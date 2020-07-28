Richarlison eyeing progression at Everton

Richarlison says he sees himself staying at Everton for at least another season as Carlo Ancelotti plans for his first full campaign in charge but hints that there are no guarantees he will stay.

The Brazilian forward is easily the club's most valuable asset and, as such, speculation over his future is never far away, particularly given how poor the Blues were in 2019-20.

Richarlison weighed in with 13 league goals, matching the tally of the player who eventually became his strike partner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, after Duncan Ferguson opted for 4-4-2 during his caretaker spell and Ancelotti retained the formation for most of the rest of the season.

Ancelotti has committed to ensuring that Everton will be a better team next season and Richarlison would be central to those plans. There are no guarantees that he will be at Goodison Park next season, however, but he indicated in an interview with Globo Esporte that he is willing to see what happens.

“I evolved a lot here at Everton, so much that I managed to make it to the national team. I believe it was one of my greatest achievements,” Richarlison said of his time on Merseyside following a £40m move from Watford in 2018.

“So I just have to evolve. Now with the arrival of Ancelotti I will grow even more. He's a guy who talks to me a lot on a daily basis. So now it's about evolving and keeping scoring goals and helping my team.

In terms of his future, Richarlison has been linked in the past with a big-money move to Barcelona and while that chatter has since died down, there would be a number of interested parties should be become available, even if Everton would start the bidding at double what they paid for him.

“Everything has been talked about,” the 23-year-old explained. “[Ancelotti] already told me he's counting on me for another season. He asked me to hold on a little.

“But it all depends. If a good proposal arrives, we sit down and talk. It's part of football. We are still talking about these details, sorting it out. He's bringing in new players. And then let's sit down and talk. But I think I can hold on for another season.”

