Virtual 'If You Know Your History' 5k Run Launched

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020







Following the success of last year's inaugural ‘If You Know Your History' run, the city's popular Everton-themed 5K run is back in a virtual format, which means this year, supporters can take part from wherever they are in the world!

In partnership with BTR Liverpool, Everton in the Community is encouraging supporters worldwide to run their own 5K route in support of the charity's fundraising campaign, The People's Place, to build a purpose-built mental health facility in the shadows of Goodison Park.

The need for The People's Place is greater now than ever before as the coronavirus pandemic amplifies many of the associated risk factors for poor mental health and suicide. The building will provide tailored support to promote positive mental health and deliver support relating to suicide awareness and prevention.

Last year saw 450 people of all ages and abilities take part in the ‘If You Know Your History' fun run which gave participants the chance to run 5K past the landmarks of 141 years of Everton Football Club's rich history, whilst raising more than £14,000 in sponsorship and donations for The People's Place.

Fast forward to 2020, and in light of the current climate, Everton in the Community is still encouraging supporters to sign up and take part, but in a different way...

Adhering to social distancing rules, we're asking supporters to lace up their trainers on Sunday 2 August and join us by running or walking their very own 5K route, in aid of The People's Place.

The route you choose may be a simple trip around your neighbourhood or a run around your local park; you could even make your own lasting tribute to the history of Everton Football Club by planning a route which signifies your very own personal memories of supporting the Blues. You can also participate and raise money in sponsorship together with members of your household and make it a real family occasion.

This year's entry fee has been reduced to just £15 which includes a branded race number and medal plus postage and packaging. Don't forget your Club colours and race number and join us on Sunday 2 August in celebrating the history of Everton Football Club whilst helping us shape the future of our community.

To sign up and for more information, visit btrliverpool.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads