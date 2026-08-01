01/08/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

I’ve started plenty of articles this summer by acknowledging Everton’s primary requirement heading into the transfer window was to fix their long-standing right-back problem.

That still needs to happen, though speculation is now mounting that a deal is getting closer and perhaps, finally, a right-back will be in and over the line.

But high up on Everton’s list of priorities should also be to bring in a left-back. The club, however, do not seem to have seen it that way.

Sure, there has again been a lot to do, but the writing was probably on the wall when they handed Vitaliy Mykolenko a contract extension.

Perhaps, to play devil’s advocate, Everton’s leadership are operating from the standpoint that there are already two left-backs on the books.

Mykolenko is first choice, with Adam Aznou as the second option.

But that would ignore several, clear, problems.

First off, is that Mykolenko should simply not be the first-choice left-back for a club aiming to propel themselves regularly into European contention in the Premier League. He offers so little going forward, which in turn negates the impact the winger playing ahead of him, whether it’s going to be Iliman Ndiaye, Tyrique George, Jack Grealish or another, can have, especially when David Moyes seems to want his wingers to cut inside, leaving vast swathes of unoccupied space.

Then, it’s that Moyes seemingly does just not see Aznou as a viable option as a left-back in the Premier League.

The handling of Aznou since he joined from Bayern Munich last summer has been terrible.

He should have been given a bedding-in period, but then sent out on loan in January, to get a good few months of regular football under his belt. Then, we would have known more about the Moroccan’s level.

Instead, the player became disheartened (understandably so), and Evertonians had to watch Mykolenko toil up and down the left touchline, struggling not only in attack, but also defensively.

Aznou has made a bright start to pre-season, looking lively going forward. There are definitely areas he needs to improve on. He is not exactly physically imposing, and in a Premier League now centred around power and athleticism, that’s going to be a problem, and a hurdle a manager like Moyes just may not be able to overcome.

But then make a decision quickly in order to benefit the player. Aznou can’t go through another year of not playing. And that means he should be out on loan.

That means Everton need to be making the left-back position a priority. They need a viable alternative to Mykolenko, and arguably one who is going to usurp the Ukrainian.

If Djed Spence remains on the market going deep into August, and if Tottenham’s valuation were to drop, then perhaps he could be the ideal pick.

Everton hold an interest and it is understood Spence would not be averse to leaving Spurs to ensure regular minutes. He plays both sides perfectly well, but it is probably also not worth spending a reported £35M, at least, on him just yet.

Rico Lewis is another player of supposed interest who can also operate in multiple positions.

Everton still have a lot to do. A number 6 is needed as a matter of urgency, and the Toffees need to get on with shifting out fringe players and recouping some fees. The gears are turning for Grealish to re-join, but if Ndiaye is to leave, then another standout attacker will be required. The possibility of bringing in a striker likely hinges on whether clubs firm up interest in Beto or Thierno Barry.

But the left-back position can’t be ignored. If the leadership see Aznou as the second choice, then simply put, Moyes needs to trust him more. If Moyes cannot guarantee that level of trust, then Aznou needs to be on loan and that alternative left-back needs to be brought in.

Unlike at right-back, there probably is scope for this position to drag on until the end of the window, but that doesn’t mean it can be ignored completely.

Read - Everton and the lost art of hope?

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