Spirit Crushed

Bouncing Evertonians, rampant optimism, Spirit of the Blues at the top of the iTunes charts, a feeling that “this time it’s different”… it feels like an age now but all of that was only a short month ago. Going into the last international break, with the new signings in full flow, that fantastic, goal-laden start and the knowledge that, in these weird times, Everton may never get a better chance to break into the top four than this season, so much seemed possible this season.

We go into this pause for senseless international travel in the middle of raging global pandemic without a win in four games and having to pick the pieces up following three straight defeats, with very little to draw from of any of them by way of optimism… apart, perhaps, for the return of Richarlison.

Once again, it seems, a costly incident in a Merseyside derby has derailed a promising campaign but despite all the continued investment in the squad and the appointment of a highly, demonstrably successful manager, it says something that the loss of one player can be so crippling to a team. When you look at the way that Everton so often play, however, it’s clear why the Brazilian’s pace in transition, his power, his directness and his goal threat are so vital and why the Blues struggle without him.

Because despite the introduction of three potentially transformative midfield signings, this Everton team hasn’t actually played much football — in the modern sense of moving quickly between the lines, opening up passing lanes, and breaking teams down with intelligent interplay outside the box — since dismantling Brighton… and even then that victory, like the one against West Brom before it, was founded to a large degree on sheer intensity, deadly set-pieces and aerial superiority

When that intensity is diminished by the loss of a key player in that regard and your chief playmaker is either absent himself or patently unfit, as James Rodriguez was at Southampton and again here against Manchester United, then this Everton side is blunted to a significant degree. Throw in a midfield that cedes large pockets of space to deadly players like Bruno Fernandes and a defence that is conceding goals at an average of more than two a game and you have the recipe for a rapidly unravelling top-six challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest task moving forward is to figure out how to get this team playing effective attacking football that isn’t reliant on a couple of players or simply going direct. Because while Everton’s only goal on the day, a nicely-taken effort by Bernard, (who, for a half at least, played arguably his best football in an Everton jersey) did come from a route-one playbook, it’s not a tactic that consistently yields goals in the modern Premier League. Neither does an over-reliance on cross-field switch passes, diagonal balls and constantly moving the ball down the outside. At some point, you need to be able to pass your way through a stubborn defence and this team, like so many that have gone before it, is incapable of doing so with any regularity.

Everton’s flying start to 2020-21 may have been dented significantly by successive defeats to Southampton and Newcastle but all the attention coming into this game was on Manchester United, 15th in the table and coming off the back of a home loss to Arsenal and Champions League defeat to unfancied Istanbul Basaksehir that had many in the media proclaiming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the last-chance saloon.

The Norwegian had moaned about the fact that his club was forced to play in the early Saturday kick-off despite having travelled to Turkey on Wednesday but even though seven of his players had also been in the starting XI in Istanbul, Solskjaer’s men looked fitter and sharper throughout than an Everton side that looked disjointed and ineffective for long periods and managed just one shot on target all game.

That was despite the return of James, Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, Lucas and Mason Holgate who were among six changes Ancelotti made to his line-up, including the restoring of Jordan Pickford in goal despite Robin Olsen’s accomplished display against Newcastle. Unfortunately, Holgate’s inclusion after more than two months out with a toe injury looked premature as he turned in a rusty performance and Pickford almost blundered his way to the concession of a penalty.

In the early going, however, things looked positive. With the Toffees looking in purposeful mood and Bernard lively on the left flank, they fashioned the first chance of the game for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a header off the Brazilian’s whipped ball that flew just over the bar in the sixth minute.

At the other end, Anthony Martial gave a warning of what was to come after a quarter of an hour when Fred found him with a hooked ball over the defence following a corner but he lashed a half-volley wide from a good position. And when a decidedly off-colour Coleman was robbed in his own half, Marcus Rashford sliced an effort into the roof of Pickford’s net.

Everton made the breakthrough in the 19th minute, however, when Pickford launched a ball forward, Calvert-Lewin flicked it on and Bernard, showing the kind of single-mindedness that is so often lacking from his game, quickly drove towards the United penalty area, shaped to try a curler to David de Gea’s left before cutting a low shot inside the opposite upright.

It was a lead that the Blues failed to build on, though, and when United ruthlessly exploited the spaces left between Everton’s midfield and back four, they equalised just six minutes later. Cutting through the home side’s lines, they worked the ball to Luke Shaw and his cross found Fernandes in “acres” of space between Holgate and Michael Keane where he guided a header into the far corner of the goal.

Everton could — and probably should — have been back in front just a couple of minutes later but Digne went for goal rather than sliding the ball square to Calvert-Lewin in front of goal and rapped his shot off the outside of the post.

Five minutes after that, the visitors took the lead for good. Once again the space down Everton’s right flank was exploited where Fernandes clipped a ball across searching out Rashford but the striker didn’t even need to get a touch on the Portuguese’s cross as it curled in off the woodwork with Pickford helpless to prevent it.

Despite their urgency, which increased when Alex Iwobi came on for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who had done nothing to enhance his claims for a permanent place in the side, Everton barely laid a proverbial glove on United for the remaining hour or so of the contest. Rodriguez was cutting an isolated and largely ineffective figure out on the right flank and wasn’t able to influence things much more once he began swapping flanks or playing more centrally before he asked to come off with 10 minutes remaining.

Instead, the only meaningful chance before Edinson Cavani wrapped things up in stoppage time with a goal on the counter-attack as the Blues chased an equaliser fell to Rashford but Pickford denied him with an out-stretched leg.

That came 12 minutes after the goalkeeper had dropped another seemingly routine catch near his goal and caught Maguire on the follow-through as he wildly tried to hack the ball away from danger. Thankfully, Video Assistant Referee, Michael Oliver, who might have seen a push on the keeper by the England defender, recommended no action be taken but it was another episode to add to Pickford’s long list of questionable moments and one where despite Maguire’s hand on his chest, as a top-class goalkeeper he had to be stronger and better.

In the aftermath of a defeat that destroyed the last vestiges of that early-season euphoria, Ancelotti bemoaned his side’s defending and resolved to address that weakness in his team and that is now a priority that will likely make for a reversion to the kind of conservatism he displayed at St James’s Park.

But, like the two losses that came before, this was as much about Everton’s attacking limitations as their defensive frailties and the return of Richarlison will only go so far to remedying them. Without wishing to fall into the trap of lauding the current flavours of the month, it’s hard not to look at what Ralph Hasenhuttl is doing at St Mary’s — on paper, you wouldn’t swap any of Everton’s midfield for Southampton’s but they play energetic, effective passing football in a way that Ancelotti’s team just doesn’t — or the savvy recruitment at Leicester that has built a young, dangerous team that also plays fast, effective football and wonder whether the Blues’ early-season form was just a mirage.

What those clubs are demonstrating, though, is what can be achieved by proper coaching and as he approaches his anniversary in charge at Everton, the question of whether Ancelotti is the chequebook manager, capable only of putting the gloss on an already great team that many have accused him of being or is genuinely an elite-level coach will be answered. The Italian has effected a good deal of positive change since replacing Marco Silva but there is clearly a long way to go.

It didn’t help that the only striking option off the bench was mediocrity personified in Cenk Tosun but the resolution of this latest crisis of confidence at Goodison — one that leaves you wondering how the names and faces can change over the years yet the same mentality and failings persist — can’t simply be to look to the January transfer window; at some point, you have to get the best out of what is still a collection of very good players (at least individually) and play yourself back to form.

Richarlison returning will help but it can’t just be about him.

