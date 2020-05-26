Huge bid for Allan knocked back

| Tuesday, 26 May 2020



The Brazilian has been linked consistently with a move to Goodison Park after his former boss, Carlo Ancelotti, took the reins there but such a bog fee for a 29-year-old hasn't ever felt realistic given Marcel Brands's preference for younger players with sell-on value during his rebuilding work with the Toffees.

Napoli are reportedly willing to sell Allan this summer but their valuation of the player might prove a sticking point.

Original Source: Il Mattino

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb