Rabiot link returns with talks reported

| Friday, 15 May 2020



Everton remain interested in Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot according to a report from Italy.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Goodison Park since the January transfer window but while nothing came of the speculation at the time, the fact that Rabiot appears destined to leave the Serie A giants this summer has renewed the speculation.

Everton and Newcastle are said to be particularly keen, with reports highlighting the fact that Carlo Ancelotti managed him at Paris St Germain a few years ago.

And both Italian journalist Nicolò Schira and TuttoJuve are claiming that Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique, has had talks with both English clubs over a potential move for the 25-year-old who joined Juventus last year but hasn't been able to cement a regular place in their line-up.

He would cost around €20m according to the reports but there have been questions raised about his fitness record that might give the Blues pause if they are indeed interested in his services.

