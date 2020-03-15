Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Huge USM naming rights deal 'ready to go'

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 15 March 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have line up a £200m deal with USM Holdings for naming rights to the proposed stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock according to a report.

The Mail on Sunday claim that the Blues' new stadium will bear the name of Alisher Usmanov's company in a 10-year, £200m sponsorship agreement based on information provided to them by a club source.

USM paid £30m earlier this year for first option on naming rights to the new ground and will follow that up with a concrete agreement if this report is true.

The company already sponsors Everton's Finch Farm training complex in a deal that runs to 2022 and Megafon, one of its subsidiaries provides sponsorship inside and on the exterior of Goodison Park.

Original Source: Mail on Sunday  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Derek Thomas
1 Posted 15/03/2020 at 06:21:16
Things are going to hell in a hand basket soYet another piece of feel good news from the Club along with the Heritage Society piece...stay safe Mr Usmanov...in fact every one stay safe.
Eric Myles
2 Posted 15/03/2020 at 06:28:15
Feel good news Derek? £200 mill over 10 years is only £20 mill a season. I'd expect it to be worth double that, and in 5 years time double again.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads



© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.