02/08/2026





It wasn’t pretty, but there was genuinely a bit of entertainment on show as Everton collected their second win of pre-season by overcoming Hamburg 2-1 in the first of a German double-header.

Stuttgart next week will be a step up, but a late own goal from Jordan Torunarigha saw Everton claim the victory. Merlin Röhl opened the scoring in the first half, with Patson Daka equalising for Hamburg.

Here’s a few things we learned from the Volksparkstadion.

EVERTON’S STARTING XI A GLARING REMINDER OF WHAT’S LEFT TO DO

The online reaction to Everton’s starting XI was possibly overblown, but it’s not hard to imagine that it’s going to end up being the same 10 outfielders that end up starting against Crystal Palace in 3 weeks’ time.

Jake O’Brien was at right-back, Röhl on the right wing and Tim Iroegbunam in defensive midfield. Jarrad Branthwaite was in the centre of defence, though, and Hayden Hackney featured from the off.

Reports emerged during the match that Everton are set to sign Christian Nørgaard from Arsenal for £7M, so it seems likely there will at least be another midfielder in soon, and talks are underway to try and sign Alistair Johnston.

But, it’s time to really step up the business, because more than just those two players are needed before the season rolls around.

MERLIN THE RÖHL’S ROYCE?

It wasn’t until the second-half hydration break that David Moyes made changes, and in that first 68 minutes, a fair few players impressed in flashes: Tyrique George tried to stretch Hamburg’s defence, Thierno Barry was sharp up front, especially in the build-up to Everton’s opener, while Hackney and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall rattled around in the middle.

However, Röhl was the standout performer, as he continued his strong pre-season showings.

It’s frustrating to see him out on the right wing, but with Iliman Ndiaye yet to return, and Tyler Dibling used from the bench, Röhl picked up where he left off at the end of last season.

He’s a direct runner and can shift, and he caused Hamburg problems throughout. He took his goal brilliantly, too, taking in Barry’s backheel and coolly dispatching a left-footed finish into the corner.

As it stands, it’s difficult not to see Röhl starting against Palace; perhaps if there’s a proper, attacking right-back behind him, that won’t be as much of an issue if he does feature out wide.

AZNOU AND GRAHAM IMPRESS

Like Röhl, Adam Aznou has been one of the bright sparks this pre-season, and the Moroccan continued his form when he replaced Vitaliy Mykolenko late on.

He offers so much more than the Ukrainian going forward, and is a bag of tricks. That’s probably not what’s needed for a Premier League starting left-back, and he does still look so diminutive physically, but Aznou has talent in abundance.

Braiden Graham, meanwhile, came on and created Everton’s winner, showing drive, pace and awareness to nip in and pounce on a loose ball, with his resulting cross forcing Torunarigha into action, and the ball slicing into the back of the net.

Graham isn’t ready yet for first-team football, but it’s fantastic to get him in and around the squad, and the club have a call to make on whether the youngster heads out on loan or stays in the Under-21s.

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