Dowell makes permanent Norwich switch

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 30 July, 2020 8comments  |  Jump to last

Kieran Dowell's time at Everton is over after the midfielder completed a transfer to Norwich City today for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was a product of the Finch Farm Academy and looked at one stage to be genuine first-team material after making his senior bow as a teenager in the Europa League six years ago.

He was a member of England's U20 World Cup winning squad and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic to gain valuable first-team experience but it was ultimately felt that he did not have a long-term future with the Blues.

He will join the Canaries' bid to bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation back to the Championship this month.  

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
1 Posted 30/07/2020 at 15:59:50
Norwich could be a good fit for him.

Such a naturally gifted footballer, just lacking that edge to his game.

I do feel Everton, under different managers, could have done more to expose him to first team football at Everton rather than send him out on loans as they did for 3 consecutive seasons.

Good luck to the lad.

Stephen Vincent
2 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:00:55
Wouldn't have been my choice to be first out the door, I know he has drifted in and out of the games he played, but there was undoubtedly something there and he is only 22, think this may be short sighted.

Really surprised that there is no part exchange for Buendia or Aarons.

Dennis Stevens
3 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:05:02
I hope we get a slice of any profit when Norwich sell him on
Gavin Johnson
4 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:10:34
A good move for Dowell. Norwich play nice football and they have good chance of coming back up to the Prem.

Does anyone know what the fee is?? I wouldn't expect it would be very much and If that's the case you would hope a buy back or sell-on would have been attached to the deal, because the lad is technically gifted and if he works on his concentration and motivation he could still develop into an elite player.

Frank Crewe
5 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:10:46
Another one who looked the part but didn't kick on. Personally if a youngster isn't at least a regular sub by 21 then move them on because they are simply not progressing. Gordon and Branthwaite have shown they have real potential and are getting first team football. Dowell didn't. Now I know there will be those who say he wasn't given opportunities but he was given first team football at the clubs he was loaned to but they weren't clamouring at our door to keep him either. Best for him to start fresh at a club in a lower division. Hope it turns out well for him and we have to buy him back for tens of millions in the years to come. But I'm not holding my breath.
Stephen Vincent
6 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:19:26
Frank, Forest were keen, and Wigan obviously would have if circumstances had been different.
Kase Chow
8 Posted 30/07/2020 at 16:53:18
I’d be interested to know the fee. Why undisclosed? Hoping it’s close to £2-3M but probably wishful thinking
Colin Glassar
9 Posted 30/07/2020 at 17:00:22
I only saw him play a few times and wasn’t overly impressed. Quite slow, a bit too laid back and weak in possession. I wish him all the best but he’s too similar to the MF players we already have to break into the first team.

I think our youth system needs a complete overhaul as we aren’t producing anything of worth. People keep on going on about the next big thing only for them to disappear or fizzle out like Barkley.

