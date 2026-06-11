11/06/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old midfielder has played a pivotal role over two tenures at the Toffees, but with his current terms set to expire at the end of June, the question is whether Idrissa Gana Gueye deserves a new deal.

During the Senegalese’s career, Gueye has racked up 236 appearances for the Blues whilst contributing 10 goals and 11 assists. With two separate periods at the club, a 3-year stint at PSG splitting them, the midfielder has cemented himself as a top-class operator.

But time waits for no man. So, does age come with wisdom, or simply tired legs and a lack of physical intensity?

Gueye has always been known by Evertonians to have an engine, having very strong interception abilities, something valuable in a defensive midfielder. Now, at 36 years of age, it is surely a matter of time before these elite characteristics naturally start to fade.

It’s something we started to see in 2025-26. In five of his first six seasons, Gueye ranked in the top three Premier League players for tackles won. Last season, he was 102nd, and eighth among the Everton squad. Limited minutes played their part in that total, but his 3.9 tackles per game average from 2024-25 dropped to 2.1 per 90 last season.

Gueye signed a 1-year contract last summer, with another year’s extension potentially on the table, but can existing Everton players step up to the plate?

Despite rumours doing the rounds that Tim Iroegunam may be heading for the exits, the 22-year-old has played significant minutes under Moyes’s management this season. Iroegbunam seems to be developing into a talent, and one to keep an eye on. He made more tackles (68 to 43) than Gueye in 615 fewer Premier League minutes.

The obligation to purchase Merlin Röhl after this campaign’s loan spell may create another option centrally too. A £17.3M fee is pending to Freiburg.

The Premier League is continuing to develop its trend of a decreasing average age within starting XIs. At the end of the day, the Premier League is renowned for being the most intense league in the world.

However, a trait younger players do not possess is experience, something Gueye will continue to provide if a new contract is agreed upon. As the intensity of the Premier League seems to increase, Gueye’s presence on the pitch may gradually decline, but his mentality and experience will never.

Gueye is heading towards the end of his career, and a fresh contract is expected to have reduced terms. The Senegalese international currently earns a reported £120k per week, easily positioning him in the top five earners within the Everton squad.

It appears the terms, rather than the player’s current ability, might be the determining factor in whether an agreement is reached.

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