01/08/2026

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Everton are in Germany to take on SV Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday afternoon in their fourth pre-season friendly, kicking off at 5 pm CEST (4 pm BST).

The game is part of a double-header with the women's teams playing each other in the early afternoon, the Everton Women storming to a 1-0 victory over HSV Frauen.

Team News

Jordan Pickford and Nathan Patterson are both still enjoying their post-World Cup breaks, along with Iliman Ndiaye, who may already have one foot out of the door, depending on who you believe...

That leaves David Moyes with a tight-knit (aka 'threadbare') squad to face the Bundesliga giants on their turf. And he picks what might be his strongest side, with Jarrad Branthwaite returning to the starting line-up while Keane, Dibling, Alcaraz and others are benched.

And Moyes takes no chances, with an unprecedented three goalkeepers on the bench!

First Half

Everton: Travers, Rohl, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Iroegbunam, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: King, G Pickford, Lukjanciks, Patterson, Keanen, Beto, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong, Graham, Campbell, Foster.

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