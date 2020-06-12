Nice in the frame for Schneiderlin

| Friday, 12 June 2020



The 30-year-old will enter the last year of his contract at Goodison Park when next season kicks off so Everton are open to cash offers while they can still get a transfer fee for him.

Schneiderlin is currently recovering from knee surgery but MailSport claim the club have not ruled out the possibility that he might return to action before the end of interrupted 2019-20 campaign.

The report says that Everton are "waiting" on a firm offer from Nice and are hoping to get around £7m for the player they signed from Manchester United under former boss Ronald Koeman.

Original Source: MailSport

