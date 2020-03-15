Huge USM naming rights deal 'ready to go'

The Mail on Sunday claim that the Blues' new stadium will bear the name of Alisher Usmanov's company in a 10-year, £200m sponsorship agreement based on information provided to them by a club source.

USM paid £30m earlier this year for first option on naming rights to the new ground and will follow that up with a concrete agreement if this report is true.

The company already sponsors Everton's Finch Farm training complex in a deal that runs to 2022 and Megafon, one of its subsidiaries provides sponsorship inside and on the exterior of Goodison Park.

