31/07/2026



(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Tyler Dibling has been named on a five-player shortlist to replace Yan Diomande at RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side are assessing their options as Diomande prepares to leave for Real Madrid, in a transfer worth more than €100m. Having plucked Diomande from relative obscurity at relegated Leganes last summer, before turning a five-time profit inside 12 months, Leipzig are now seeking their next Money Ball signing.

Dibling's stock has no doubt taken a dive since arriving at Everton from Southampton last year. The 20-year-old played only 343 minutes of Premier League football in 2025/26, and has shown little of the promise that had him billed as one of English football's brightest young talents. He has started twice for Everton during the pre-season campaign.

Leipzig have a long-standing interest in the winger and were keen on a deal prior to his switch to Everton. German outlet BILD are reporting that Dibling features on the club's right-winger shortlist once more, alongside Fran­cisco Conceicao, Malick Fofana, Paul Nebel and Said El Mala.

There's no doubt that Dibling's move to Everton has not worked out as hoped, and while it's too soon to write off his talent at 20, another season stuck on the bench does neither club nor player any favours.

The second-most expensive signing in Everton's history will be a wasted asset if he cannot earn Moyes's trust. Could an offer from a cash-rich Leipzig side be enough to tempt the Toffees to cash in?

Read more - It's a great time for Tyler Dibling to deliver

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