Report

Round pegs, square holes and a general lack of desire

Burnley 1 - 1 Everton

With his serene and unflustered aura, Carlo Ancelotti seldom looks like a man in a hurry to get anywhere. Whether it’s purely a function of his personality or elements as well of a patient long game where Everton are concerned, the Italian doesn’t exhibit much urgency — although he did move swiftly enough to address some glaring deficiencies in his midfield during the summer transfer window.

That sanguine air is at odds, however, with a collective Evertonian impatience for the kind of significant forward progress that the team’s start to 2020-21 suggested might be possible, particularly in what has shaped up thus far to be a hugely unpredictable season offering a golden opportunity for one of the sides not usually in the mix for fourth place to claim a Champions League spot.

At the very least, after seeing their side win their first seven matches in all competitions and wanting to see a positive response to the disappointing home defeat to Leeds, Blues fans might have expected Everton to beat Burnley who came into this weekend sitting in 19th place with just one win all season.

Unfortunately, that urgency was absent from Ancelotti’s men this afternoon; in fact, there were times where few of them looked in the least bit arsed, which made for an increasingly frustrating second half until they almost grabbed all three points despite themselves at the death when Gylfi Sigurdsson was foiled by Nick Pope.

Whether it was because they expected to eventually do enough to win, they just weren’t quite at it on a chilly northwest afternoon or simply lacked the requisite desire, the result was another two points dropped amid more bizarre selection decisions by the manager.

During his pre-match press conference yesterday, Ancelotti was pressed on the situation with Niels Nkounkou, the only fit natural left-back with first-team experience on the club’s books, and he hinted that the young Frenchman would be involved this weekend. It was an unwanted surprise, then, when his name was once again entirely absent from the matchday squad. There was a strong case to be made, especially against a side as relatively limited going forward as Burnley, that Nkounkou, with his pace and unpredictability, should have been in the starting XI; for him to be left out completely was mystifying. Given the treatment of Anthony Gordon, Ancelotti appears to have a concerning blind spot where youth is concerned.

Ben Godfrey, on the other hand, seems to have enough Premier League experience to get the nod week in, week out despite his own comparatively tender years but he, at least, vindicated his manager’s decision to play him and not Mason Holgate, who went from captain against Leeds to the bench at Turf Moor to accommodate the greater height of Yerry Mina.

Fabian Delph’s inclusion as left wing-back appeared more dubious, more evidence of Ancelotti’s frustrating deference to age and experience over players trained to play in those positions and that round-pegs-in-square-holes approach (they go in there but it doesn’t mean they’re a good fit) robbed Everton of any width at all down the left flank.

No surprise then that when Delph was forced off with yet another soft tissue injury, this time a pulled hamstring that looks like it will sideline him for a while, and the Blues were forced to change to something more resembling a back four, they immediately looked better.

Unfortunately, they were already a goal down by that stage, Jordan Pickford’s clean sheet lasting less than three minutes following an error by Allan in his own half. The Brazilian tried to play a quick pass inside to Abdoulaye Doucouré that was intercepted by Lee Westwood and when he found Robbie Brady, the Irishman took advantage of that now familiar space in front of Everton’s defence to rattle home the opening goal from 20-odd yards.

Pickford’s poor throw nine minutes later was picked off by James Lowton but Godfrey did really well to snuff out the danger from Chris Wood in front of his goal before Alex Iwobi, looking much better again restored to right wing-back combined well with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker’s lay-off was returned by the Nigerian with a dangerous low cross that Calvert-Lewin met with on the stretch but Pope’s positioning allowed him to block the effort from point-blank range.

As has become customary now, James Rodriguez would flit in and out of the contest but he found Richarlison with one of his cross-field balls in the 18th minute and the Brazilian tested Pope with a strong shot from the angle that the keeper repelled. Then, Doucouré collected the ball in the centre-circle and strode forward powerfully before picking Calvert-Lewin out with a pass but Pope was again out quickly to close him down.

Everton almost fell 2-0 behind shortly before they restored parity in first-half stoppage time. Wood brought the ball down despite the attentions of Michael Keane and laid it off to Dwight McNeil who spotted the forward’s run between two shirts and picked him out with a pass but Pickford raced off his line and denied him with his foot.

The visitors did score, though, after Allan had robbed Westwood of the ball in midfield and played in Richarlison who drove the ball across goal and Calvert-Lewin’s met it on the slide to steer it over the goal line.

With Everton looking more composed going forward following André Gomes’s introduction for Delph and Burnley’s early fire seemingly extinguished, the decks looked nicely set for Everton to seize control of the game in the second half and go on to win. And the early signs were that they would do just that as Richarlison saw an early shot blocked and James tried to curl a trademark left-footer into the top corner but his effort was palmed behind by Pope at full stretch.

But their superiority didn’t translate into clear-cut chances. For most of the second 45 minutes, Everton lacked the drive and determination needed to carve out victory and, as has so often been the case down recent years, the final ball was left badly wanting and they just seemed to run out of ideas.

There were occasional moments like when Keane and Rodriguez played enterprising forward passes that eventually yielded a corner and Gomes wriggled impressively out of a tight situation to set up an attack but Everton were maddeningly inconsistent and profligate with the ball and the next decent chances actually fell to Burnley with 12 and eight minutes remaining. Thankfully, though, Josh Brownhill’s shot deflected wide off Calvert-Lewin following a free-kick and Pickford was able to push away Wood’s header off a corner.

It was a situation crying out for James to assert his quality but for long stretches, the Colombian seemed content to wander out wide rather than remain centrally to dictate the flow of the game when Everton were going forward. When he did pop up on the edge of the box, his brilliance almost carved out the winner.

Delaying his pass while substitute Sigurdsson advanced into the area ahead of him, Rodriguez eventually slipped a beautifully-weighted pass between a defender’s legs where the Icelander took one touch and fired goal-wards but his shot was too close to Pope who stopped it with an out-stretched leg.

It was a moment worthy of being the match winner even if Everton scarcely deserved it and it might have injected some much-needed confidence ahead of a run of fixtures that will see the Toffees face Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal, Manchester United (in the cup) before Christmas. As it is, this disappointing draw doesn’t inspire confidence that Everton have enough to get much out of those games and if that ends up being the case, the team will go into the Festive season very much back in the realms of mid-table mediocrity.

That’s a far cry from Everton’s electric start to the campaign and despite those absences in key positions that have affected his team selections, it continues to reflect rather poorly on Ancelotti who seems incapable of rousing his team from its torpor at times. Maybe the elevated calibre of opposition in the coming fixtures will force the players to raise their game but performances like this don’t instill you with much hope.

Follow @Everton1an

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer