even if he wouldn't be able to withstand a full season. As such, he could save the club plenty this summer but agreeing to stay for another season but it could be that his mind is already made up.

"He can be a player but also he can be part of this club,” Ancelotti said. “I don't know in which position but for sure he can be part of this club."

If Everton can play like they did in Sheffield six days ago then Bournemouth face an uphill task to remain in the division. Playing with a tweaked formation, Blues were markedly improved against the Blades and would be confident of finishing the season on a high if they can carry that display through to the final game.

Kick-off: 4pm, Sunday 26 July, 2020

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Graham Scott

Last Time: Everton 2 - 0 Bournemouth

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Branthwaite, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarlison, Kean

