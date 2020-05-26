Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Huge bid for Allan knocked back
The Brazilian has been linked consistently with a move to Goodison Park after his former boss, Carlo Ancelotti, took the reins there but such a bog fee for a 29-year-old hasn't ever felt realistic given Marcel Brands's preference for younger players with sell-on value during his rebuilding work with the Toffees.
Napoli are reportedly willing to sell Allan this summer but their valuation of the player might prove a sticking point.
Original Source: Il Mattino
Reader Comments (4)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 26/05/2020 at 17:11:58
3 Posted 26/05/2020 at 17:45:22
4 Posted 26/05/2020 at 18:09:15
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 26/05/2020 at 17:07:06