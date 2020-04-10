Skip to Main Content
Roma want to bring Kean back to Italy

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 10 April 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
AS Roma are being linked with another Everton player, this time Moise Kean who is reportedly a target for clubs wanting to bring him back to Seria A after a "disappointing" spell in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old striker was a high-profile acquisition from Juventus last summer but struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park as Marco Silva's tenure as manager at the club imploded.

Kean scored his first and only goal to date for the Toffees earlier this year but has had to fight for minutes as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have formed a strong attacking partnership.

That has led to talk of the Italy U21 striker returning home but despite him expressing his happiness at Everton, Football Italia are suggesting he is frustrated and that Roma will bid to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

Original Source: Football Italia  

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Gavin Johnson
1 Posted 10/04/2020 at 20:13:25
A straight swap for Cengiz Under could solve the problem down the right and would unable us to buy a striker who could come in and take the pressure off DCL and Richarlison.

While I think Moise Kean would eventually come good for us. I do feel he's a work in progress due to his age. I also don't think he'll get the luxury of game time like DCL to develop and make mistakes unless he goes out on loan. so I'd offload him and bring in someone like Milik or Belotti as a replacement.

