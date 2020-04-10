Roma want to bring Kean back to Italy

The 20-year-old striker was a high-profile acquisition from Juventus last summer but struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park as Marco Silva's tenure as manager at the club imploded.

Kean scored his first and only goal to date for the Toffees earlier this year but has had to fight for minutes as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have formed a strong attacking partnership.

That has led to talk of the Italy U21 striker returning home but despite him expressing his happiness at Everton, Football Italia are suggesting he is frustrated and that Roma will bid to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

Original Source: Football Italia

