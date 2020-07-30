Dowell makes permanent Norwich switch

Thursday, 30 July, 2020







The 22-year-old was a product of the Finch Farm Academy and looked at one stage to be genuine first-team material after making his senior bow as a teenager in the Europa League six years ago.

He was a member of England's U20 World Cup winning squad and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic to gain valuable first-team experience but it was ultimately felt that he did not have a long-term future with the Blues.

He will join the Canaries' bid to bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation back to the Championship this month.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads