Fraser eyes Goodison move after turning down Cherries deal

| Thursday, 18 June 2020



The 26-year-old Scot rejected an offer from Bournemouth to extend his current contract until the end of the prolonged 2019-20 season rather than risk injury and is looking for a new club.

Fraser wasn't expected to stay with the Cherries beyond the current campaign and has been linked with a move to Goodison as his contract at Vitality Stadium wound down.

According to MailSport, the winger "has told his Bournemouth team-mates he sees Everton as his best option".

