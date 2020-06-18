Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Fraser eyes Goodison move after turning down Cherries deal

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 18 June 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Ryan Fraser reportedly sees Everton as his best option now that he is a free agent.

The 26-year-old Scot rejected an offer from Bournemouth to extend his current contract until the end of the prolonged 2019-20 season rather than risk injury and is looking for a new club.

Fraser wasn't expected to stay with the Cherries beyond the current campaign and has been linked with a move to Goodison as his contract at Vitality Stadium wound down.

According to MailSport, the winger "has told his Bournemouth team-mates he sees Everton as his best option".

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads



© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.