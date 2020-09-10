Opinion

Summer 'Evolution' Primes Everton for Better Things

After last season, Evertonians have been understandably cautious in their optimism and outlook for the new campaign but with a significantly strengthened midfield and Ancelotti at the helm, there is hope that 2020-21 will be a season of marked progress

2020-21 Season Preview

If there was a feeling around mid-February that “the Ancelotti effect” might be enough to propel Everton into the reckoning not just for Europa League qualification then perhaps even the Champions League, by the end of a season disrupted severely by the Covid-19 shutdown reality had unquestionably hit home — not just for Evertonians accustomed to serial disappointment but for the new manager as well.

Had Carlo Ancelotti been under any illusions about the size of the task he had taken on when he succeeded Marco Silva in late December, they will have been shattered by season’s end… although the horror show that he witnessed at Anfield in the FA Cup in January, where his new charges were embarrassed by a team half full of untried kids, would have provided him an early indication.

There were flashes in between where the Blues threatened to rise above their collective torpor and give the new boss a higher platform from which to build in 2020-21 — perhaps, say, by sneaking into Europe — but three winless matches prior to the suspension of the Premier League in mid-March and a run of just one victory in the final six games was indicative of a team needing an urgent injection of fresh blood.

Marcel Brands, Everton’s suave Director of Football, arrived at the club in 2018 along with Silva with a clear intent to lighten a bloated squad and infuse it with younger talent than his predecessor, Steve Walsh had done over the preceding two years. Indeed, all six of the Dutchman’s first signings for the club that summer were aged 25 or under. The two 30-year-old’s he drafted in the following summer, Fabian Delph and Jonas Lössl, in addition to three more under-25s were aimed at adding experience and, especially in the case of the former, some much-needed leadership in the middle of park.

Delph, however, made just 13 League starts as he battled a succession of soft-tissue injuries and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, a highly-anticipated addition from Mainz, had his season wrecked by a thigh tendon tear and then a ruptured Achilles. In their absence, that limp conclusion to the campaign underscored the galling lack of drive, guile, imagination and presence in Everton’s midfield.

Ancelotti had seen enough and it probably didn’t take much persuading on his part to prompt Brands into making a sizeable change to his recruitment policy by advocating the need to sign some players capable of making a genuine and immediate impact, even if it meant acquiring talent on the upper end of his preferred age range.

The result was the arrival of three significant signings in the space of three hectic days a week before the new season was due to kick off. Brazilian midfielder Allan, one of Ancelotti’s most dependable players during his time at Napoli, came in for £21m; Abdoulaye Doucouré left relegated Watford to join the Toffees for an initial £20m; and the pièce de résistance, James Rodriguez, was lifted out of his frustrations at Real Madrid to link up with Ancelotti for the third time in his career.

Almost overnight, Everton’s midfield had been almost completely overhauled, with indisputable power, tenacity, physical presence, flair and a bona fide playmaker added to the ranks. A disjointed mid-section that had ambled its way through the final weeks of 2019-20 with the lackadaisical Gylfi Sigurdsson, the faltering Tom Davies, the ill-fitting Alex Iwobi, the half-fit André Gomes and the timid Bernard now had plenty of options and much-needed competition for places.

New Faces, New Options

As one of the most highly-regarded footballers in the world, a one-time World Cup Golden Boot winner and idol in his home country of Colombia, Rodriguez has grabbed the headlines and the imagination with his arrival on Merseyside. His move from La Liga has thrown up inevitable words of caution from pundits and journalists given that he has only played 28 games in two seasons, fewer even than serial treatment-room denizen Fabian Delph.

From the highs of his first season in Madrid under Ancelotti immediately after the 2014 World Cup, his statistics had been on a steady decline until they fell off a cliff last season when a combination of injury and Zinedine Zidane’s selection policy restricted James to just nine starts and one goal in all competitions.

His injury record will temper any unbridled optimism but the potential impact that a fit and firing James Rodriguez can have at Everton and on the Premier League as a whole really is a mouth-watering prospect. He has a deadly left foot, can score goals from anywhere, creates them just as frequently and has the talent to be the playmaker that the Toffees have so badly missed for more years than Evertonians would care to count. On top of that, being adept as a Number 10, wide player or sitting deeper, he opens up a raft of new attacking options for Ancelotti.

In terms of the difference made to the engine room of the team, though, it’s quite possible that the title of most important summer signing might go to one of Allan or Doucouré, both of whom promise to add bags of dynamism to a midfield that was depressingly ponderous for much of last season.

With his tenacity, mobility and touches of Brazilian flair, Allan could be a decent replacement for Idrissa Gueye who left Goodison for Paris Saint-Germain last year. He will cover ground in front of the back four, break up play and distribute the ball with confidence.

The rangy Doucouré, meanwhile, offers a genuine box-to-box presence, able to stop opposition attacks himself before powering forward to arrive at the end of moves, either to score himself or set up team-mates in the box. The Frenchman is a deceptively clever player for one having plied his trade for so long in the comparatively lowly environs of Vicarage Road, able to pick a pass through the opponents’ defence, while also possessing a venomous shot when he wants to unleash it.

With those two in the side and with Jean-Philippe Gbamin hopefully able to shake off his injury nightmares this season, Everton’s midfield should be much less of a soft touch and Ancelotti’s biggest headache in that part of the field might be whom to pick when everyone is fit. With André Gomes perhaps able to play further forward and express himself more and the likes of Sigurdsson, Davies and Walcott (assuming they all stay) now facing plenty of competition, the manager will have options from which to choose and genuine squad depth for when the fixture list gets heavy.

With an unlimited budget, Messers Brands and Ancelotti might well have taken a crack at strengthening all areas of the team but with only limited funds available, they have clearly addressed the most pressing needs. They may yet seek to add a goalkeeper capable of pushing Jordan Pickford and adding cover another option at right-back as cover for Seamus Coleman but they look like to start the season with familiar players at their disposal across the back line.

Pickford’s form was a mounting cause for concern over the run-in last season and it remains to be seen whether he will have used the break between campaigns to refocus mentally. On his game, he is excellent in one-on-one situations and provides top-notch distribution; at his worst, he is a veritable liability who costs the team goals.

A new season gives Mason Holgate more opportunity to grow into the commanding centre-half he showed he could be last season before he got injured during “Project Restart”. A captain-in-waiting, the young defender will, unfortunately miss the start of the campaign with the toe injury he sustained in the friendly against Preston but, when he is fit, it’s usually a question of who partners him.

Seeing as Yerry Mina’s time at Everton has been punctured here and there by injury, the default answer to that question has been Michael Keane, who was one of the most consistent performers over the final nine games of 2019-20. He was rewarded with a new contract over the summer but could face competition himself if a new signing like Fikayo Tomori comes in. Meanwhile, Blues fans have yet to really see the real Mina but with more protection in front of them, the defence as a whole should be generally more dependable this season.

With the new additions that have been made so far, it feels as though 2020-21 could provide the answers to a number of questions. Can James Rodriguez stay fit and can he produce the form that made him one of the most sought-after players on the planet a few years ago? Does Carlo Ancelotti have what it takes to rebuild a middling Premier League side and make it relatively successful?

This could also go a long way to demonstrating just how good Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean are as both could be the beneficiaries of a far more settled and productive team boasting significantly more competence and service in the final third of the field. Together with Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin in particular must be licking his lips at the prospect of playing with Rodriguez and his array of assist-providing talents. He didn’t score in any of the final nine games but his service had dried up; hopefully that will be very different in the coming months.

It will always feel as though Everton need another elite striker, more capable of making his own chances but the predatory instincts that Calvert-Lewin showed last season on his way to becoming the team’s joint-top scorer bode well for the new season.

The Competitive Landscape

If the onset of last season was pregnant with possibilities for a seemingly up-and-coming team like Everton, this time the Blues’ task looks a good deal more daunting. Last year, there were big question marks over the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal and all three did indeed have their wobbles before they got their acts together over the final third of the campaign to claim the last two Champions League spots.

For Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, it seemed as though all he needed was time to get his arms around his first Premier League job and to get a talented squad playing effective football. For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was the January acquisition of Bruno Fernandes, arguably one of the most effective signings of the Premier League era. The Portuguese proved to be the missing link that transformed the Red Devils into also-rans to top-four finishers, edging out Leicester and Tottenham along the way.

Spurs, like Arsenal, struggled for consistency under a new manager but both were showing signs by season’s end and the Gunners’ FA Cup and Charity Shield successes might be indications that Mikel Arteta can be the successful successor to Arsene Wenger that that club was hoping he would be when they pried him away from Manchester City.

While City look well positioned to make a much better fist of challenging for the title and are hotly tipped to reclaim their crown from Liverpool, it is Chelsea who are expected to give them just as much trouble in terms of the race for top spot this season. It’s tempting very summer to look at the business done by other clubs and feel somewhat daunted, only for some of those new signings to struggle or disappoint. Chelsea’s recruitment, however, has been on another level this summer and the arrivals of the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz threaten to turn them into title challengers almost overnight. Plenty of pressure on Lampard’s shoulders, then, but he will have the personnel to do it and the West Londoners will be beyond Everton’s reach this season unless something seriously goes awry there.

Everton’s preoccupation will be with the teams that finished just below the top four last season and, assuming he now as the personnel to leapfrog the likes of Southampton, Burnley and Sheffield United, Ancelotti will feel that there are weaknesses to exploit in that group that placed between 5th and 8th.

Arsenal still haven’t demonstrated they can perform consistently under Arteta, although a defence that was considered fairly weak at times last season has been bolstered by Brazilian defender Gabriel who came very close to signing for Everton earlier this year.

Wolves should be a similar proposition this campaign and Leicester might experience a hangover from their dramatic fall from what looked at one stage as though would be almost certain Champions League qualification. Spurs, meanwhile, also flattered to deceive under Jose Mourinho but without significant upgrades this summer, they don’t look like a side capable of cracking the top four either.

The Outlook

So how high can Everton go in 2020-21? After that disappointing 12th-place finish and the manner in which the team as a collective seemed to lose their spirit and motivation down the “home stretch”, Evertonians have been understandably cautious in their optimism and outlook for the new campaign. According to the recently updated Premier League odds, Everton are among the top ten favourites with odds listed at +20000, ranked equally with Wolves but behind Marcelo Bielsa’s newly-promoted Leeds and Leicester on +15000. While the Yorkshire club’s return to the top flight will take up an inordinate amount of the oxygen of punditry this season and the Foxes will continue to be a force, if the Blues can get their act together, there’s no reason why they can’t finish above both of those clubs.

The three new signings made to date won’t completely transform the team – it's very much the promised evolution rather than a radical overhaul – and concerns over Seamus Coleman’s advancing years and gradually declining effectiveness combined with doubts over whether there is quite enough firepower up front might keep expectations in check.

Combine that with the fact that there might not ever have been quite so many strong teams all vying for the top six, plus the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions on fans in stadiums and you have the makings for another challenging season.

There are always the “unquantifiables” and the unpredictable in football, though. One or two teams can hit problems early on, have their plans derailed and spend much of the season trying to get back on track. Others, like Wolves, Sheffield United and Leicester in recent years have caught fire early in the season and used that as a platform to remain in contention for the top four even deep into the campaign.

Could Ancelotti, with his new signings on board and the benefit of almost nine months on the job inspire Everton to one of those unexpectedly strong starts? And if he is able to get the team ticking along nicely, there is every chance that Everton could mount a decent assault on the cups, competitions that have typically been the Italian’s strong point throughout his career. An end to the trophy drought feels like a lifetime away but it only takes one good momentum-fuelled run to get the club to Wembley. If Carlo can get us there, let’s hope the fans are back in grounds to see it; football feels pretty lifeless without them.

Certainly, there was evidence in his first few weeks at the helm that he has the tactical acumen to make the team more organised and harder to beat than was the case under Silva. Some good results out the gate would build that ephemeral but vital commodity in football — confidence. With belief, wins beget wins and the League points and cup progress start to take care of themselves.

Certainly, if you start to take aberrations like the defeats to Norwich, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Burnley and Bournemouth (both of them) out of the equation and add a couple more wins against the so-called Big 6, you’re looking at dozen to maybe 18 more points and the difference between the bottom half of the table and knocking on the door of the top four.

If this season’s Premier League is to be as competitive as it promises to be, without the total dominance by one or two teams at the very summit, more and more of the teams that finished above the Toffees last season will be taking points off each other and that will provide windows of opportunity if Ancelotti can inspire consistency from his charges. It really is up to them — they’ve demonstrated their quality at times and with the new additions, they should be far better equipped with far less room to hide for the under-achievers.

Predicted finish: 6th

Carabao Cup: Quarter-Finals

FA Cup: Semi-Finals

Share article:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb