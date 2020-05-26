Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Huge bid for Allan knocked back

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 26 May 2020 4comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have had an offer of £40m turned down by Napoli for midfielder Allan, according to a report in Italy.

The Brazilian has been linked consistently with a move to Goodison Park after his former boss, Carlo Ancelotti, took the reins there but such a bog fee for a 29-year-old hasn't ever felt realistic given Marcel Brands's preference for younger players with sell-on value during his rebuilding work with the Toffees.

Napoli are reportedly willing to sell Allan this summer but their valuation of the player might prove a sticking point.

Original Source: Il Mattino  

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Philip Bunting
1 Posted 26/05/2020 at 17:07:06
Bonkers. 29year old. File as nonsence
Eric Myles
2 Posted 26/05/2020 at 17:11:58
Who's going to spend a 'bog' amount of money on a 29 year old in this day and age?
Gary Willock
3 Posted 26/05/2020 at 17:45:22
Apparently Gana Gueye has been transfer listed. Just a year older than Allen and likely about a third of the price. No brainer imho Bring our boy home and put him back next to Andre. Look for a loan to cover injuries and add competition. £40+ on someone with 2-3 seasons left at the Top is nuts.
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 26/05/2020 at 18:09:15
I saw that story too, Gary. Seems odd they'd be willing to sell Gana given that he has played so well for them and he's one of their lesser-paid players. But if so, I'd be ecstatic to have him back.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads



© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.