Besiktas have no interest in Niasse

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 14 April 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Oumar Niasse is on the lookout for a new club as his contract at Everton winds down but Besiktas have reportedly turned down the chance to sign him.

The Senegalese striker's disappointing four-plus-year spell at Everton following his £13.5m switch from Lokomotiv Moscow will end at the end of the current season but even on a free transfer, he hasn't yet found a taker for his services.

According to Star in Turkey, Niasse was offered to Besiktas but the Istanbul giants weren't interested in signing him.

Niasse spent a season with Turkish outfit Akhisar Belediyespor in 2013-14 and has repeatedly been linked with a move back to that country's Super Lig without anything come of the speculation.

With just 34 League appearances for Everton since 2016, Niasse has been a misfit acquisition from the start and has been sent out on loan to Hull City and Cardiff City during his time at Goodison Park.

Original Source: Star via Sport Witness  

