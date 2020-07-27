Anichebe talks to Anthony Walker Foundation about racism

Monday, 27 July, 2020



In a special edition of the Official Everton Podcast, Victor Anichebe and Ben Osu of the Anthony Walker Foundation (AWF) shared their experiences as black men growing up in Liverpool.

The BBC One drama Anthony, to be broadcast at 8.30pm on Monday, will revisit the murder of 18-year-old Anthony in Huyton 15 years ago, and imagine the life he could have had.

Former Everton striker Anichebe was 17 at the time of Anthony's death and profoundly affected by the racially-motivated killing.

He told Osu, Strategy Lead of the AWF, about his own encounters with racism after moving with his parents from Nigeria to England, “being the only black person in class” and how growing up in Blundell Sands were “there were not many black families” living around him.

Anichebe also talked about the subtle racism he faced growing up when he would would ask to “go home” or “when are you going home?” and how as a child he innocently brushed it off but it impacting him as he got older. He also shared how horrified he was at the encounters his mum, who worked as a nurse in the region, suffered doing her job helping people.

When asked about racism in football Anichebe called for more opportunities across the game for black people beyond coaching and questioned whether former black players would get the opportunities at the highest level.

Both Victor Anichebe and Ben Osu feel that education is the best method engaging people on the topic of racism.

Listen to Anichebe and Osu in this special edition of the Official Everton Podcast below or by clicking here.

