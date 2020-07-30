Seasons2019-20Everton News
Dowell makes permanent Norwich switch
The 22-year-old was a product of the Finch Farm Academy and looked at one stage to be genuine first-team material after making his senior bow as a teenager in the Europa League six years ago.
He was a member of England's U20 World Cup winning squad and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic to gain valuable first-team experience but it was ultimately felt that he did not have a long-term future with the Blues.
He will join the Canaries' bid to bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation back to the Championship this month.
Reader Comments (8)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:00:55
Really surprised that there is no part exchange for Buendia or Aarons.
3 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:05:02
4 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:10:34
Does anyone know what the fee is?? I wouldn't expect it would be very much and If that's the case you would hope a buy back or sell-on would have been attached to the deal, because the lad is technically gifted and if he works on his concentration and motivation he could still develop into an elite player.
5 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:10:46
6 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:19:26
8 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:53:18
9 Posted 30/07/2020 at 17:00:22
I think our youth system needs a complete overhaul as we aren’t producing anything of worth. People keep on going on about the next big thing only for them to disappear or fizzle out like Barkley.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
[BRZ]
1 Posted 30/07/2020 at 15:59:50
Such a naturally gifted footballer, just lacking that edge to his game.
I do feel Everton, under different managers, could have done more to expose him to first team football at Everton rather than send him out on loans as they did for 3 consecutive seasons.
Good luck to the lad.