Michael Kenrick 01/08/2026 11comments  |  Jump to last
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Everton are in Germany to take on SV Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday afternoon in their fourth pre-season friendly, kicking off at 5 pm CEST (4 pm BST).

The game is part of a double-header with the women's teams playing each other in the early afternoon, the Everton Women storming to a 1-0 victory over HSV Frauen. 

Team News 

Jordan Pickford and Nathan Patterson are both still enjoying their post-World Cup breaks, along with Iliman Ndiaye, who may already have one foot out of the door, depending on who you believe...

That leaves David Moyes with a tight-knit (aka 'threadbare') squad to face the Bundesliga giants on their turf. And he picks what might be his strongest side, with Jarrad Branthwaite returning to the starting line-up while Keane, Dibling, Alcaraz and others are benched. 

And Moyes takes no chances, with an unprecedented three goalkeepers on the bench!

First Half

 

 

 

Everton: Travers, Rohl, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Branthwaite,  Iroegbunam, Hackney, Dewsbury-Hall, George,  Barry.

Subs: King, G Pickford, Lukjanciks, Patterson, Keanen, Beto, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong, Graham, Campbell, Foster. 

 

Reader Comments (11)

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Dave Abrahams
1 Posted 01/08/2026 at 12:20:13
Hamburg have sold over 30,000 tickets for this double headed afternoon games with 1,000 sold to Everton fans which includes the ladies team game between the two clubs.
Jack Convery
2 Posted 01/08/2026 at 14:21:28
BBC provided a full report on Chelsea V Spuds in Australia - Richy scored the winner. Now they have a report for the Inter v City friendly. A cheats double header. Whilst honest EFC will be lucky to get a mention for today's visit to Hamburg. Funny old world.
Charles Brewer
3 Posted 01/08/2026 at 14:30:33
Given that it's being played in Hamburg, is there any chance that it’s being transmitted live without having to go through the Everton invariably-useless channel?
Derek Knox
4 Posted 01/08/2026 at 14:35:47
Charles, I know exactly what you mean, past experience where I bought the Everton pre-season package, only to be disappointed by " technical difficulties beyond their control " never getting any refund so they don't get my Sub any more. Luckily I have an IPTV Subscription (hush hush) so generally get uninterrupted coverage. However you MAY be able to get it on YouTube !
Brian Foley
5 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:41:45
Michael, you say McNeil is benched, but his name is not there?
Charles (3) get yourself a firestick you won’t miss a game.
Michael Kenrick
6 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:48:04
Ooops, I think you're right, Brian. He's not there, is he.

Dwight McNeil is not in the Everton squad today due to an injury. Still waiting on details and have seen him in the mixed zone - where he looks completely fine apart from bandaging on his left leg.
Tom Bowers
7 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:50:28
We have to overcome the loss of Lukaku, Yakubi and DCL and hope Barry get's the goal that wins it then we can play the ladies in the final.
Joking apart we need to put the Stoke performance behind us and get in the right frame of mind for the next three games including Palace.
Kevin Naylor
8 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:51:32
Roma getting tonked by Cardiff 3-0 at HT. All's not well in the TFG camp currently.
Brian Dagnall
9 Posted 01/08/2026 at 15:57:28
I also have iptv AND a Firestick, but still need to know which channel it's on?
Derek Powell
10 Posted 01/08/2026 at 16:03:34
Bein sports 2 full commentary
Charles Brewer
11 Posted 01/08/2026 at 16:05:07
Brian, yes this looks like the best answer for the coming season. Since I watch very little television it's not been top of my list, and frankly with the likely state of the Everton squad for 26-27, I have doubts I'll be watching much more!

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