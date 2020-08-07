Everton return to amber for new away strip

Friday, 7 August, 2020



This year marks the 50th anniversary of Everton's seventh league championship, which saw players wearing the much-loved amber away strip as Harry Catterick's side claimed the 1969/70 title with two games to spare. A few months before sealing the title, World Cup winner Alan Ball first showcased his distinctive white hummel boots at a home game with Coventry City.

The new away shirt features hummel's iconic chevrons in blue across the shoulders and sleeves, and blue piping on the sleeves. It also has a contrasting neckline in blue, creating a clean and minimalist look that complements the style of the popular 2020/21 home strip — which last month became Everton's fastest ever selling home kit.

In a tribute to the Everton teams of the early 1970s, the back-of-neck of the new away shirt features a retro EFC scroll detail.

The blue shorts feature the hummel chevrons in amber contrast on the outer leg and the kit is completed with dark amber socks with blue chevrons on the front. Both the shirt and shorts are finished with a tonal badge detail.

The 2020/21 away Goalkeeper's kit continues the home kit's theme of bright and bold colours. The striking pink and black strip features the same soundwave graphic as the home kit. The Goalkeeper's jersey, which has seen design collaboration with the Club's keepers, is again only available in short sleeves.

The new hummel away kit is available to order via evertondirect.com from 8am on Friday 7 August or to buy in store at Everton One and Everton Two from 10am on Friday 7 August. Supporters can also purchase a selection of items from hummel's new black and grey Everton 2020/21 away training range.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads