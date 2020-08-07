Seasons2019-20Everton News

Everton return to amber for new away strip

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 7 August, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have launched the away kit for next season, the second strip designed by new technical partner hummel, a call back to the classic amber and blue of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Everton's seventh league championship, which saw players wearing the much-loved amber away strip as Harry Catterick's side claimed the 1969/70 title with two games to spare. A few months before sealing the title, World Cup winner Alan Ball first showcased his distinctive white hummel boots at a home game with Coventry City.

The new away shirt features hummel's iconic chevrons in blue across the shoulders and sleeves, and blue piping on the sleeves. It also has a contrasting neckline in blue, creating a clean and minimalist look that complements the style of the popular 2020/21 home strip — which last month became Everton's fastest ever selling home kit.

In a tribute to the Everton teams of the early 1970s, the back-of-neck of the new away shirt features a retro EFC scroll detail.

The blue shorts feature the hummel chevrons in amber contrast on the outer leg and the kit is completed with dark amber socks with blue chevrons on the front.  Both the shirt and shorts are finished with a tonal badge detail.

The 2020/21 away Goalkeeper's kit continues the home kit's theme of bright and bold colours. The striking pink and black strip features the same soundwave graphic as the home kit. The Goalkeeper's jersey, which has seen design collaboration with the Club's keepers, is again only available in short sleeves.

The new hummel away kit is available to order via evertondirect.com from 8am on Friday 7 August or to buy in store at Everton One and Everton Two from 10am on Friday 7 August. Supporters can also purchase a selection of items from hummel's new black and grey Everton 2020/21 away training range.

 

Bobby Mallon
1 Posted 07/08/2020 at 08:09:53
I like it
Craig Walker
2 Posted 07/08/2020 at 08:11:47
I love this. I think the home and away kits are the best we’ve had in years. Looking at the launch poster though, has there ever been a worse set of stars to show off the new kit? Davies, Iwobi, Walcott? Great kit. Crap team.
David Chait
4 Posted 07/08/2020 at 08:33:21
Great looking kit!
Lester Yip
5 Posted 07/08/2020 at 09:03:31
Agree. This kits looks great! Hopefully our performance is as good. Walcott in right in the middle. Does it imply he will stay or just being available when photo shoot happened?
Derek Knox
6 Posted 07/08/2020 at 09:08:17
Yes I quite like both kits myself, but I won't be joining the stampede to get them. They will change it again next year, and while I like it, it is very likely as things stand, those who purchase either the home or away kit or both, will be wearing them in front of the Telly!
Stephen Vincent
7 Posted 07/08/2020 at 09:15:16
Love it, prayers answered.

Can't imagine Gordon West in the goal keepers kit though.

