12/06/2026



(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

David Moyes has said that Everton's compensation payment to Burnley will not impact the club's transfer business this summer.

Everton were this week ordered to pay Burnley a record-breaking compensation figure of around £35m, over breaches of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules during the 2021/22 season.

Despite the Toffees being deducted eight points for those breaches in 2023/24, Burnley lodged an appeal, arguing that the they would have avoided relegation had the points been deducted from the season in which the charges related to.

Everton have appealed the verdict and released a statement expressing 'belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact'.

Moyes discussed the decision on talkSPORT, where he expressed his disappointment. Questioned specifically whether the financial penalty would impact this summer's spending, the Scot insisted that he has received assurances from the board that it won't have 'any effect'.

"I’m not up to the situation exactly how it is and obviously the club are challenging it at the moment as well, which is really important, but it’s really disappointing," he said.

"I don’t know if this opens a huge can of worms with other events as well. Teams who have maybe not got promoted, for example, because the Premier League teams are having problems with PSR.

"I felt that we had paid our dues, if that’s right, and we had done it already, but for this to come back to us, it feels like an individual case.

"But I don’t know if it’s going to open up more things for other clubs to do something similar."

Asked about the impact on the club's transfer business, Moyes added: "They told me no.

"They told me that it wouldn’t have any effect on it and look I was aware of this probably four or five weeks ago when it was happening that this would be the case.

"But I’m hoping that it doesn’t because last season, as you rightly say, we had a good season except the last month or so when we sort of blew up and we were in a really, really strong position.

"So if it’s anything I hope it’s a message to the Premier League. It’s so difficult. If you don’t do well you can find yourself in trouble again. We don’t want to be back in those situations we were in the past.

"My understanding is that the Friedkins were aware of this when they were buying the club and there was a possibility this could happen.

"So the answer to that is I really hope it has no effect on what we’re going to do in the summer."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb