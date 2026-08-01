Season › 2025-26 › News
Pre-Season Friendly: Hamburg 0-0 Everton [L]
Latest [KO]
Everton are in Germany to take on SV Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday afternoon in their fourth pre-season friendly, kicking off at 5 pm CEST (4 pm BST).
The game is part of a double-header with the women's teams playing each other in the early afternoon, the Everton Women storming to a 1-0 victory over HSV Frauen.
Team News
Jordan Pickford and Nathan Patterson are both still enjoying their post-World Cup breaks, along with Iliman Ndiaye, who may already have one foot out of the door, depending on who you believe...
That leaves David Moyes with a tight-knit (aka 'threadbare') squad to face the Bundesliga giants on their turf. And he picks what might be his strongest side, with Jarrad Branthwaite returning to the starting line-up while Keane, Dibling, Alcaraz and others are benched.
And Moyes takes no chances, with an unprecedented three goalkeepers on the bench!
First Half
Everton: Travers, Rohl, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Iroegbunam, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.
Subs: King, G Pickford, Lukjanciks, Patterson, Keanen, Beto, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong, Graham, Campbell, Foster.
Reader Comments (11)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
2 Posted 01/08/2026 at 14:21:28
3 Posted 01/08/2026 at 14:30:33
4 Posted 01/08/2026 at 14:35:47
5 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:41:45
Charles (3) get yourself a firestick you won’t miss a game.
6 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:48:04
Dwight McNeil is not in the Everton squad today due to an injury. Still waiting on details and have seen him in the mixed zone - where he looks completely fine apart from bandaging on his left leg.
7 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:50:28
Joking apart we need to put the Stoke performance behind us and get in the right frame of mind for the next three games including Palace.
8 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:51:32
9 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:57:28
10 Posted 01/08/2026 at 16:03:34
11 Posted 01/08/2026 at 16:05:07
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 01/08/2026 at 12:20:13